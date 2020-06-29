BB&T Insurance Holdings Rebrands as Truist Insurance Holdings

The new name links the insurance brokerage to its owner, Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC), which was created in late 2019 through the merger of BB&T and SunTrust.

"Rebranding as Truist Insurance Holdings is another important milestone in our nearly 100-year history," said John Howard, the company's chairman and chief executive officer. "Being part of the Truist family of companies provides us with many distinct advantages, including financial strength, access to permanent capital through our parent, and certainty and stability for our clients and teammates, even in these unsettled times."

Truist Insurance Holdings operates a portfolio of five complementary businesses: McGriff, CRC Group, Crump Life, AmRisc, and Premium Finance (AFCO, Prime Rate and CAFO).

"Nobody else in the insurance brokerage industry has our unique balance of wholesale and retail businesses," Howard said. "This means we can operate across the full insurance marketplace while supporting our teammates with industry-leading relationships, thinking, tools and technology."

In addition to the Insurance Holdings rebranding, BB&T Life Insurance Services is also being rebranded as Truist Life Insurance Services, a division of Crump Life Insurance Services, Inc.

The brand transition for Insurance Holdings includes a new website (www.truistinsurance.com), logo, and updated design and branding elements.

About Truist Insurance Holdings

Truist Insurance Holdings, Inc., the fifth-largest insurance broker in the U.S. and sixth-largest in the world, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Truist Bank. Truist Insurance Holdings operates more than 250 offices through its subsidiaries: McGriff Insurance Services, Inc.; McGriff, Seibels & Williams, Inc.; CRC Insurance Services, Inc.; Crump Life Insurance Services, Inc.; AmRisc, LLC; and its Premium Finance companies (AFCO Credit Corporation, Prime Rate Premium Finance Corporation, Inc., and CAFO Inc.).

