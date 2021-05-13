BBG Expands Assessment Services With Acquisition Of Mach-8 Consulting

With the Mach-8 acquisition, BBG will launch a new practice group offering environmental and engineering due diligence assessment expertise in HUD-insured assessments for multifamily projects, as well as complementing the firm's assessment capabilities in other commercial sectors.

The acquisition makes BBG the only independent assessment and valuation firm providing these types of services, further enhancing the firm's bundled due diligence service offering of valuation, advisory, property condition, environmental assessment, survey, and zoning services.

BBG named Mach-8 Founder and President Blaine Bauman as Senior Managing Director and will lead the HUD-insured assessment specialty practice group, which will include other Mach-8 employees.

Bringing a wealth of experience in environmental consulting and building services spanning more 25 years, Mr. Bauman has worked with major financial institutions on HUD programs for multifamily housing, nursing, and assisted living projects and assessments for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac projects.

His experience also includes design, construction, and management of groundwater treatment systems, as well as soil and groundwater investigations and blasting litigation support. Prior to Mach-8, Mr. Bauman served as a Division Manager for an international consulting firm specializing in environmental and property condition assessments. .

Richard Dagnall, BBG Assessments President, commented: "We are extremely fortunate to have highly talented professionals like Blaine and his team join BBG. Their extensive expertise, knowledge and proven track record in due diligence assessments will complement and further expand our capabilities. We look forward to this new and exciting chapter in our growth."

Mary Ann Barnett, MAI, Senior Managing Director-Affordable Multifamily Practice Leader, added: "BBG's acquisition of Mach-8 will greatly enhance our reputation as a market-leading provider of HUD-insured services to the multifamily sector and other property segments. Mach-8's integration with BBG will offer significant opportunities for our clients and become a vital contributor in driving impressive growth for the firm."

Blaine Bauman commented: "We are thrilled about this tremendous opportunity of being part of the nation's largest independent assessments and valuation firm. BBG's conflict-free platform, strong presence in major U.S. markets, exceptionally talented team of professionals, and cutting-edge technology are the qualities that our firm needed to provide more resources to our clients seeking the best possible outcomes. We look forward to adding our expertise to BBG's assessments business that will play an instrumental role in helping BBG achieve its strategic growth initiatives."

About BBG

BBG offers comprehensive due diligence services including valuation, advisory, assessment, desktop evaluation, energy services, cost segregation, zoning, and ALTA surveys. Headquartered in Dallas, the firm has 40 offices in key US markets and more than 2,700 clients. As one of the Big Five national commercial real estate valuation firms, BBG has achieved a reputation for personal attention, on-time delivery and deep expertise in multi-family, office, retail and industrial sectors. For more information about BBG, please visit www.bbgres.com.

