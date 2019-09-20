BBVA USA hires Luisa Gavino Martinez as Commercial Relationship Manager in Austin market

"Luisa's longevity and wealth of knowledge in the banking industry will be key components to our operation in Austin," said BBVA USA Austin CEO Dillan Knudson. "Our presence in this market is significant to the bank's overall bottom line, and we're eager to see Luisa's expertise help both our continued success and enhance the services we provide for our clients. We are steadily building a top-notch team of banking professionals in Austin, and Luisa is further evidence of that."

During her time as a business banking manager, Martinez led a team of business relationship managers who served businesses that had annual sales from $5 to $50 million. Before that position, she was a senior business relationship manager for ten years.

Martinez holds a bachelor's degree in sociology and Latino studies from Stanford University, and also holds a master's in sociology from the same institution. Luisa holds a bevy of recognitions and community involvement hours, including her graduation from the Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce's Leadership Program, her time as a board member of PeopleFund, and her service as board chair for the Hispanic Women's Network of Texas - Austin Chapter.

