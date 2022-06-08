BBH Entertainment Taps TV Producer Ali Fazel as SVP, Head of Development and Current Programming

Fazel brings extensive talent, including credits on hit shows and experience in music and sports.

LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BBH Entertainment, the entertainment development arm of creative agency BBH USA, has hired TV producer and development executive Ali Fazel, whose credits include hit shows like "Shark Tank," Amazon's "Making the Cut" and HBO Max's "Legendary," as SVP, Head of Development and Current Programming.

Reporting to BBH USA CEO Amani Duncan and CCO Rafa Rizuto, Fazel will lead BBH Entertainment's development of premium entertainment content, both branded and unbranded – including television, feature film and documentary.

Ali Fazel

Fazel joins BBH Entertainment at a time of great momentum, with season two of the award-winning, first-of-its-kind mobile device competition series, "Exposure," recently premiering. Fazel served as an executive producer on the program developed in creative partnership with Samsung and Westbrook Media. The series represents a new model of entertainment in which co-produced episodic programming comes to life outside of traditional advertising media.

"Ali has sharp instincts for big cultural moments," said Duncan. "His deep experience, combined with his ability to work in different media, gives him a unique POV on how to connect with a broad range of audiences. Under his leadership, BBH Entertainment will continue breaking barriers, helping clients create and monetize IP to articulate their stories."

"Having access to BBH USA's surreal level of creative talent, and together being able to craft creative ideas that truly zag as entertainment properties, is not only a thrill; It gives us an incredible advantage," said Fazel. "We are setting a new standard for branded entertainment as we also elevate BBH's profile in the traditional entertainment space."

Fazel's parents immigrated from Afghanistan as refugees, where they worked in TV and radio. Growing up in a Los Angeles suburb, where his father owned a video store, he credits being raised by immigrant art-and-media-loving parents with providing him with a unique lens on the relationship between media and culture.

Fazel began his career in music, working with the global head of music at William Morris Endeavor and creating film, TV and sponsorship opportunities for clients like Lady Gaga and Pharrell.

After WME, Fazel was Manager of Development for unscripted veteran Clay Newbill. Most recently, he was Head of Development at Overtime Sports, a venture backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony, that boasts segment-leading engagement across social media.

About BBH Entertainment

BBH Entertainment, the entertainment development arm of creative agency BBH USA, specializes in developing traditional unbranded TV, film and digital projects. BBH Entertainment helps clients own, co-create and generate revenue through IP. In partnership with Samsung and Westbrook Media, BBH Entertainment created a first-of-its kind mobile device competition series Exposure. The agency also created soon-to-be-released docuseries for Netflix on Woodstock '99. The agency won a BAFTA and Gold Cannes Lion for the short film Home as well as a Tribeca X Award and Shorty Award for the digital series Girls Room.

About BBH USA

BBH USA "zags" where other agencies "zig," making ambitious ideas for ambitious clients that sit at the heart of culture, advertising and entertainment. Leveraging the power of creativity for outsized impact on culture and business growth, BBH USA works with some of the most innovative marketers in the world, including Google, Linkedin, Heineken, Hot Wheels, Netflix, Barbie, Walmart, Hulu, Samsung, Lionsgate, Pernod Ricard, Pacaso, Marvel, and Brighthouse Financial. For more information, visit bbh-usa.com.

SOURCE BBH Entertainment