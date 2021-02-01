BBC Studios Selects Licensing Technology Platform Brainbase Assist to Power Global Licensing Operation for Bluey

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brainbase, the venture-backed company building modern software for end-to-end IP management, and BBC Studios, producers and distributors of unrivaled television programs globally, today announced a partnership whereby BBC Studios will begin using IP licensing platform, Brainbase Assist to streamline and manage their global licensing business for break-out hit Bluey, which airs in the U.S. on Disney Junior and Disney Channel and is available to stream on Disney+.

"We are ecstatic to welcome BBC Studios to the Brainbase family," said Brainbase co-founder and CEO Nate Cavanaugh, who was recently named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 Class of 2021. "Our team is excited to see Bluey's consumer products come to life on our platform, and to provide best-in-class technology to support their globally-recognized IP and rapidly growing consumer products business."

"As we continue to grow the wildly successful Bluey brand, we noticed an increasing need to create an intuitive and collaborative centralized system," said Suzy Raia, VP Consumer Products and Business Development, BBC Studios. "We are beginning our relationship with Brainbase to improve partner management and help us make strategic franchise decisions based on insights."

Brainbase's mission is to make the intellectual property industry more open, efficient and accessible with technology. The company's flagship product, Brainbase Assist, helps licensing teams unify their global operations into a single software platform – from deals, product approvals, royalty reporting, digital asset management, and dashboard analytics.

Top licensed properties for BBC Studios include Bluey, the multi-award-winning animated preschool series that has taken Australia and the U.S. by storm; Doctor Who, one of the longest running action-adventure television series in the world spanning 56 years and winning over 100 awards; and His Dark Materials, with the launch of a dedicated global online store following the successful debut of the second season on HBO.

BBC Studios joins a Brainbase customer roster with leading brands including Bonnier, BuzzFeed, kathy ireland® Worldwide, Sanrio, the global lifestyle brand best known for pop icon Hello Kitty®, SYBO Games and the Van Gogh Museum, among others.

About Brainbase

Brainbase builds modern software to help companies protect and monetize their intellectual property from end-to-end in a single platform. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in Europe, and is backed by leading investors in San Francisco, LA, New York, and Europe. Follow @Brainbase on Twitter and @BrainbaseInc on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook, and learn more at brainbase.com.

About BBC Studios

BBC Studios, a global content company with bold British creativity at its heart, is a commercial subsidiary of the BBC. Able to take an idea seamlessly from thought to screen and beyond, its activities span content financing, development, production, sales, branded services, and ancillaries across both its own productions, and programs and formats made by high-quality UK independents. Award-winning British programs made by the business are internationally recognized across a broad range of genres and specialisms, with brands like Dancing with the Stars/Strictly Come Dancing, Top Gear, Doctor Who and Bluey. BBC Studios has offices in 22 markets globally, including ten production bases in the UK and production bases or partnerships in a further nine countries around the world. The company, which ordinarily makes around 2,500 hours of content a year for both the BBC and third parties including Apple, Amazon and China Mobile, is a champion for British creativity around the world. It is also a committed partner for the UK's independent sector through a mix of equity partnerships, content investment and international distribution for program titles. To the BBC, BBC Studios contributes both cash dividends and funds for program-making, supporting the license fee and enhancing programs for UK audiences.

In the Americas, BBC Studios - with team members across the region - manages joint venture relationships with AMC Networks for flagship channel BBC AMERICA (U.S.) – home of original series Killing Eve and global brands Seven Worlds: One Planet, Doctor Who, and Top Gear – and with ITV for SVoD service BritBox (U.S./Canada), as well as a strategic partnership in Canada with Blue Ant Media for BBC Earth Channel. The company also operates a robust linear and digital content sales and co-productions operation, as well as a franchise management business. In addition, BBC Studios operates a major production unit in Los Angeles responsible for the highly-rated, Emmy®-nominated Dancing with the Stars and multi-award-winning Life Below Zero. In Brazil, through a production partnership with Endemol Shine, local production Dancing Brasil has become a breakout hit. Currently, the company is readying the launch of BBC SELECT, a digital streaming channel offering unrivalled content across culture, politics and ideas, on Amazon Prime Video Channels and the Apple TV app in early 2021.

