BBVA USA reports fourth quarter 2020 results

HOUSTON, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc., a Sunbelt-based bank holding company (BBVA USA), reported today net income of $334 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to net income of $166 million in the third quarter of 2020 and a net loss of $331 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Included in the fourth quarter of 2019 was a non-cash, goodwill impairment charge of $470 million. Excluding the impact of this non-cash charge, adjusted net income1 for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $139 million. Return on average assets and return on average tangible equity1 for the fourth quarter of 2020 were 1.27 percent and 14.38 percent, respectively.

For the full-year of 2020, the company reported a net loss of $1.9 billion. Included in the first quarter of 2020 was a non-cash, goodwill impairment charge of $2.2 billion that reflected the drastic change in macroeconomic conditions and forecasts brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent decline in interest rates and oil prices. Excluding the impact of this non-cash charge and a $470 million goodwill impairment charge in the fourth quarter of 2019, adjusted net income1 for the full-year of 2020 was $323 million compared to adjusted net income1 of $623 million for the full-year of 2019.

"While we continue to navigate the challenges amid the pandemic, our results for the fourth quarter are a testament to the strength and resiliency of the team we have at BBVA USA and their focus on serving our customers and the communities where we live and work," said Javier Rodríguez Soler, president and CEO of BBVA USA.

"Momentum continued in the quarter highlighted by strong revenue growth and well-contained expenses which allowed us to deliver record operating income. At the same time, we continue to maintain strong liquidity and capital positions. We enter the new year focused on continuing to meet the challenges ahead, and subject to regulatory approval and closing, successfully integrating our operations with PNC and the opportunities that this combination will bring to our customers, our communities and to our employees."

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $969 million, up 18 percent (annualized) from third quarter 2020 levels and up 8 percent from fourth quarter 2019 levels. Net interest income in the quarter totaled $667 million, up 16 percent (annualized) from the $642 million recorded in the third quarter of 2020, and up 7 percent from the $623 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019. The percent net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 2.78 percent compared to 2.68 percent in the third quarter of 2020 and 2.96 percent in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $301 million, up 24 percent (annualized) from the $285 million reported in the third quarter of 2020, and up 11 percent from the $273 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in noninterest income on a linked quarter basis was driven by an increase in corporate and correspondent investment sales (+$13 million), mortgage banking (+$6 million), service charges on deposit accounts (+$5 million) and money transfer income (+$2 million). Following two consecutive strong quarters, investment banking and advisory fees slowed on a linked quarter basis (-$14 million) but showed solid growth (+$11 million) compared to fourth quarter 2019 levels. For the full-year of 2020, noninterest income (excluding securities gains) totaled $1.2 billion, up 6 percent compared to full-year 2019 results.

No gains or losses were recorded on the sale of investment securities in the fourth quarter of 2020, in the third quarter of 2020 and in the fourth quarter of 2019. For the full-year of 2020, investment securities gains totaled $23 million compared to $30 million for the full-year of 2019.

Total noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $578 million, down 12 percent (annualized) from the $596 million reported in the third quarter of 2020 and down 6 percent compared to adjusted noninterest expense (excluding goodwill impairment) for the fourth quarter of 2019. On a linked quarter basis, the decline in noninterest expense was due to a decrease in other noninterest expense (-$27 million) offset, in part, by increases in salaries, benefits and commissions (+$4 million) and professional services (+$3 million). The decrease in other noninterest expense was primarily driven by a decline in provision for unfunded commitments.

The increase in revenue coupled with the decline in noninterest expense resulted in positive operating leverage both on a linked quarter basis and compared to the year ago quarter. Operating income1 for the fourth quarter of 2020 was a record $391 million compared to $331 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $279 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The efficiency ratio1 for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 58.98 percent compared to 63.55 percent for the third quarter of 2020 and 67.92 percent for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Total loans at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020 were $65.8 billion, down 4 percent (annualized) from $66.4 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2020 and up 3 percent from the $64.1 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. Commercial loans associated with the energy sector were $2.4 billion compared to $2.5 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2020 and $2.9 billion at the fourth quarter of 2019. During the quarter, newly funded loans totaled $4.4 billion bringing the total to more than $20.2 billion for the full year of 2020, a 21 percent increase compared to the full-year of 2019. Included in 2020 results is approximately $3.3 billion of newly funded loans under the Payroll Protection Program.

