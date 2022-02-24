BBH's Amani Duncan Promoted to CEO of BBH USA

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BBH today announces the elevation of Amani Duncan to CEO of BBH USA. The appointment capitalizes on BBH's significant presence in the U.S. and the agency's unique strengths across diversity, culture and innovation. The news follows the launch of the new global BBH Board, heralding a commitment to empowering local leadership, maintaining global connectivity across the BBH offices, and driving the power of creativity across the agency's key markets.

In the newly created CEO position, Amani Duncan will work closely with USA Chief Creative Officer Rafael Rizuto and the senior leadership team to shape the future for BBH USA and create impactful and world class creativity for clients. She will continue to manage the growth of the business, overseeing BBH USA's clients and major campaigns. Reporting into Global CSO of Publicis Groupe Carla Serrano, Duncan is also one of the integral members of the BBH Global Board.

During 2021, Duncan oversaw bold creative work, exemplary of BBH USA's diverse and progressive team, including Glass Ceiling Breaker and Google's Black Owned Friday. In her previous role as President of BBH USA, she led significant growth and momentum, grew the agency's headcount by 77%, and landed new clients including LinkedIn, Google, Walmart, Mattel, Netflix, Lionsgate and Martell U.S. BBH USA's award-winning work was recognized with more than 45 trophies at Cannes Lions, One Show, D&AD, ANDY's, Clios and Webbys as well as Fast Company's Innovation by Design Awards and Campaign's Power of Purpose Awards.

Duncan also spearheaded internal initiatives, including DE&I, achieving measurable progress in 2021, reaching 50% diverse in race and an agency that is 64% female. With creative and business expertise from across the music, media, marketing and manufacturing industries, she brings a fresh perspective to the leadership of BBH USA. Her experience within the music and entertainment industry spans record labels including Def Jam, Virgin, Sean Combs' Bad Boy Worldwide Entertainment Group and MTV.

"BBH is the shining gem of our creative portfolio; its heritage famously rooted in creating better work," said Carla Serrano, Global CSO Publicis Groupe. "In the U.S., BBH is particularly special given its glorious intersection of innovation, diversity and cultural fire. I know Amani has the vision, creative soul and Black Sheep zagness to lead the agency forward on its journey to creating iconic and future-facing creativity for clients."

"We believe we are standing on the shoulders of giants and hold in honor the foundation built by our founders Nigel Bogle, John Bartle and John Hegarty. We do not take lightly the responsibility of shepherding this illustrious agency into the future," said Duncan. "It is an absolute privilege to lead this incredible team of black sheep. I am energized every day by the enormous opportunities on the horizon to propel brands forward, champion causes that matter and continue to grow and diversify our talent."

About Amani Duncan

Amani Duncan has earned industry recognition as a Campaign Female Frontier Award honoree and Advertising Week's Future is Female Awards winner. She also served as a 2021 Cannes Lions Entertainment Lions juror, a 2021 Effie Awards co-chair and a Grand Effie juror. She will serve as President of the Entertainment Lions for Music jury at Cannes Lions 2022, 2022 Clio Music Awards Music Marketing juror and 2022 Campaign Female Frontier Awards 2022 juror.

Duncan's career spans some of the biggest brand names in entertainment and marketing. Before joining BBH, she served as MTV's Senior Vice President of Music. She also worked as Head of Brand Marketing at Martin Guitar, Chief Marketing Officer of Sean Combs' Bad Boy Worldwide Entertainment Group, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Capitol Music Group, Vice President of Production and Promotions at Virgin Records and several roles at the iconic hip hop label Def Jam Records in New York City, where she started her career in the music industry. Her standout path and boundary-pushing approach has been profiled by Billboard, Fast Company, Huffington Post and The Wall Street Journal.

A passionate advocate for female leadership and diversity, Duncan is also a founding member of Chief, the leadership network for women, and serves on several boards and committees, including the 4A's Board of Directors, 4A's Diversity, Equity and Inclusive Steering Committee and Outward Bound USA.

About the BBH Global Board

The BBH Global Board was implemented in October 2021 with a focus on maintaining global connectivity across the BBH offices, and to continue to drive the power of creativity across the agency's key markets. Comprise of diverse and future facing leadership, the Board is Chaired by Annette King and made up of: Karen Martin, chief executive of BBH London; Amani Duncan, CEO of BBH USA; Arto Hampartsoumian, managing partner and executive chairman of Publicis Groupe China; Christine Ng, chairwoman of BBH Singapore and China; Sid Tuli, managing director of BBH Singapore; and Adam Arnold, global chief marketing officer of BBH.

About BBH USA

BBH USA "zags" where other agencies "zig," making ambitious ideas for ambitious clients that sits at the heart of culture, advertising and entertainment. Leveraging the power of creativity for outsized impact on culture and business growth, BBH USA works with some of the most innovative marketers in the world, including Google, Linkedin, Netflix, Barbie, Walmart, Hulu, Samsung, Lionsgate, Pernod Ricard, Marvel and Brighthouse Financial. For more information, visit bbh-usa.com .

