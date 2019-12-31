BBVA Compass officially names Heather Sanchez as its Ontario City President

"Heather has been one of the top performing relationship managers throughout the country and the bedrock of our important Inland Empire region since joining the bank," said BBVA Compass California CEO Everett Orrick. "Year after year, Heather has won bank awards for her extraordinary and consistent performance, while delivering extraordinary service to all her clients."

Before joining BBVA Compass, Sanchez worked for one of the five largest domestic banks in credit administration for nearly a decade. In that role, Heather developed and delivered thoughtful credit solutions to companies from a wide range of industries including food franchise, healthcare, manufacturing, contractors, hotels, and consulting, among others.

"The Ontario-based Inland Empire commercial banking office was where BBVA Compass planted our first flag in California nearly 10 years ago," Orrick added. "It has been a critical part of our success in the state and the west. Ontario is our largest California office and has many great clients that have supported BBVA Compass from our earliest days in the state. Heather is the perfect bank executive to continue to lead the growth of those important relationships and the bank's presence in the region."

Sanchez and her family make their home in Riverside, Calif., where she has been an active member of the greater Inland Empire community, most recently serving as a board member for the Riverside Arts Council and executive committee of her Corona Provisors group.

To learn more about BBVA Compass, visit: www.bbvacompass.com

For more news visit: www.bbva.com and newsroom.bbvacompass.com

About BBVA Group

BBVA (NYSE: BBVA) is a customer-centric global financial services group founded in 1857. The Group has a strong leadership position in the Spanish market, is the largest financial institution in Mexico, it has leading franchises in South America and the Sunbelt Region of the United States; and it is also the leading shareholder in Garanti, Turkey's biggest bank for market capitalization. Its diversified business is focused on high-growth markets and it relies on technology as a key sustainable competitive advantage. Corporate responsibility is at the core of its business model. BBVA fosters financial education and inclusion, and supports scientific research and culture. It operates with the highest integrity, a long-term vision and applies the best practices. More information about BBVA Group can be found at bbva.com.

About BBVA Compass

BBVA Compass is a Sunbelt-based financial institution that operates 645 branches, including 332 in Texas, 89 in Alabama, 63 in Arizona, 61 in California, 45 in Florida, 37 in Colorado and 18 in New Mexico. BBVA Compass ranks among the top 25 largest U.S. commercial banks based on deposit market share and ranks among the largest banks in Alabama (2nd), Texas (4th) and Arizona (6th). BBVA Compass has been recognized as one of the leading small business lenders by the Small Business Administration (SBA) and ranked 6th nationally in the total number of SBA loans originated in fiscal year 2017. Additional information about BBVA Compass can be found under the Investor Relations tab at bbvacompass.com. For more BBVA Compass news, follow @BBVACompassNews on Twitter, visit newsroom.bbvacompass.com, or visit bbva.com.

SOURCE BBVA Compass

Related Links

http://www.bbvacompass.com

