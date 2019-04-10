BBG'S New York Office Appoints two Industry Leaders

DALLAS, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BBG, a leading commercial real estate valuation, advisory and assessment firm, today announced it has appointed two appraisal professionals to its New York office.

BBG named Roman Rubinchik, MAI, AI-GRS, as Director of Review and Compliance, and Thomas DeMartin, MAI, CTA, as Director. Their appointments broaden the expertise of the New York office, which also recently acquired Jerome Haims Realty, one of the city's top appraisal and litigation support firms.

Both Mr. Rubinchik and Mr. DeMartin have led lengthy and impressive careers in the commercial real estate appraisal business.

With more than 15 years of appraisal experience, Mr. Rubinchik has specialized in complex valuations, market studies and feasibility analysis, portfolio analysis and assessment, and risk management.

Before joining BBG, Mr. Rubinchik served as a Vice President of Commercial Real Estate Risk at Bank United, N.A.and a review appraiser at Santander Bank USA.

Mr. Rubinchik is a faculty member at Fordham University and New York University. He holds two Appraisal Institute designations and is an Appraisal Institute instructor. Mr. Rubinchik is a certified general appraiser in multiple states and a New York State Appraisal Instructor.

Mr. DeMartin's career, spanning 25-years, encompasses many areas of expertise in real estate including valuation and management, expert testimony, litigation support, tax consultation, asset and property management, and commercial real estate brokerage services. He has been admitted as a real estate valuation expert by various courts in New Jersey, including the New Jersey Superior Court and Tax Court of New Jersey.

Prior to his BBG appointment, Mr. DeMartin served as Senior Director of Appraisal Services at TIAA-CREF/Nuveen Asset Management. He was also the former President and Chief Appraiser at DeMartin Schwartz, Inc., an appraisal and consulting firm specializing in property tax and eminent domain litigation matters. In addition, he is a Certified Tax Assessor in New Jersey, and held former appraisal management positions with the Township of South Brunswick and New Jersey Department of Transportation.

Mr. DeMartin is the former President of the Central New Jersey Chapter of the Appraisal Institute, and a former member of a regional bank advisory board. He is a frequent lecturer for various appraisal and law organizations. He also holds various professional certifications and licenses.

Jon DiPietra, MAI, Managing Director of BBG's New York office, commented on the appointments: "As we continue to expand our presence in this dynamic region, it's absolutely imperative that we continue to hire the best talent in order to provide the highest level of service to our clients. With Roman and Thomas joining our team of accomplished professionals, we are better positioned to deliver for our clients while driving further growth for this office and the company overall."

Mr. Rubinchik commented: "I am looking forward to being part of the BBG team, a highly recognized and well-respected leader in commercial real estate valuations. My new role will allow me to work with some of the most talented professionals in the industry and make a significant contribution to the firm's strategic goals."

Mr. DeMartin added: "I am honored to be given this great opportunity to join a first-class organization that is deeply committed to delivering the most effective and efficient solutions to the complex challenges facing our clients."

