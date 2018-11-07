BBC Studios' Video Library Now Available Through ProQuest

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An expanded agreement between ProQuest and BBC Learning, a division of BBC Studios, was announced today. It gives libraries access to thousands of additional BBC Studios titles through the Academic Video Online subscription, the world's largest streaming video subscription service curated for education. BBC Learning distributes some of the most popular video content in the academic space.

In the coming months, ProQuest will add more than 1,500 highly sought-after BBC Studios educational titles to Academic Video Online and will continue to add new titles in the future. Available in high-quality streaming format for use in research and classrooms alike, the latest additions include topical films like "Borderlands: Life on the Line" and "Diana: 7 Days that Shook the World."

"BBC Learning has long been a gold-standard source of quality educational video content," said Matt Gallagher, Assistant Professor of Information Science and a librarian at University of the Sciences in Philadelphia. "Adding even more BBC Studios titles to Academic Video Online confirms ProQuest's commitment to procuring the best content available for library users and simplifying access into a single streaming product for libraries."

"There is arguably no more important creator of educational and news content than the BBC," said David Parker, Senior Director of Product Management at ProQuest. "With this partnership, libraries are able to provide this content to users in a streaming platform specifically designed to support academic research and classroom assignments."

These BBC Studios titles join over 65,000 movies, documentaries and training videos also available in Academic Video Online. In addition, ProQuest will curate a selection of BBC-branded video collections to be published throughout the term of the agreement. These collections will be curated in partnership with content and archival experts from BBC Studios and will showcase previously unavailable content from BBC's 80-plus-year history of broadcasting, along with current releases. Collections will be curated in areas of academic interest, including science, technology, theater, drama, literature and more.

All BBC Studios titles in Academic Video Online have rights to be shown and used worldwide. A selection of titles will be available to acquire perpetually through the Build by Choice program, allowing libraries to grow their permanent streaming video collections at no additional cost.

