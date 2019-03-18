BBDO Tops "Best of the Best"

NEW YORK, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The independent World Advertising Research Center (WARC) today released its first-ever "Best of the Best" global index of excellence, aggregating results from its Creative 100, Effective 100 and Media 100 rankings. These provide a benchmark for agency, network, holding company, brand and advertisers' performance in the most important areas of communication success: creativity, marketing effectiveness and media excellence. They are compiled from results at the most important global and regional industry award shows and competitions.

BBDO was ranked the #1 agency network in the world.

BBDO New York was ranked the #1 agency, and was joined in the Top Ten by AMVBBDO in London at #4, ColensoBBDO in New Zealand at #6 and AlmapBBDO in Brazil at #10.

BBDO's parent, Omnicom, was the world's best holding company.

Being named "Best of the Best" in this inaugural WARC index caps an impressive run for BBDO. In early February, The Drum released its Directory Big Won, ranking agency performance across all marketing communication disciplines. BBDO was the #1 global agency network and BBDO New York the #1 agency. Then, WARC published its Creative 100, listing the most creative agencies, clients and brands. Again, BBDO was the #1 network (for the 13th year in a row), and BBDO New York was the #1 agency. More recently, Fast Company released its list of the World's Most Innovative Companies. BBDO New York was selected among the Top Ten in Advertising for the second year in a row.

"'The 'Best of the Best.' It literally can't get better than that when it comes to public recognition of BBDO Worldwide. I am proud of, and grateful to, our clients and all of the people in our agencies who made this happen," said Andrew Robertson, President and CEO, BBDO Worldwide, adding, "Having four agencies from four regions all ranked in the Top Ten, including BBDO New York at No. 1, demonstrates the breadth of talent in the network."

Added David Tiltman, Head of Content at WARC, "The WARC rankings deliver independent and transparent global benchmarks in creativity, effectiveness and media. The 'Best of the Best' takes this one step further, to showcase the best all-round performances. We congratulate BBDO New York as the #1 agency and BBDO Worldwide as the #1 Network – a truly outstanding double achievement."

Further details can be found at https://content.warc.com/download-the-warc-rankings-best-of-the-best-report

ABOUT BBDO

BBDO's mantra is "The Work. The Work. The Work." Every day, BBDO people in 289 offices in 81 countries work day by day, job by job and client by client to create and deliver the world's most compelling commercial content. BBDO is part of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) (www.omnicomgroup.com), a leading global marketing and corporate communications company.

ABOUT WARC

WARC provides the latest evidence, expertise and guidance to make marketers more effective. WARC's mission is to save the world from ineffective marketing.

WARC's clients include the world's largest brands, advertising and media agencies, media owners, research companies and universities. They rely on WARC for rigorous, unbiased information and advice on almost any advertising and marketing issue, which WARC delivers via best practice guides, case studies, research papers, special reports and advertising trend data, as well as via webinars, awards, events and advisory services.

WARC collaborates with more than 50 respected industry organizations globally including: The Advertising Research Foundation, Cannes Lions, Effie Worldwide, Association of National Advertisers, ESOMAR, 4A's, IPA and DMA.

WARC was founded in 1985, and has offices in the UK, US and Singapore. In July 2018, WARC became part of Ascential plc, the global specialist information company.

