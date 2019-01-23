BBVA Research publishes Economic Outlook 2019
- Fed likely to delay raising rates: The Fed will likely delay raising rates in the first half of 2019 as it continues to engineer a soft landing.
- Recession risk remains elevated: The risk of recession remains elevated over the next 24 months.
- Inflation expectations are down: Inflation expectations are down as pass-through from rising input costs have muted the 10-year Treasury to follow a shallower path.
HOUSTON, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Economic Outlook published this week by BBVA Research, GDP growth is expected to moderate in 2019, while the risk of recession remains elevated over the next 24 months.
The FOMC is expected to use this week's statement and press conference to communicate a slightly dovish shift in policy, keeping rates unchanged in an attempt to calibrate the remaining stretch of its normalization path to ensure a soft landing amidst an uptick in market volatility and growing concerns about financial stability.
In an effort to remain careful and patient, the Fed is expected to pause in 1Q19, according to the Outlook.
The January Economic Outlook, authored by BBVA Research Senior Economist Boyd Nash-Stacey, also features a view of the labor market, interest rates, oil prices, and inflation for 2019. For more details, read the full report here.
