BBH Elevates Amani Duncan, Rafael Rizuto and Tom Callard to Oversee BBH USA

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BBH announced today that the agency is promoting its New York management trio, President Amani Duncan, Chief Creative Officer Rafael Rizuto and Chief Strategy Officer Tom Callard, to oversee BBH USA, which includes its New York and Los Angeles offices, as well as BBH Entertainment.

BBH USA From left: Tom Callard, Amani Duncan and Rafael Rizuto

"Amani, Rafa and Tom, also known as 'ART,' are proving to be an unstoppable combination," said BBH Global CEO Neil Munn. "As we look forward to the post-pandemic landscape, we believe now is the right moment to create a truly integrated U.S. presence, where we bring the best talent from both coasts together to work on our globally recognized clients. With their recent success in New York, we are excited to see where this dynamic trio takes BBH as they oversee the agency's entire U.S. presence."

The New York office of BBH USA has been on a growth surge this year, adding new clients to its portfolio including LinkedIn, Martell and Google Shopping. With this growth in the business, the agency has been able to accelerate the pace at which it is hiring a rich and diverse mix of talent, in line with a strong commitment to its DE&I agenda.

The agency has received 40+ trophies at Cannes Lions, One Show, D&AD, ANDY's, Clios and Webbys. It was also recognized with the Most Purposeful Campaign of the Year by Campaign US. Recent awards recognize breakthrough work for Google's Black-Owned Friday campaign and the Glass Ceiling Breaker installation honoring Vice President Kamala Harris.

Meanwhile, 2021 saw BBH LA launch high-profile work for Barbie, including its "A Doll Can Help Change the World" and the "The Future of Pink is Green" campaigns, as well as Samsung's highly innovative branded entertainment reality series, Exposure, for client Samsung, which debuted on Hulu.

"In addition to continuing New York's momentum, the BBH USA leadership trio will be charged with leveraging BBH LA's rapidly growing brand entertainment expertise," said Munn.

"I'm excited to continue to partner with Rafa and Tom to lead this incredible team of black sheep in New York and Los Angeles as well as our entertainment team," said Duncan. "At BBH, we're dedicated to delivering powerful and culturally relevant creative that breaks ground for the most recognized brands in the world."

Duncan added, "Through BBH Entertainment, we're focused on building out first-of-its-kind branded entertainment formats for our streaming and network partners."

"If there's one thing you can't manufacture in this industry, it is momentum," said Rizuto. "John Hegarty famously said that 'all roads lead to the work.' We took that to heart. The work we've recently produced is the catalyst of this incredible momentum. I couldn't be more excited to be adding the mighty BBH Entertainment capability to our toolbox."

"By uniting strategy, creative and account services together, BBH has always been an agency defined by a singular and surprising approach to the way we work, and it continues to attract the best talent in the industry," said Callard. "Rafa, Amani and I are so excited to embark on this new chapter as we unite our New York and Los Angeles teams."

About BBH USA

Helmed by the trio of President Amani Duncan, Chief Creative Officer Rafael Rizuto and Chief Strategy Officer Tom Callard, BBH USA "zags" where other agencies "zig," making ambitious ideas for ambitious clients. Leveraging the power of creativity for outsized impact on culture and business growth, BBH USA works with some of the most innovative marketers in the world, including Google, Linkedin, Barbie, Hulu, Samsung, Martell US, Marvel and Brighthouse Financial. For more information, visit bbh-usa.com.

