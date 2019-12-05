BBVA Research releases U.S. Oil Prices Outlook

HOUSTON, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BBVA Research released its U.S. Oil Prices Outlook , highlighting the expectation that oil production will expand further in 2020, though at a slower pace.

Prospects for oil prices in the coming year assume weak demand growth in a well-supplied market, with tensions in the Middle East and protectionism as the main sources of uncertainty. There is additional uncertainty around long-term equilibrium, specifically CAPEX, protectionism, transportation infrastructure, alternative energy sources, climate change, efficiency and technology.

According to Marcial Nava , BBVA USA principal economist and the report's author, brent crude prices are expected to close 2019 between $60 and $65 per barrel, with long-term equilibrium prices around $60 per barrel. Slower refining activity and low margins have also put downward pressure on demand for crude oil, while inventories are trending close to 5-year averages.

