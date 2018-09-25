BBVA Compass teams up with the city of Birmingham to refurbish basketball courts near Legion Field

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BBVA Compass hosted a star-studded ribbon cutting at public basketball courts near Legion Field today, featuring city leaders, bank representatives, former professional basketball players, and current Houston Rockets players.

The event, recognizing the renovation of two public basketball courts, also served as a preview for tomorrow's BBVA Compass Iron City Showdown between the Houston Rockets and the Memphis Grizzlies. The game marks the first time an NBA game has been played in Birmingham in more than 12 years.

BBVA Compass City President Andrea Smith emceed the ribbon cutting event and highlighted the bank's commitment to Birmingham and the surrounding communities. Mayor Randall Woodfin, Birmingham Parks and Recreation Commissioner Montal Morton, and Houston Rockets Chief Executive Officer Tad Brown took part in the ceremony as guest speakers.

"When we brought the BBVA Compass Iron City Showdown to Birmingham, we knew we wanted it to be more than just a basketball game, as exciting as that is for us," Smith said. "We also wanted to give back to the community, and take the opportunity to draw attention to this city. Birmingham is a city on the rise, and we're delighted to have the chance to part of that."

Mayor Woodfin performed the honors of the ceremonial ribbon cutting at midcourt after the speaking program.

"I want to thank BBVA Compass for stepping up as an area business leader and making it their mission to help enhance the park facilities that serve this community," said Mayor Woodfin. "I also want to thank the Houston Rockets and the Birmingham Park and Recreation Board for their participation. Their teamwork, public service and unconditional love of Birmingham helped make this project – and future projects – a success for the Magic City. This is what happens when we knock down silos and build up partnerships."

One of Alabama basketball's favorite sons, BBVA Compass brand ambassador Robert Horry, was on hand to take the inaugural shot on the new court, followed by a friendly game between representatives of Birmingham Police and Fire Departments on one court. On the other, children from the city's Parks and Recreation basketball league also had a chance to play, with honorary referees and Houston Rockets players Chris Paul and Clint Capela overseeing the action.

"This court renovation is also about Birmingham's love of basketball. We're a big football state, but Alabama has also produced top basketball players, including Robert Horry," Smith said. "This area is full of basketball fans, and now people will have a family-friendly place to play the sport they love."

BBVA Compass paid for the court renovation as a way to give back to Birmingham. No taxpayer money was used to fund the project.

To learn more about BBVA Compass, visit: www.bbvacompass.com

For more news visit: www.bbva.com and newsroom.bbvacompass.com

About BBVA Group

BBVA (NYSE: BBVA) is a customer-centric global financial services group founded in 1857. The Group has a strong leadership position in the Spanish market, is the largest financial institution in Mexico, it has leading franchises in South America and the Sunbelt Region of the United States; and it is also the leading shareholder in Garanti, Turkey's biggest bank for market capitalization. Its diversified business is focused on high-growth markets and it relies on technology as a key sustainable competitive advantage. Corporate responsibility is at the core of its business model. BBVA fosters financial education and inclusion, and supports scientific research and culture. It operates with the highest integrity, a long-term vision and applies the best practices. More information about BBVA Group can be found at bbva.com.

About BBVA Compass

BBVA Compass is a Sunbelt-based financial institution that operates 645 branches, including 332 in Texas, 89 in Alabama, 63 in Arizona, 61 in California, 45 in Florida, 37 in Colorado and 18 in New Mexico. BBVA Compass ranks among the top 25 largest U.S. commercial banks based on deposit market share and ranks among the largest banks in Alabama (2nd), Texas (4th) and Arizona (6th). BBVA Compass has been recognized as one of the leading small business lenders by the Small Business Administration (SBA) and ranked 6th nationally in the total number of SBA loans originated in fiscal year 2017. Additional information about BBVA Compass can be found at www.bbvacompass.com. For more BBVA Compass news, follow @BBVACompassNews on Twitter, visit newsroom.bbvacompass.com, or visit bbva.com.

SOURCE BBVA Compass