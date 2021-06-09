BBVA USA Head of Engineering Kevin McMahon named 2021 AlabamaCIO ORBIE Award winner for Large Enterprise Category

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 4, AlabamaCIO announced the winners of its 2021 CIO of the Year ORBIE Awards. BBVA USA Head of Engineering Kevin McMahon was named the ORBIE Award winner for Large Enterprise, or those with over $1 billion in annual revenue.

The CIO of the Year ORBIE Awards is a technology executive recognition program, founded in 1998. According to AlabamaCIO, the ORBIE honors chief information officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership, with finalists and winners selected by an independent peer review process, led by prior ORBIE recipients.

"Kevin's tenure in BBVA USA's Engineering organization is long, and he's participated in some of the bank's highest profile projects over the years," said BBVA USA President and CEO Shane Clanton. "I've had the opportunity to observe Kevin in action through all of it, and how he leads his team is a study in management by example. I'm thrilled that Kevin has been recognized for the work he does day in and day out."

Winners are selected based on:

Leadership and management effectiveness

Business value created by technology innovation

Engagement in industry and community endeavors

Other AlabamaCIO ORBIE Award winners include:

Curt Carver , VP & CIO, University of Alabama at Birmingham , Leadership CIO of the Year ORBIE Recipient.

, VP & CIO, , Leadership CIO of the Year ORBIE Recipient. Terri Bentley , Senior EVP & CIO, Redstone Federal Credit Union, Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over $350 million annual revenue.

, Senior EVP & CIO, Redstone Federal Credit Union, Enterprise ORBIE for organizations over annual revenue. Ben Barnes , CISO, VP IT Services, McLeod Software, Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to $350 million annual revenue.

, CISO, VP IT Services, McLeod Software, Corporate ORBIE for organizations up to annual revenue. Scott Ross , Director of IT, HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology, Nonprofit/Public Sector ORBIE for Government, Education, & other Nonprofit organizations.

"It's an honor to be included in such a prestigious list of veteran CIOs and I'm humbled by the recognition," McMahon said. "I'm fortunate to work with a team that makes me want to come in each day, do better and be better. I owe any success I have to them and the effort they put in each and every day."

