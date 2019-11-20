BBVA USA announces Murat Kalkan as its Mortgage Banking Executive

"Murat's experience aligns with the bank's strategies and goals around digital transformation," said BBVA USA Head of Retail Banking Çağrı Süzer. "That experience, particularly his time with McKinsey & Company, will position him well to advance our mortgage objectives across the board."

Murat earned his MBA at the Wharton School of Business, with a major in finance and marketing. Before that, he graduated from Bosphorus University in Turkey with a bachelor of science in industrial engineering. Kalkan will be based in Houston, and is expected to assume his responsibilities in late October.