Total deposits at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020 were $85.9 billion, down 2 percent (annualized) from the third quarter of 2020 and up $10.9 billion or 15 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Noninterest bearing demand deposits totaled $27.8 billion, up 15 percent (annualized) on a linked quarter basis and up $5.9 billion or 27 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Interest bearing transaction accounts (checking, savings and money market accounts) totaled $53.4 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, relatively unchanged on a linked quarter basis and up $12.3 billion or 30 percent compared to the fourth quarter a year ago.

The loan to deposit ratio at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020 was 76.6 percent compared to 76.9 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2020 and 85.4 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. The LCR ratio was unchanged from third quarter 2020 levels at 144 percent and consistent with the 145 percent reported at the end of fourth quarter of 2019.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, the company recorded provision recapture of credit losses totaling $81 million compared to provision for credit losses of $151 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $120 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The recapture of provision expense primarily reflected improvements in macroeconomic factors and forecasts. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans were 34 basis points in the quarter compared to 59 basis points in the third quarter of 2020 and 87 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2019. The allowance for loans losses as a percentage of total loans at the end of the 2020 was 2.56 percent compared to 2.73 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2020 and 1.44 percent at the end of the prior year.

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans ended the fourth quarter at 2.21 percent, up from the 2.00 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2020 and 1.06 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in nonperforming loans on a linked quarter basis was primarily attributable to an increase in nonaccrual loans associated with commercial real estate – mortgage (+$166 million), residential real estate – mortgage (+$31 million) and real estate – construction (+$13 million), offset in part by a decrease in nonaccrual loans associated with the commercial loan portfolio (-$120 million). Also contributing to the rise in nonperforming loans was an increase in loans 90 days or more past due which totaled $122 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $94 million at the end of the third quarter of 2020. The coverage ratio of nonperforming loans ended the quarter at 116 percent compared to 136 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2020 and 136 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019.

Total shareholder's equity at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $11.7 billion compared to $11.4 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2020 and $13.4 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. Total tangible shareholder's equity1 totaled $9.3 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $9.0 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2020 and $8.8 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. The CET12 ratio ended the quarter at 13.28 percent compared to 12.79 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2020 and 12.49 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. All of BBVA USA's regulatory capital ratios2 continue to exceed the requirements under "well-capitalized" guidelines.

On November 16, 2020, BBVA announced that it had signed a definitive agreement to sell BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc., including its U.S. banking subsidiary, BBVA USA, to PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Pending regulatory and other customary approvals, the transaction is expected to close in mid-2021.

1 Operating income, adjusted net income, efficiency ratio and tangible shareholder's equity are Non-GAAP financial measures we believe aid in understanding certain areas of our performance. The calculation of these measures is included on the page titled Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

2 Regulatory capital ratios at December 31, 2020, are estimated.

BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC. (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)









































Three Months Ended December 31,

%

Years Ended December 31,

%















2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change











EARNINGS SUMMARY



































Net interest income

$ 667,202

$ 623,154

7

$ 2,510,524

$ 2,607,033

(4)











Noninterest income [a]

301,416

272,584

11

1,170,056

1,105,983

6











Total revenue [a]

968,618

895,738

8

3,680,580

3,713,016

(1)











Investment securities gain, net

—

—

—

22,616

29,961

(25)











Provision for credit losses

(81,298)

119,505

(168)

966,129

597,444

62











Goodwill impairment

—

470,000

NM

2,185,000

470,000

365











Noninterest expense

577,580

616,906

(6)

2,376,718

2,396,080

(1)











Pretax (loss) income

472,336

(310,673)

NM

(1,824,651)

279,453

(753)











Income tax (benefit) expense

138,519

20,032

591

37,013

126,046

(71)











Net (loss) income

$ 333,817

$ (330,705)

NM

$ (1,861,664)

$ 153,407

(1,314)











Adjusted net (loss) income [b]

$ 333,817

$ 139,295

140

$ 323,336

$ 623,407

(48)

















































SELECTED RATIOS



































Return on average assets

1.27 %

(1.37)%





(1.83)%

0.16 %















Return on average assets- adjusted [b]

1.27

0.58





0.32

0.66















Return on average tangible equity [b]

14.38

(14.46)





(20.44)

1.73















Return on average tangible equity- adjusted [b]

14.38

6.09





3.55

7.03















Efficiency ratio [b]

58.98

67.92





63.80

63.64















Average common equity to average assets

10.81

14.44





11.51

14.46















Average loans to average total deposits

77.07

86.29





81.34

88.04















Common equity tier I capital (CET1) [c]

13.28

12.49





13.28

12.49















Tier I capital ratio [c]

13.61

12.83





13.61

12.83















Total capital ratio [c]

