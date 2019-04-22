BBG Appoints Rosetta Taylor As Managing Director Of New Zoning Reports Service

BBG's Zoning Reports service allows banks and other lenders to use a single company for all of these services, streamlining the process and allowing for greater consistency across the entire zoning report. These reports play an important role in commercial real estate due diligence as zoning laws, which change over time, control how a property can be constructed, remodeled or used.

Bringing a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her new role, Ms. Taylor's professional background includes more than 10 years in project management, product marketing, negotiation and other activities in the zoning due diligence area.

Before joining BBG, Ms. Taylor served as a Senior Zoning Analyst at Armada Analytics, an Atlanta-based provider of commercial real estate underwriting, due diligence and asset management consultancy services. She also held similar roles at commercial real estate companies earlier in her career.

Richard Dagnall, BBG Assessments President, commented on Ms. Taylor's appointment: "We are extremely fortunate to have someone of Rosetta's caliber join the BBG team. She is an outstanding leader who has the ideal education and background to make BBG a leading provider of zoning services."

Ms. Taylor commented: "I'm thrilled and honored to be given a leadership role with one of nation's fastest-growing commercial real estate due diligence firms. I am looking forward to this tremendous opportunity and working with BBG's highly distinguished team of professionals."

About BBG

BBG offers comprehensive due diligence services including valuation, advisory, property assessment, energy services, cost separation, and zoning. Headquartered in Dallas, the firm has 34 offices in key US markets and more than 2,700 clients. BBG has achieved a reputation for personal attention, on-time delivery and deep expertise in multi-family, office, retail and industrial sectors. For more information about BBG, please visit www.bbgres.com.

Media Contact

Marc Weinstein

Ascent Communications

(908) 967-9958

ascent1957@gmail.com

SOURCE BBG

Related Links

http://www.bbgres.com

