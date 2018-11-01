BB&T realigns executive digital and operational roles

A member of BB&T's Executive Management Team since 2016, Wilson, 42, will maintain his current responsibilities for client experience; client insights and analytics; corporate communications; marketing; and sales effectiveness. This new expanded role will include leading digital strategy and transformation, and digital revenue growth and engagement.

"With his more than 20 years of banking experience working with clients, Dontá is perfectly positioned to apply those insights to oversee a holistic approach to the client experience, accelerate BB&T's digital transformation and drive digital revenue," said Chairman and CEO Kelly S. King. "With his dynamic leadership, he will help BB&T build a more distinctive client experience, leveraging technology and the best associates in the industry to meet and exceed the needs of our clients."

Bradley, 57, joined BB&T's Executive Management Team in 2015 and most recently served as chief digital officer. He will lead the new Operations Shared Services team to drive operational quality, robotics deployment and cost efficiency. This new team brings together the operational teams for Deposits, Lending and Card-based Services under a single leadership structure, along with the Intelligent Automation team.

"Bennett has done a fantastic job developing our digital roadmap and building the foundation for our digital transformation," King said. "As a proven leader, this new role allows him to bring together several well-performing teams to integrate our automation function and find more opportunities to drive efficiency, innovation and quality. Both Bennett's and Dontá's new and expanded responsibilities are critical to BB&T's long-term success as we continue to adapt, disrupt and transform during this time of tremendous change in our industry."

Wilson and Bradley will both report to Chief Operating Officer Chris L. Henson and the changes are effective immediately.

