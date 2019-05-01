BBVA Compass to celebrate Small Business Month with multiple offers, seminars across its footprint

HOUSTON, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BBVA Compass is kicking off its annual Small Business Month, its own expanded version of National Small Business Week .

BBVA Compass has held its own Small Business Month initiative for the past nine years, creating opportunities for entrepreneurs across its footprint. This year's celebration includes special offers for small business clients and prospects, entrepreneurial contests and small business seminars led by bank employees.

"Small businesses are a key component to economically thriving communities," said BBVA Compass Executive Director of Business Banking Elizabeth Dobers. "As a financial institution that promises to bring the age of opportunity to everyone, especially its communities, it is our responsibility to help entrepreneurs capitalize on the resources we can provide to elevate their business operations."

Special offers from the bank's small business segment include:

Waiving of the $150 first year annual fee for a Convenience Line of Credit, up to $100,000

First order of checks free when clients open a BBVA Compass small business checking account

One percent discount on closing costs up to $10,000 for Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate loans

for Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate loans $450 rebate on operating Clover® card processing terminals

$250 statement credit on their first statement for online merchant services

BBVA Compass will also hold small business seminars for business owners in markets across the footprint. The seminars will be led by BBVA Compass subject matter experts, who will advise attendees on best financial practices, growth strategy and resources the bank can provide, among other topics.

"BBVA Compass is a responsible bank, and that is reflected in the commitment our employees have towards entrepreneurs in their communities," said BBVA Compass Director of Communications and Responsible Business Reymundo Ocañas. "Our employees are eager to share their expertise in finance with these small businesses operating in their backyard or hometown, because we are a bank for entrepreneurs. Small businesses are the key to economic prosperity in the neighborhoods we serve."

BBVA Compass will also be announcing finalists this month for its BBVA Momentum 2019 program, a small business initiative for social entrepreneurs designed to help them achieve scale, enhance operations and multiply the social and economic impact of their business.

Now in its third year in the U.S. , BBVA Momentum last year expanded the accelerator program to include social entrepreneurs from across its seven-state Sunbelt footprint, with 16 applicants selected to participate. This year, the five-month training program will accept up to 35 participants whose businesses offer innovative and sustainable solutions to social and environmental problems, with an opportunity to obtain a total of $175,000 in funding for the top three final pitches.

In addition, BBVA Compass is teaming up with The Business Journals to present the inaugural Entrepreneurial Opportunity contest, which provides businesses an opportunity to demonstrate how they are innovating to create opportunities for their clients and market for a chance to win up to $60,000 . Finalists will present their pitch to judges in select markets this month.

Finally, BBVA Compass has also teamed up with the Houston Rockets for the third year in a row to roll out a small business contest in the Houston market focused on area start-up businesses that need a financial boost to become digitally innovative. The top business wins a grand prize of $10,000 and consultations with Rockets and BBVA Compass executives. For more on the Launchpad contest, click here.

For more information around the BBVA Compass small business products, click here .

About BBVA

BBVA is a customer-centric global financial services group founded in 1857. The Group has a strong leadership position in the Spanish market, is the largest financial institution in Mexico, it has leading franchises in South America and the Sunbelt Region of the United States. It is also the leading shareholder in Turkey's BBVA Garanti. Its purpose is to bring the age of opportunities to everyone, based on our customers' real needs: provide the best solutions, helping them make the best financial decisions, through an easy and convenient experience. The institution rests in solid values: Customer comes first, we think big and we are one team. Its responsible banking model aspires to achieve a more inclusive and sustainable society.

