BBVA Argentina Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Schedule
Aug 10, 2020, 17:00 ET
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE & BYMA & MAE: BBAR; LATIBEX:XBBAR) today announced that it will report its Second Quarter 2020 results on Tuesday, August 25, after market close.
Earnings Release
Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Time: After market close
Conference Call
Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Time: 12:00pm Buenos Aires time – (11:00am EST)
Quiet Period
From Wednesday, August 12 through Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Executives
Mr. Ernesto Gallardo, Chief Financial Officer
Ms. Inés Lanusse, Investor Relations Officer
Mr. Javier Kelly Grinner, Investor Relations Manager
To participate, please dial in:
1-844-450-3851 (US Toll-Free)
1-412-317-6373 (International)
54-11-3984-5677 (Argentina)
Web Phone: click here
Conference ID: BBVA
Webcast & Replay: click here
CONTACT DETAILS:
BBVA Argentina Investor Relations
[email protected]
ir.bbva.com.ar/en/
About BBVA Argentina
Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE, BYMA, MAE: BBAR; Latibex: XBBAR) is a subsidiary of the BBVA Group, the principal shareholder since 1996. In Argentina, it is one of the leading private financial institutions since 1886. Nationwide, Banco BBVA Argentina offers retail and corporate banking to a broad customer base, including: individuals, SME's, and large-sized companies.
Banco BBVA Argentina's purpose is to bring the age of opportunities to everyone, based on our customers' real needs, providing the best solutions, and helping them make the best financial decisions, through an easy and convenient experience. The institution rests in solid values: "Customer comes first, we think big and we are one team". At the same time, its responsible banking model aspires to achieve a more inclusive and sustainable society.
