BBVA Francés informs that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year 2018 and Iran Notice

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BBVA Francés (NYSE: BFR.N; BYMA: FRAN.BA; LATIBEX: BFR.LA) (the Company) hereby informs that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year 2018 and Iran Notice with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Both documents are also available in the Company's website, www.bbvafrances.com.ar, in the investor relations information section.

Hard copies of the Company's Audited Consolidated Financial Statements, Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year 2018 and Iran Notice are available upon request, free of charge, by contacting Ines Lanusse in the Investor Relations Department.

