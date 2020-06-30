BBH Capital Partners Completes Acquisition of Sunstar Insurance Group

News provided by

BBH Capital Partners

Jun 30, 2020, 13:14 ET

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunstar Insurance Group, LLC announced today that it has completed a majority recapitalization with BBH Capital Partners, the private equity strategy of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. As part of the transaction, Sunstar management and key employees will remain significant shareholders alongside BBHCP.

(PRNewsfoto/BBH Capital Partners)
(PRNewsfoto/BBH Capital Partners)
(PRNewsfoto/BBH Capital Partners)
(PRNewsfoto/BBH Capital Partners)
(PRNewsfoto/BBH Capital Partners) (PRNewsfoto/BBH Capital Partners)

Sunstar has grown to become one of the largest independent insurance brokers in the U.S. through industry-leading organic growth and an active M&A strategy, having completed over 25 acquisitions within its core geography. The transaction with BBHCP provides Sunstar with additional capital to maintain its current momentum and accelerate long-term growth.

Contact:

Laine Funkhouser


Weber Shandwick

[email protected]  

212.445.8460    

SOURCE BBH Capital Partners