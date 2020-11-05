BBG Names Paul E. Ping As Senior Managing Director

With an accomplished career spanning more than 35 years, Mr. Ping is recognized as a well-respected valuation expert and business leader who has successfully led his firms' diverse teams and utilized cutting-edge technology to meet clients' goals in highly competitive, fast-paced environments.

Before joining BBG, Mr. Ping served as an Executive Managing Director and National Director Alternative Valuation Products and Services at CBRE, where he was responsible for new business development, quality control, and supplying platforms, processes, and procedures.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Ping served in a similar role at Cushman & Wakefield, where he developed and implemented a national platform for evaluations. He has also held various senior-level appraiser and management roles at commercial banks and accounting firms.

Mr. Ping is a member of the Appraisal Institute and former Vice President of the Industry Advisory Council of the Appraisal Foundation.

BBG CEO Chris Roach, MAI, commented on Mr. Ping's appointment: "We are very fortunate that someone of Paul's caliber has joined our growing team. His deep understanding of our business, exceptional leadership skills and an innate ability to forge strong client relationships make him extremely qualified to lead our growth plans for our BBG Evaluation service."

BBG Senior Managing Director Kenneth Konrath, MAI, also commented: "Demand continues to grow nationwide among financial institutions seeking one point of contact for their desktop valuations. Paul's outstanding reputation and extensive experience in the industry will help us broaden our market reach and deliver the highest quality USPAP-compliant evaluation to our clients."

Mr. Ping added: "I am ecstatic to be given this tremendous opportunity to join the nation's largest independent due diligence firm. BBG has a proven track record of attracting some of the industry's sharpest minds and embracing technological innovation, both essential to meeting the complex challenges facing the firm's clients in today's rapidly shifting commercial real estate market. I look forward to providing the best possible outcomes for BBG's clients and helping the firm achieve its strategic growth initiatives."

About BBG

BBG offers comprehensive due diligence services including valuation, advisory, property assessment, energy services, cost segregation, zoning, and ALTA surveys. Headquartered in Dallas, the firm has 37 offices in key US markets and more than 2,700 clients. As one of the Big Five national commercial real estate valuation firms, BBG has achieved a reputation for personal attention, on-time delivery and deep expertise in multi-family, office, retail and industrial sectors. For more information about BBG, please visit www.bbgres.com.

Media Contact

Marc Weinstein

Ascent Communications

(908) 967-9958

[email protected]

SOURCE BBG

Related Links

http://www.bbgres.com

