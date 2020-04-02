BBVA launches new COVID-19 focused brand campaign

HOUSTON, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BBVA USA today launched a new brand campaign focused on encouraging customers to stay home and stay safe by conducting their banking transactions using the bank's phone and digital channels.

The campaign, which is underscored in social media channels by using the hashtag #IStayAtHome, is the local iteration of the bank's global campaign. Over the last several weeks as the global pandemic has unfolded, the bank has been focused on ramping up operations so that customers are able to conduct needed transactions in a safe and secure way and in their own homes.

"BBVA's first priority during the global COVID-19 pandemic has been the health and safety of our employees, clients and communities, followed immediately by focusing on how we can maintain operational continuity so that our clients' financial needs are fully supported," BBVA USA Head of Business Development Jose Luis Elechiguerra said. "Every move we've made has been with these priorities in mind, and this new campaign serves to underscore both of them."

BBVA has been paying close attention to the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), which indicate the safest form of action for the general public is to stay home to avoid transmission or exposure, even as the bank is labeled an essential business, or one that the public relies on to conduct day-to-day life.

In keeping with its priorities to keep employees, clients and communities safe, but avoid business interruption, the bank has taken a series of measures, including encouraging its clients to make frequent use of its digital channels, especially its award-winning mobile app.

The bank also announced nearly two weeks ago that it would move to drive-thru service in most of its locations, while some branches without drive-thrus or in close proximity to branches with active drive-thrus would be closed. Five percent of branches are operating with limited lobby hours three days a week. These are branches without a drive-thru and are located more than 10 miles from the next closest BBVA location. All branches are closed on Saturdays until further notice.

Elechiguerra said, "The move to operating via drive-thrus for most of our branches enabled us to keep more than 90 percent of our branches open and providing services, while also taking the necessary precautions to keep our employees and clients safe and healthy."

In keeping with its focus on helping customers with their financial needs, the bank has also provided assistance to customers negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic , including special loan products, refunds and fee waivers, and deferred and extension payments on certain products and services.

Information on all the measures BBVA USA has been taking to help clients stay home and avoid transmission or exposure can be found at the bank's special COVID-19 landing page .

"It's really quite simple," said BBVA USA Chief Marketing Officer Enrique Cornish. "The message we want to send to our customers with this new campaign - and all the moves we've made - is that we are here to help, we are with you, and we are available for your banking needs, but let us use our robust digital offerings to help so we can do our best to keep you safe and healthy as we do our part to resolve this situation together."

The bank's new brand campaign will appear in broadcast, radio and social media. To see the campaign's :30 spot, click here .

Additional news updates can be found via Twitter and Instagram .

For more financial information about BBVA in the U.S., visit bbvausa.investorroom.com .

For more BBVA news visit, www.bbva.com and the U.S. Newsroom .

About BBVA

BBVA Group

BBVA (NYSE: BBVA) is a customer-centric global financial services group founded in 1857. The Group has a strong leadership position in the Spanish market, is the largest financial institution in Mexico, it has leading franchises in South America and the Sunbelt Region of the United States. It is also the leading shareholder in Turkey's Garanti BBVA. Its purpose is to bring the age of opportunities to everyone, based on our customers' real needs: provide the best solutions, helping them make the best financial decisions, through an easy and convenient experience. The institution rests in solid values: Customer comes first, we think big and we are one team. Its responsible banking model aspires to achieve a more inclusive and sustainable society.

BBVA USA

In the U.S., BBVA is a Sunbelt-based financial institution that operates 641 branches, including 330 in Texas, 89 in Alabama, 63 in Arizona, 61 in California, 44 in Florida, 37 in Colorado and 17 in New Mexico. The bank ranks among the top 25 largest U.S. commercial banks based on deposit market share and ranks among the largest banks in Alabama (2nd), Texas (4th) and Arizona (6th). In the U.S., BBVA has been recognized as one of the leading small business lenders by the Small Business Administration (SBA) and ranked 8th nationally in terms of dollar volume of SBA loans originated in fiscal year 2018.

SOURCE BBVA USA

Related Links

http://www.bbva.com

