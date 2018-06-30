BB&T names Brame to lead Central Pennsylvania region

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Aug. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BB&T (NYSE: BBT) today announced Alex Brame has been named president for its Central Pennsylvania Region. Brame, who served as Lancaster market president, assumed his new role effective Aug. 8.

"Our presence in Central Pennsylvania continues to be critical to our overall growth strategy," said David Weaver, president, BB&T Community Banking. "Alex's proven leadership abilities and commitment to our clients and communities will be key to our continued success in this important strategic market."

Brame, 35, has more than 12 years of banking experience. He joined BB&T in 2006 as part of the bank's Leadership Development Program. He has served as a business services officer in Newport News, Va.; as market president of the Virginia Peninsula; and relocated to Lancaster, Pa., in 2016 to serve as market president for Lancaster and Lebanon counties.

A native of Dixon, Ill., Brame received his bachelor's degree in financial management from Clemson University and is a graduate of the American Bankers Association Graduate School of Banking at The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. He is a board member of the United Way of Lancaster County; a member of the Lancaster City Alliance, Economic Development Steering Committee; serves on the Community Prosperity Hub Advisory Council for the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce; and is a graduate of Leadership Lancaster.

"I am extremely excited for this new challenge and the opportunity to continue working with the outstanding professional teams we have in our region," Brame said. "I look forward to building on our past accomplishments as this is an area with great growth potential for continuing our service to clients and reaching out to prospects."

Brame replaces Craig Kauffman, who has left BB&T to pursue other career opportunities.

BB&T operates 263 financial centers in Pennsylvania and divides its footprint into community bank regions – each with its own president – to keep decisions local and close to the customer.

About BB&T



BB&T is one of the largest financial services holding companies in the U.S. with $222.7 billion in assets and market capitalization of approximately $39.1 billion as of June 30, 2018. Building on a long tradition of excellence in community banking, BB&T offers a wide range of financial services including retail and commercial banking, investments, insurance, wealth management, asset management, mortgage, corporate banking, capital markets and specialized lending. Based in Winston-Salem, N.C., BB&T operates more than 1,900 financial centers in 15 states and Washington, D.C. and is consistently recognized for outstanding client service by Greenwich Associates for small business and middle market banking. More information about BB&T and its full line of products and services is available at BBT.com.

