B&Bs and Inns Offer the Perfect Option for the "New Normal" Getaways

AUSTIN, Texas, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of millions of Americans are currently dreaming of travel from the comfort of their home while observing quarantine and social distancing orders. Hoping that someday soon it will be safe to travel, armchair travelers are looking to inns and B&Bs to jumpstart their vacations once it's safe to dip their toes into travel once again. A survey of registered bnbfinder.com travelers recently revealed that more than 83-percent of respondents plan to travel again as soon as it is deemed safe. In addition, nearly 70-percent of survey respondents rank B&B lodging as their preferred lodging as soon as they can vacation again, beating out hotels, vacation rentals, and campgrounds by a sizable margin.

Blue Lantern Inn, A Four Sisters Inn located in Dana Point, CA is a member of the bnbfinder Diamond Collection. The bnbfinder Diamond Collection is an exclusive group of professionally inspected and highly rated luxury inns. Each member of the bnbfinder Diamond Collection is required to have passed a professional inspection from a third party industry recognized inspection agency.

Concurrently, innkeepers around the world, accustomed to providing guests with a superior level of high-touch comfort and service, are prepared and poised to provide their guests with a safe and much-needed gateway filled with rest and relaxation. Offering a clean, private and personalized setting once travel resumes, innkeepers are ready for the new normal in travel, filled with personalized service at a safe distance.

Once travel can once again resume, smaller boutique properties such as bed and breakfasts and inns will welcome travelers back with customized, value-filled and romantic settings filled with the hospitality they've missed. Already sticklers for cleanliness and luxury amenities, innkeepers plan to exceed CDC recommended cleaning requirements and prerequisites for food service and social distancing. In the new era of travel, innkeepers have shared with bnbfinder that they will offer touchless check-in and check-out over the phone, breakfast in bed at no additional charge, above-and-beyond cleanliness, and/or private dining options.

For travelers seeking value, inns and B&Bs provide all the extras, often including multi-course breakfasts, free snacks such as home-made cookies, fresh fruit, and in some cases, wine and cheese amenities. Most also provide free parking, free wi-fi, free bottled waters and soft drinks, and no "resort fees", "daily surcharges" or "cleaning fees", making B&Bs and inns an excellent value for travelers.

Best of all, with gas prices the lowest they have been in decades, travelers surveyed have told bnbfinder that off-the-beaten-path and drive-to destinations will top the list once they are able to travel once again. Tens of thousands of B&Bs and inns throughout the country await travelers with a perfect one-tank getaway.

Travelers seeking to vacation beyond the walls of their homes will find thousands of inns and B&Bs at bnbfinder.com Look for special offers and ideal drive-to accommodations throughout North America on bnbfinder.com, offering the most comprehensive list of B&B lodging in one place on the web. As travel resumes, travelers seeking value, bespoke and safe vacation destinations can turn to bnbfinder for ideas.

