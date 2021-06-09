BBTV Holdings Announces Timing of AGM and No Need for Approval of Restricted Share Resolution by Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSX: BBTV) (OTCQX: BBTVF) ("BBTV" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it will hold its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") virtually on Wednesday June 30, 2021 at 1pm Pacific time.

The resolution proposed to be passed at the Meeting to ratify the change of name of common shares of the Company to Multiple Voting Shares and to ratify the creation of Subordinate Voting Shares (the "Shareholder Resolution") has been withdrawn. The Shareholder Resolution was originally sought by the Company as part of a proposed process to apply for exemptive relief under Part 12 of National Instrument 41-101 – General Prospectus Requirements and Ontario Securities Commission Rule 56-501 – Restricted Securities (together, the "Restricted Share Rules") which regulate the creation and distribution of "restricted shares" as defined in Rule 56-501. Subsequently, the Company has determined that exemptive relief is not required under the Restricted Share Rules and has withdrawn the Shareholder Resolution. The Shareholder Resolution will no longer be voted upon at the Meeting.

BBTV is a global media and technology company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company's mission is to help content creators become more successful. With creators ranging from individuals to global media brands, BBTV provides a comprehensive, end-to-end solution to increase viewership and drive revenue powered by its innovative technology, while allowing creators to focus on their core competency – content creation. In January 2021, BBTV had the second most unique monthly viewers among digital platforms with more than 600 million globally, who consumed more than 50 billion minutes of video content, the most among media companies1. ( www.bbtv.com )

1 Comscore's "Top 12 Countries = January 2021 comScore Video Metrix Media Trend – Multi-Platform – Top 100 Video Properties Report"; Top 12 countries represent ~50% of world's digital population.

