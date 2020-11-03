BBVA USA recognized for Outstanding Crisis Leadership by Global Finance

HOUSTON, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BBVA USA has been honored by Global Finance for Outstanding Crisis Leadership, a program by the magazine that recognizes banks and companies that went above and beyond in responding to the global pandemic crisis.

According to Global Finance, honorees for the program included those that stood apart in assisting their customers, protecting their employees and providing critical support to society at large.

"We are, of course, proud to have our efforts recognized, but our primary focus has naturally been on the safety and health of our clients and employees," said President and CEO of BBVA USA Javier Rodriguez Soler. "I am also incredibly proud of the extraordinary efforts our employees have put forth to provide consistent, uninterrupted -- and in some cases, enhanced -- access to our products and services during these many months of the pandemic."

BBVA USA's work surrounding the Small Business Administration's (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program was a key part of the bank's response, which included funding approximately $3.3 billion small business loans in less than 60 days, processing more than 22,000 applications and impacting approximately 360,000 jobs through that effort.

In addition, more than 200 employees from across the commercial, wealth and retail lines of business — from administrative assistants to relationship managers — volunteered their time to help process applications for those funds. On the digital side, the bank developed its online PPP loan application in just three days, as opposed to the one-year timeline that is normally required to plan, develop and deploy a new online application.

BBVA USA was also recognized in August 2020 for its standout COVID-19 response on the Greenwich Associates' list for the second quarter in the Middle Market Banking category. The honor was given to banks that found ways to make it easy for companies to do business during the ongoing health crisis.

About BBVA

BBVA Group

BBVA (NYSE: BBVA) is a customer-centric global financial services group founded in 1857. The Group has a strong leadership position in the Spanish market, is the largest financial institution in Mexico, and has leading franchises in South America and the Sunbelt Region of the United States. It is also the leading shareholder in Turkey's Garanti BBVA. BBVA's purpose is to bring the age of opportunities to customers by providing the best solutions and helping them make the best financial decisions through an easy and convenient experience. The institution's responsible banking model aspires to achieve a more inclusive and sustainable society. BBVA rests on three solid values: customer comes first, we think big and we are one team.

BBVA USA

In the U.S., BBVA is a Sunbelt-based financial institution that operates 641 branches, including 330 in Texas, 89 in Alabama, 63 in Arizona, 61 in California, 44 in Florida, 37 in Colorado and 17 in New Mexico. The bank ranks among the top 25 largest U.S. commercial banks based on deposit market share and ranks among the largest banks in Alabama (2nd), Texas (4th) and Arizona (6th). In the U.S., BBVA has been recognized as one of the leading small business lenders by the Small Business Administration (SBA) and ranked 14th nationally in terms of dollar volume of SBA loans originated in fiscal year 2019.

