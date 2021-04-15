BBM Logistics is recognized by The Financial Times as one of Americas' Fastest Growing companies in 2021

SÃO PAULO, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BBM Logistics, one of the biggest road modal logistics operators in Brazil and Mercosul, has been recognized and is now part of the Financial Times' Americas' Fastest Growing Companies List in 2021. This important award is given by the media outlet and by Statista, world leader in statistics and industry listing provider.

Among the 500 companies awarded, BBM Logistics, which recently announced its 2020 results, with earnings of 1.2 billion reais, a growth of 70 % in comparison to 2019, has been elected as the only Brazilian company in the transportation sector and appears on this list beside major global companies such as Lyft and Uber. The fastest growing companies, 500 companies altogether, appear on the list, released on-line, today, April 13th, and can be accessed on The Financial Times website. The complete report, with case studies and this year's classification analysis will be published on-line and printed on April 29th by the media outlet.

The criteria for the FT award takes into consideration the companies that contributed the most to the economic growth and that present a fast growth rate. The FT list was compiled alongside Statista and classifies all of Americas' participants by the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in revenue between 2016 and 2019.

"Among millions of active companies in the Americas only 500 have been chosen. BBM Logistics takes pride in being recognized by The Financial Times", celebrates André Prado, BBM's CEO. "This achievement has come to crown our strategic planning, our approach focusing on differentiated logistic solutions, in all aspects of logistics, our market positioning and the sheer capacity of our team".

About BBM Logística

BBM Logística is one of the main logistics operators in Mercosur and was elected by the Financial Times as one of the eight fastest growing carriers in the Americas, being a single representative from Brazil. Founded under the End-to-End concept, operating from the raw material to the end customer, the company provides e-commerce, fractional transport and general cargo, international logistics solutions, in addition to dedicated operations for the forest, chemical, industrial gas and others.

With 25 years of experience, since the entry in 2017 of the Stratus Private Equity Fund and the new management team, BBM has become a consolidator of the road transport sector, acquiring highly reputable companies such as Transeich (2018), Translovato (2019), Translag (2019) and Diálogo (2020), and is a listed public company on B3 since 2019. Today, with more than 5,000 employees, 3,000 vehicles in operation and approximately 8 million deliveries per year, BBM is the only fully Omnichannel in the market, providing logistical solutions for any sales channel.

