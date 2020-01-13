BBVA USA promotes Luis Ramirez to Corporate Banking Manager in the Denver area

The promotion places Ramirez, a veteran banker with 21 years of experience in commercial and corporate banking, in a thriving market that saw 163 new startups form in downtown Denver alone this past year. Ramirez will be tasked with helping area companies enhance their operations through trusted advice and industry-leading banking products, managing a group of relationship managers, and continuing to grow the Colorado commercial team as part of the bank's goals in 2020.

"Luis has a valuable skill set that will blend smoothly into the rapidly-expanding Denver and Colorado business landscape," said BBVA USA Colorado CEO Andy Wykstra. "This area's economy is growing, and that growth is fostering a boom in startups and other companies. Financial institutions need to adapt and innovate to meet the needs of these businesses, and Luis is one of the best people to lead that effort for BBVA in Denver, Boulder and everywhere in between."

Ramirez was previously the bank's Northern Colorado Market President, leading a team that served three markets that included Ft. Collins, Greeley and Loveland, Colo. He served in this role for over eight years before being promoted to his current position.

Prior to joining BBVA, he managed a commercial banking group in Northern Colorado for a Colorado-based community bank, and also spent 9 years in middle market banking for various large financial institutions.

Ramirez is also active in his community, as he recently served on the Board of Directors of the Longs Peak Council of the Boy Scouts of America, and the Boys and Clubs of Larimer County. He was also previously the President of the Board of Directors of the Fort Collins Symphony Association.

Ramirez holds a Bachelor's in Business Administration from the University of Wyoming, and is an MBA graduate of Texas Christian University's M.J. Neeley School of Business.

