BBH USA Expands Creative Department with 11 New Hires

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BBH USA is continuing its strong momentum with 11 new creative hires, including Group Creative Directors Gary Van Dzura and Adolfo Alcala; the dynamic Creative Director duo Valeria Vanzulli and Francesca Bonomi; Creative Director team Amy Travis and Alex Sprouse, who has been named part of Adweek Creative 100; and Associate Creative Director Bobby Selby. The announcement was made by BBH USA's Chief Creative Officer Rafael Rizuto.

"There's incredible momentum at BBH USA right now," said Rizuto. "As we quickly grow, I couldn't be more excited to welcome this amazing group of black sheep. Each individual is bringing their own beautiful self, and that's what makes it so exciting."

Today's news follows the recent promotions of President Amani Duncan, Chief Creative Officer Rafael Rizuto and Chief Strategy Officer Tom Callard, who now oversee BBH USA, which includes the New York and Los Angeles offices, as well as BBH Entertainment.

BBH USA has seen remarkable results this year, driven by its breakthrough creativity, which has received scores of industry accolades, including 45+ trophies at Cannes Lions, One Show, D&AD, ANDY's, Clios and Webbys, as well as the honor of the Most Purposeful Campaign of the Year by Campaign US. Notable creative work has included Google's Black-Owned Friday campaign and the Glass Ceiling Breaker installation honoring Vice President Kamala Harris, plus groundbreaking campaigns for Barbie. BBH Entertainment also debuted its highly innovative branded entertainment reality series, Exposure, on Hulu for client Samsung.

The new hires are:

Valeria Vanzulli, Creative Director, previously with JOAN Creative, who has also held creative positions at Observatory, CAA, TBWA\Chiat\Day and Publicis Milan.

Francesca Bonomi, Creative Director, also previously with JOAN. Bonomi has partnered with Vanzulli and also held positions at Observatory, CAA, TBWA\Chiat\Day and Publicis Milan.

Amy Travis, Creative Director based in Los Angeles, who has been a copywriter at several agencies including Pereira & O'Dell, BBDO San Francisco and R/GA.

Bobby Selby, Associate Creative Director, previously with VaynerMedia, whose work has been recognized by The Clios and One Show and featured in publications such as GQ, The New York Times and ABC News.

Gary Van Dzura, Group Creative Director, who was a Creative Director at Wieden + Kennedy for over 12 years, where he developed award-winning creative for FOX Sports, Jordan, Sprite, ESPN, Duracell, Bud Light, Equinox and more.

Adolfo Alcala, Group Creative Director, who previously held the Creative Director position at 72andSunny.

Matt Vitou, Creative Director based in New York, who was previously Associate Creative Director at Lyft, and held copywriter positions at Droga5, 72andSunny and Saatchi & Saatchi.

Alex Sprouse, Creative Director who has been named part of Adweek's Creative 100. The creative behind Burger King's award winning "Whopper Detour" campaign and whose work has been featured by The New York Times, Wired and Forbes. His previous role was Creative Director at the nonprofit Potential Energy Coalition.

Jack Hwang, Senior Art Director, joins from Forsman & Bodenfors, where he was a creative.

Sofia Coelho, Junior Art Director, was previously an Art Direction Intern at Ogilvy, and has also worked for VICE Media in Austria and Par Mais in Brazil.

Isabella Ciardelli, Junior Copywriter, previously held a copywriting residency at TBWA\Media Arts Lab and a copywriting fellowship at Swift Agency.

Helmed by the trio of President Amani Duncan, Chief Creative Officer Rafael Rizuto and Chief Strategy Officer Tom Callard, BBH USA "zags" where other agencies "zig," making ambitious ideas for ambitious clients. Leveraging the power of creativity for outsized impact on culture and business growth, BBH USA works with some of the most innovative marketers in the world, including Google, Netflix, LinkedIn, Barbie, Hulu, Samsung, Martell US, Ad Council and Brighthouse Financial. For more information, visit bbh-usa.com .

