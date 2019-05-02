BBVA establishes its local West Palm Beach headquarters

"We're a small, but growing and dedicated team in West Palm Beach," said BBVA Compass Palm Beach and Broward Counties Market President Carlos Alvarez. "Our newest office is a testament to our future's longevity here. We're solidifying our roots and showing the region that we're here to help our commercial clients take control of their financial lives and reach their business goals. We're excited to show the area what we're capable of achieving for our corner of Florida."

The new office space, located inside of the CityPlace Tower, has approximately 3,150 square feet for client interaction, meeting space and employee collaboration.

The bank's West Palm Beach team has been operating out of the office since February 1.

The grand opening also comes exactly a week after BBVA's global rebrand that was introduced on April 24. The bank unveiled another critical step on its path to operating as a truly global digital company with the launch of a unified brand and new logo.

The change underscored BBVA's aim to deploy a unique value proposition and consistent experience for customers and clients in all its markets, similar to what customers have come to expect from digital companies across the world.

Contact Details:

Al Ortiz

External Communications

Tel. 281-433-5640

al.ortiz@bbva.com

To learn more about BBVA Compass, visit: www.bbvacompass.com

For more news visit: www.bbva.com and newsroom.bbvacompass.com

About BBVA Group

BBVA (NYSE: BBVA) is a customer-centric global financial services group founded in 1857. The Group has a strong leadership position in the Spanish market, is the largest financial institution in Mexico, it has leading franchises in South America and the Sunbelt Region of the United States; and it is also the leading shareholder in Garanti, Turkey's biggest bank for market capitalization. Its diversified business is focused on high-growth markets and it relies on technology as a key sustainable competitive advantage. Corporate responsibility is at the core of its business model. BBVA fosters financial education and inclusion, and supports scientific research and culture. It operates with the highest integrity, a long-term vision and applies the best practices. More information about BBVA Group can be found at bbva.com.

About BBVA Compass

BBVA Compass is a Sunbelt-based financial institution that operates 644 branches, including 331 in Texas, 89 in Alabama, 63 in Arizona, 61 in California, 45 in Florida, 37 in Colorado and 18 in New Mexico. BBVA Compass ranks among the top 25 largest U.S. commercial banks based on deposit market share and ranks among the largest banks in Alabama (2nd), Texas (4th) and Arizona (6th). BBVA Compass has been recognized as one of the leading small business lenders by the Small Business Administration (SBA) and ranked 8th nationally in terms of dollar volume of SBA loans originated in fiscal year 2018. Additional information about BBVA Compass can be found under the Investor Relations tab at bbvacompass.com. For more BBVA Compass news, follow @BBVACompassNews on Twitter, visit newsroom.bbvacompass.com, or visit bbva.com.

About CityPlace Tower

CityPlace Tower is located at 525 Okeechobee Blvd and is the Newest Trophy Class A Office Building in Downtown West Palm Beach with 300,000 Rentable Square Feet and Features LEED Silver Certification, Luxurious Finishes, Advanced Technology, Executive Parking, Valet Service, Full-Service Concierge, and a State of the Art Security System.

