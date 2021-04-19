BBG Announces Key Leadership Appointments

BBG CEO Chris Roach, MAI, commented on Mr. Nassif's and Mr. Segura's appointments: "We are thrilled that Marc and Frank have assumed these new roles, which are vital to our company's growth. Marc's extensive knowledge of this industry and exceptional leadership abilities make him the perfect choice to accelerate our efforts in expanding into key U.S. markets. Frank's expertise and deep understanding of the Detroit market make him the ideal candidate to step up into this leadership role. He has worked closely with Marc to cultivate and grow client relationships as well as support the development of staff. Congratulations to both Marc and Frank in this new chapter of their careers at BBG."

Mr. Nassif, whose new role is a newly created position in BBG's corporate office, will maintain his client relationships while directing the firm's efforts to achieve its expansion goals through acquisitions. BBG has become one of the nation's largest commercial real estate valuation and assessment firms through a series of acquisitions, mergers and internal growth.

Mr. Nassif, who joined the firm in 2011, has served as Senior Managing Director of the Detroit office since 2016 and is currently a member of the firm's Senior Leadership Team. He has held various other senior-level roles including management, client liaison, business development, appraisal production, and training.

His expertise in real estate valuation and advisory services encompasses a wide range of engagements including asset valuation for institutional investors, financing, estate taxation, proposed developments, purchase price allocation, ad valorem taxation, fresh start accounting, property insurance placement, and litigation. His experience ranges from high-density urban core developments to low-density agricultural land uses. His practice includes clients and assets throughout the United States and Europe.

Mr. Nassif is a General Certified Real Estate Appraiser in Michigan and several other states and is a LEED Accredited Professional through the U.S. Green Building Council. In 2017, Mr. Nassif was selected by Crain's Detroit Business"40 Under 40" Honoree Class for his outstanding and positive achievements in business and his community.



Mr. Segura has spent more than a decade of his career in BBG's Detroit office. His responsibilities included analysis of multi-family properties for commercial and government lenders, insurance companies, and others. He also has experience in appraisals of office, retail and industrial properties, and vacant land. Prior to joining BBG, Mr. Segura held various banking and investment positions with JPMorgan Chase Bank. Mr. Segura is a Certified General Appraiser in Michigan, Illinois and Ohio and is an advanced MAI candidate.

About BBG

BBG offers comprehensive due diligence services including valuation, advisory, assessment, desktop evaluation, energy services, cost segregation, zoning, and ALTA surveys. Headquartered in Dallas, the firm has 39 offices in key US markets and more than 2,700 clients. As one of the Big Five national commercial real estate valuation firms, BBG has achieved a reputation for personal attention, on-time delivery and deep expertise in multi-family, office, retail and industrial sectors. For more information about BBG, please visit www.bbgres.com.

