BBVA USA promotes long-tenured Dillan Knudson to the position of Houston CEO

"I couldn't be more proud of the job Dillan has done for the bank and, most importantly, our clients over the years," said BBVA USA Texas Region Executive Jeff Dudderar. "His work in taking the bank's Austin operations to the next level speaks for itself. Houston, like Austin, is a flourishing area that presents ample opportunities, not only for the bank's growth, but for our client's financial success. I have full confidence that Dillan and his team can achieve and exceed these goals."

Before joining BBVA, Knudson worked in investment banking with an advisory service firm specializing in tax credit programs that attract private investments to incentivize economic growth in distressed communities. In addition, he worked in commercial real estate lending throughout Arizona and Utah.

"This move signifies a full circle transition back to the market where my BBVA career started," said Knudson. "I'm humbled by the opportunity to serve the Houston area and look forward to reuniting with so many friends and colleagues throughout the region."

A native of Fargo, N.D., Knudson earned a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of North Dakota. He also was selected to attend the BBVA Executive Education Program at the University of Texas in 2016.

With Knudson's move from Central Texas, BBVA USA has also appointed Jon Rebello as its new Austin CEO. Rebello previously served as BBVA USA Texas Border and Gulf Coast Region CEO.

For more BBVA news visit, www.bbva.com and the U.S. Newsroom .

Additional news updates can be found via Twitter and Instagram .

For more financial information about BBVA in the U.S., visit bbvausa.investorroom.com .

About BBVA

BBVA Group

BBVA (NYSE: BBVA) is a customer-centric global financial services group founded in 1857. The Group has a strong leadership position in the Spanish market, is the largest financial institution in Mexico, it has leading franchises in South America and the Sunbelt Region of the United States. It is also the leading shareholder in Turkey's Garanti BBVA. Its purpose is to bring the age of opportunities to everyone, based on our customers' real needs: provide the best solutions, helping them make the best financial decisions, through an easy and convenient experience. The institution rests in solid values: Customer comes first, we think big and we are one team. Its responsible banking model aspires to achieve a more inclusive and sustainable society.

BBVA USA

In the U.S., BBVA is a Sunbelt-based financial institution that operates 642 branches, including 330 in Texas, 89 in Alabama, 63 in Arizona, 61 in California, 45 in Florida, 37 in Colorado and 17 in New Mexico. The bank ranks among the top 25 largest U.S. commercial banks based on deposit market share and ranks among the largest banks in Alabama (2nd), Texas (4th) and Arizona (6th). In the U.S., BBVA has been recognized as one of the leading small business lenders by the Small Business Administration (SBA) and ranked 8th nationally in terms of dollar volume of SBA loans originated in fiscal year 2018.

SOURCE BBVA USA

Related Links

https://www.bbva.com

