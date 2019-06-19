BBVA recognized once again by Javelin Strategy & Research for mobile and online banking in the U.S.

HOUSTON, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BBVA has been twice honored by Javelin Strategy & Research, with the independent research firm naming the bank's mobile banking app and online banking service as a leader in its 2019 Mobile and Online Banking Scorecards.

In Mobile Banking, the app was named a leader in both the Customer Service and Ease of Use categories. For the online banking scorecard, BBVA earned an award as a 'Leader' in the Financial Fitness category. For the U.S. unit's mobile banking app, this year's result marks the sixth year in a row the app has been honored, while its online banking service was previously honored - again as a leader in Financial Fitness - in Javelin's 2017 scorecard.

BBVA USA Head of Business Development Jose Luis Elechiguerra says the honors are timely in light of the bank's recent unified brand launch and the values it reflects, especially the bank's commitment to provide its customers the best user experience and solutions to help them make the best decisions for their unique financial situation.

"These honors continue to demonstrate that we are focusing our efforts in the right places," Elechiguerra said. "For mobile banking, we want to make the customer's interactions increasingly intuitive, so they can make full use of the app's jam-packed functionality, as well as resolve any issue they may have. We strive to create the same experience as online banking, but know that people may rely more heavily on mobile as they order their financial lives and, with our financial tool set in both online and mobile, they can do just that."

For each of its scorecards, Javelin evaluates 25 top U.S. financial institutions across 200 features and ranks them from highest to lowest in multiple categories weighted according to customer feedback on what is most important to them.

2019 Mobile Banking Scorecard

In the two areas where BBVA was recognized as a leader in mobile banking – ease of use and customer service – Javelin assessed the app's ability to help users locate information and functionality with search, sort, and filter and simplify and consolidate account views, as well as its ability to prevent unnecessary call center use through improved mobile profile management and self-service options. Together, the two categories make up more than a third of the study's weighting, with "ease of use" being the more critical component given its higher impact on overall satisfaction.

2019 Online Banking Scorecard

For Financial Fitness, the area where BBVA was recognized, the research firm reviews whether the financial institution empowers customers with actionable personal insight, which has a 16 percent weighting in the overall study. Specifically, it looks for insights and tools that reinforce healthy financial habits and provide a comprehensive financial picture.

In 2018, Javelin Strategy & Research recognized BBVA's mobile app as a leader for both ease of use and customer service, while in 2017, it garnered a leader ranking for ease of use. It was also named a leader in Functionality by Javelin for three consecutive previous years and awarded for most comprehensive alerts in 2016. In addition, Javelin recognized BBVA as a leader in Financial Fitness in its 2017 Online Banking Scorecard, praising the bank for providing a notable online banking experience that guides customers on a financial journey.

"That Javelin continues to recognize the all-out effort we put into our mobile and online banking is a major source of pride for our team," said BBVA USA Head of Retail Customer Solutions Development Manolo Moure. "Putting the customer first in order to deliver solutions that make a real difference in their lives is what we focus on day in and day out. It's what propels us forward, and this recognition tells us that it's working."

For more on BBVA USA, visit www.bbvausa.com.

For more BBVA news visit, www.bbva.com and the U.S. Newsroom.

Additional news updates can be found via Twitter and Instagram.

For more financial information about BBVA in the U.S., visit bbva.investorroom.com.

About BBVA

BBVA Group

BBVA (NYSE: BBVA) is a customer-centric global financial services group founded in 1857. The Group has a strong leadership position in the Spanish market and is the largest financial institution in Mexico. It has leading franchises in South America and the Sunbelt Region of the United States. It is also the leading shareholder in Turkey's BBVA Garanti. BBVA's purpose is to bring the age of opportunities to everyone, based on our customers' real needs: provide the best solutions, helping them make the best financial decisions, through an easy and convenient experience. The institution rests in solid values: Customer comes first, we think big and we are one team. BBVA's responsible banking model aspires to achieve a more inclusive and sustainable society.

BBVA USA

In the U.S., BBVA is a Sunbelt-based financial institution that operates 641 branches, including 329 in Texas, 89 in Alabama, 63 in Arizona, 61 in California, 45 in Florida, 37 in Colorado and 17 in New Mexico. The bank ranks among the top 25 largest U.S. commercial banks based on deposit market share and ranks among the largest banks in Alabama (2nd), Texas (4th) and Arizona (6th). In the U.S., BBVA has been recognized as one of the leading small business lenders by the Small Business Administration (SBA) and ranked 8th nationally in terms of dollar volume of SBA loans originated in fiscal year 2018.

SOURCE BBVA USA

Related Links

http://www.bbvausa.com

