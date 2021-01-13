BBH Capital Partners Completes Investment In DynaGrid Holdings, LLC

"We are pleased to work with the BBHCP team during an exciting period of growth. In addition to financial support, BBHCP brings valuable industry knowledge, expertise and relationships that allow us to pursue a number of attractive growth opportunities, which will help us better serve our customers," said Ferrara.

"We are excited to have the opportunity to partner with Charlie, Kendrew and the DynaGrid team," said Brad Langer, Managing Director of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. (BBH) and Co-Manager of BBHCP. "DynaGrid is a best-in-class operator with a reputation for excellent service and safety, an entrenched and growing base of blue-chip customers and a strong management team with a proven track record of project execution."

Mike Boylan, Managing Director of BBH and Co-Manager of BBHCP, added, "DynaGrid's management team has grown the company to be a clear market leader. The BBHCP team is committed to providing financial and strategic resources to help DynaGrid continue to gain market share and capitalize on its next phase of growth."

About DynaGrid Holdings, LLC: DynaGrid Holdings, LLC (DynaGrid) was founded in 2012 and provides integrated subgrade services to the utilities market. DynaGrid specifically delivers subgrade work associated with substations, switch stations and transmissions lines. DynaGrid is a trusted partner to both electric utilities and engineering, procurement and construction firms.

About BBH Capital Partners: BBH Capital Partners (BBHCP), a private equity strategy of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co., provides friendly capital solutions to growth-oriented middle-market companies. Our flexible investment mandate gives us the ability to act as a control or non-control investor and to structure our investments as a combination of equity and subordinated debt securities as needed. BBHCP typically invests between $50 million and $150 million per platform investment, and our capital is used to support a variety of transactions, including management or leveraged buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations, buy-and-build strategies and acquisitions.

