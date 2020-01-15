BBVA Stadium Selects ParkMobile as Official Parking Partner

Using the ParkMobile website , BBVA Stadium guests can easily find and reserve parking around the venue. Users can filter the available parking lots for specific needs, including tailgating, room for oversized vehicles, and more. People can also make reservations at BBVA Stadium using the ParkMobile app. Pricing for the lots will start as low as $15.

Patrons can start making parking reservations through ParkMobile just in time for the start of the 2020 Houston Dynamo and Houston Dash seasons as well as all of the international soccer matches and other events that are on deck at the stadium this year. Parking reservations are also available for the upcoming Women's Olympic qualifying matches on Friday, Jan. 31, featuring the two-time defending World Cup Champion U.S. Women's National Team, playing Haiti, Panama and Costa Rica.

ParkMobile provides smart parking and mobility programs for some of North America's most prestigious event venues, including Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Spectrum Center in Charlotte, Prudential Center in Newark, T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

"At BBVA Stadium, we are focused on creating a world-class fan experience and that goes beyond what happens on the field," said BBVA Stadium General Manager Juan Rodriguez. "We know that parking for games can be a challenge, so this partnership with ParkMobile will make that process much easier every time fans come to watch the Dynamo or Dash play and at all of our Stadium events."

This new partnership with BBVA Stadium expands ParkMobile's presence in the Houston area. The app has been available in the market since 2011. In the past 9 years, there have been almost 400,000 app downloads and 3 million parking transactions processed through the app. ParkMobile also offers parking reservations at other venues in Houston including the Toyota Center, Revention Music Center, and Minute Maid Park.

"We are excited about our new partnership with BBVA Stadium that will make parking much easier for events," said Jon Ziglar, CEO of ParkMobile. "Houston is one of our best markets in the country and now our large base of users in the area will be able to reserve parking for Dynamo and Dash matches."

About BBVA Stadium

BBVA Stadium is a state-of-the-art, open-air stadium designed to host Houston Dynamo matches, Houston Dash matches and Texas Southern University football games as well as additional professional, collegiate and community sporting events, concerts, exhibitions, conventions and special events. Opened on May 12, 2012, the 340,000-square foot, 22,000-seat stadium is the first soccer-specific stadium in Major League Soccer located in a city's downtown district. With its downtown location, the stadium is a part of a true 'Stadium District,' which includes Minute Maid Park and the Toyota Center, as well as the George R. Brown Convention Center, Discovery Green, Warehouse Live and House of Blues. Visit BBVAStadium.com for more information.

About ParkMobile

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, helping millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile device. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 7 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