15.78

14.98





15.78

14.98















Leverage ratio [c]

9.07

9.70





9.07

9.70





































































































































Average for Three Months





Average for Year





Ending Balance







Ended December 31,

%

Ended December 31,

%

December 31,

%



2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change

2020

2019

Change BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS



























Total loans

$ 66,212,070

$ 63,956,453

4

$ 67,045,078

$ 64,275,473

4

$ 65,796,353

$ 64,058,915

3 Total debt securities

15,639,628

13,792,727

13

14,519,143

13,725,672

6

16,297,042

14,032,351

16 Earning assets

97,057,560

85,135,405

14

93,694,488

83,839,035

12

96,139,619

84,712,261

13 Total assets

104,835,589

95,754,954

9

102,008,134

94,293,422

8

102,756,203

93,603,347

10 Noninterest bearing demand deposits

27,425,253

21,288,781

29

24,506,957

20,631,434

19

27,791,421

21,850,216

27 Interest bearing transaction accounts

53,074,596

39,773,454

33

49,723,165

37,595,208

32

53,381,931

41,081,638

30 Total transaction accounts

80,499,849

61,062,235

32

74,230,122

58,226,642

27

81,173,352

62,931,854

29 Total deposits

85,906,838

74,122,266

16

82,426,860

73,007,106

13

85,858,381

74,985,283

15 Total shareholder's equity

11,595,287

14,090,315

(18)

12,003,167

13,894,163

(14)

11,691,362

13,386,589

(13) Total shareholder's equity - tangible [b]

9,236,590

9,073,380

2

$ 9,105,998

$ 8,867,440

3

9,332,389

8,831,259

6







































[a] Excludes net gain on sales of investment securities. [b] Non-GAAP financial measure that we believe aids in understanding certain areas of our performance. The calculation of this measure is included on the page titled Non-GAAP Reconciliation. [c] Current period regulatory capital ratios are estimated. NM = Not meaningful

BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC. (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands)

























2020

2019



December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31 NONPERFORMING ASSETS



















Nonaccrual loans [a]

$ 1,331,230

$ 1,233,040

$ 764,744

$ 676,716

$ 606,843 Loans 90 days or more past due [b]

121,570

94,072

66,163

61,774

71,126 TDRs 90 days or more past due

556

830

423

335

414 Total nonperforming loans [a]

1,453,356

1,327,942

831,330

738,825

678,383 Foreclosed real estate

11,448

15,051

14,871

20,642

20,833 Other repossessed assets

5,846

8,527

8,599

13,338

10,930 Total nonperforming assets

$ 1,470,650

$ 1,351,520

$ 854,800

$ 772,805

$ 710,146





















TDRs accruing and past due less than 90 days

$ 114,334

$ 114,583

$ 95,788

$ 97,404

$ 97,901





















Total nonperforming loans as a % of loans

2.21 %

2.00 %

1.21 %

1.09 %

1.06 % Total nonperforming assets as a % of total loans, foreclosed real estate, and other repossessed assets

2.23

2.03

1.25

1.14

1.11

























Three Months Ended



2020

2019



December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31 ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES



















Balance at beginning of period

$ 1,804,423

$ 1,754,352

$1,351,072

$ 920,993

$ 942,191 Adoption of ASC 326

-

-

-

184,931

- Net charge-offs (NCO)

56,578

100,818

123,054

111,798

140,703 Provision for loan losses

(68,371)

150,889

526,334

356,946

119,505 Balance at end of period

$ 1,679,474

$ 1,804,423

$1,754,352

$1,351,072

$ 920,993





















Allowance for loan losses as a % of total loans

2.56 %

2.73 %

2.57 %

2.00 %

1.44 % Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonperforming loans [c]

115.56

135.88

211.03

182.87

135.76 Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonperforming assets [c]

114.20

133.51

205.24

174.83

129.69





















Annualized as a % of average loans:



















NCO - QTD

0.34

0.59

0.72

0.69

0.87 NCO - YTD

0.59

0.67

0.71

0.69

0.88





















[a] Includes loans held for sale. [b] Excludes loans classified as troubled debt restructuring (TDRs). [c] Includes loans held for sale that are on nonaccrual status.

BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC. (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands)





























Three Months Ended December 31,



2020

2019



Average

Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield/

Rate YIELD/RATE ANALYSIS























(Taxable Equivalent Basis)























Assets























Earning assets:























Loans

$ 66,212,070

$ 636,738

3.83 %

$ 63,956,453

$ 749,428

4.65 % Debt securities available for sale [a]

5,533,487

22,089

1.59

7,223,333

33,333

1.83 Debt securities held to maturity

9,988,959

61,570

2.45

6,576,786

44,207

2.67 Other earning assets [b]

15,205,862

7,873

0.21

7,386,225

41,241

2.22 Total earning assets [a]

96,940,378

728,270

2.99

85,142,797

868,209

4.05 Allowance for credit losses

(1,776,160)









(944,773)







Unrealized gain (loss) on debt securities available for sale

117,182









(7,392)







Other assets

9,554,189









11,564,322







Total assets

$ 104,835,589









$ 95,754,954

































Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity























Interest bearing liabilities:























Interest bearing demand deposits

$ 14,540,342

6,812

0.19

$ 9,329,342

23,648

1.01 Savings and money market accounts

38,534,254

13,526

0.14

30,444,112

93,114

1.21 Certificates and other time deposits

5,406,989

13,607

1.00

13,060,031

72,583

2.20 Total interest bearing deposits

58,481,585

33,945

0.23

52,833,485

189,345

1.42 FHLB and other borrowings

3,552,199

14,092

1.58

3,701,993

31,263

3.35 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreement to repurchase [b]

864,177

2,350

1.08

1,137,573

11,850

4.13 Other short-term borrowings

10,113

85

3.34

11,189

199

7.06 Total interest bearing liabilities

62,908,074

50,472

0.32

57,684,240

232,657

1.60 Noninterest bearing deposits

27,425,253









21,288,781







Other noninterest bearing liabilities

2,906,975









2,691,618







Total liabilities

93,240,302









81,664,639







Shareholder's equity

11,595,287









14,090,315







Total liabilities and shareholder's equity

$ 104,835,589









$ 95,754,954

































Net interest income/ net interest spread





677,798

2.67 %





635,552

2.45 % Net yield on earning assets









2.78 %









2.96 %

























Total taxable equivalent adjustment





10,596









12,398





























Net interest income





$ 667,202









$ 623,154



[a] Excludes adjustment for market valuation. [b] Yield/rate reflects impact of balance sheet offsetting.

BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC. (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands)





























Years Ended December 31,



2020

2019



Average

Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield/

Rate YIELD/RATE ANALYSIS























(Taxable Equivalent Basis)























Assets























Earning assets:























Loans

$ 67,045,078

$ 2,698,114

4.02 %

$ 64,275,473

$ 3,144,471

4.89 % Debt securities available for sale [a]

5,825,301

58,876

1.01

8,520,287

168,031

1.97 Debt securities held to maturity

8,593,882

195,032

2.27

5,281,585

149,505

2.83 Other earning assets [b]

12,130,267

73,671

0.61

5,837,890

148,187

2.54 Total earning assets [a]

93,594,528

3,025,693

3.23

83,915,235

3,610,194

4.30 Allowance for credit losses

(1,497,922)









(950,306)







Unrealized gain (loss) on debt securities available for sale

99,960









(76,200)







Other assets

9,811,568









11,404,693







Total assets

$ 102,008,134









$ 94,293,422

































Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity























Interest bearing liabilities:























Interest bearing demand deposits

$ 13,649,238

54,570

0.40

$ 9,048,948

95,709

1.06 Savings and money market accounts

36,073,927

168,737

0.47

28,546,260

354,286

1.24 Certificates and other time deposits

8,196,738

133,806

1.63

14,780,464

328,161

2.22 Total interest bearing deposits

57,919,903

357,113

0.62

52,375,672

778,156

1.49 FHLB and other borrowings

3,605,422

71,848

1.99

3,968,094

136,164

3.43 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreement to repurchase [b]

1,249,629

41,018

3.28

857,922

36,736

4.28 Other short-term borrowings

12,158

525

4.32

14,963

567

3.79 Total interest bearing liabilities

62,787,112

470,504

0.75

57,216,651

951,623

1.66 Noninterest bearing deposits

24,506,957









20,631,434







Other noninterest bearing liabilities

2,710,898









2,551,174







Total liabilities

90,004,967









80,399,259







Shareholder's equity

12,003,167









13,894,163







Total liabilities and shareholder's equity

$ 102,008,134









$ 94,293,422

































Net interest income/ net interest spread





2,555,189

2.48 %





2,658,571

2.64 % Net yield on earning assets









2.73 %









3.17 %

























Total taxable equivalent adjustment





44,665









51,538





























Net interest income





$ 2,510,524









$ 2,607,033



[a] Excludes adjustment for market valuation. [b] Yield/rate reflects impact of balance sheet offsetting.

BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC. (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands)





































Year Ended





Three Months Ended



December 31,

%

2020

2019



2020

2019

Change

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31 NONINTEREST INCOME































Service charges on deposit accounts

$ 219,783

$ 250,367

(12)

$ 59,309

$ 54,710

$ 44,233

$ 61,531

$ 64,585 Card and merchant processing fees

192,096

197,547

(3)

49,961

48,628

43,416

50,091

50,805 Investment services sales fees

112,243

115,446

(3)

26,647

26,218

24,971

34,407

28,130 Investment banking and advisory fees

138,096

83,659

65

26,291

40,013

45,061

26,731

15,720 Money transfer income

106,564

99,144

7

29,446

27,109

25,461

24,548

25,871 Asset management fees

48,101

45,571

6

12,613

12,024

11,560

11,904

11,532 Corporate and correspondent investment sales

49,318

38,561

28

16,268

3,478

18,855

10,717

14,263 Mortgage banking

74,813

28,059

167

19,753

13,741

23,868

17,451

9,048 Bank owned life insurance

20,149

17,479

15

5,458

4,972

5,094

4,625

4,584 Other

208,893

230,150

(9)

55,670

53,767

26,358

73,098

48,046



1,170,056

1,105,983

6

301,416

284,660

268,877

315,103

272,584 Investment securities gains, net

22,616

29,961

(25)

—

—

3,477

19,139

— Total noninterest income

$ 1,192,672

$ 1,135,944

5

$ 301,416

$ 284,660

$ 272,354

$ 334,242

$ 272,584

































NONINTEREST EXPENSE































Salaries, benefits and commissions

$ 1,159,561

$ 1,181,934

(2)

$ 301,020

$ 296,708

$ 251,697

$ 310,136

$ 297,823 Professional services

306,873

292,926

5

80,535

78,018

78,100

70,220

82,343 Equipment

267,547

256,766

4

69,321

68,793

64,752

64,681

64,826 Net occupancy

163,125

166,600

(2)

40,552

41,145

41,585

39,843

43,302 Money transfer expense

74,755

68,224

10

20,764

18,897

17,958

17,136

17,951 Marketing

40,130

55,164

(27)

10,170

9,283

8,778

11,899

12,888 Communications

21,759

21,782

—

5,038

5,542

5,808

5,371

5,179 Other

342,968

352,684

(3)

50,180

77,242

110,772

104,774

92,594



2,376,718

2,396,080

(1)

577,580

595,628

579,450

624,060

616,906 Goodwill impairment

2,185,000

470,000

365

-

-

-

2,185,000

470,000 Total noninterest expense

$4,561,718

$2,866,080

59

$ 577,580

$ 595,628

$579,450

$2,809,060

$ 1,086,906

BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC. (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands)



































Year Ended



Three Months Ended



December 31,



2020

2019



2020

2019



December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31 NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION





























Computation of Operating Income:





























Net interest income (GAAP)

$ 2,510,524

$ 2,607,033



$ 667,202

$ 641,850

$ 612,017

$ 589,455

$ 623,154 Plus: noninterest income (GAAP)

1,192,672

1,135,944



301,416

284,660

272,354

334,242

272,584 Less: noninterest expense (GAAP)

4,561,718

2,866,080



577,580

595,628

579,450

2,809,060

1,086,906 Plus: goodwill impairment (GAAP)

2,185,000

470,000



—

—

—

2,185,000

470,000 Operating income (non-GAAP)

$ 1,326,478

$ 1,346,897



$ 391,038

$ 330,882

$ 304,921

$ 299,637

$ 278,832































Computation of Tangible Shareholder's Equity:





























Total shareholder's equity

$ 11,691,362

$ 13,386,589



$ 11,691,362

$ 11,394,964

$ 11,270,789

$ 11,358,354

$ 13,386,589 Less: goodwill and other intangibles (GAAP)

2,358,973

4,555,330



2,358,973

2,357,039

2,357,343

2,359,540

4,555,330 Tangible shareholder's equity (non-GAAP)

$ 9,332,389

$ 8,831,259



$ 9,332,389

$ 9,037,925

$ 8,913,446

$ 8,998,814

$ 8,831,259































Computation of Average Tangible Equity:





























Total stockholder's equity (average) (GAAP)

$ 12,003,167

$ 13,894,163



$ 11,595,287

$ 11,394,928

$ 11,533,007

$ 13,500,615

$ 14,090,315 Less: goodwill and other intangibles (average) (GAAP)

2,897,169

5,026,723



2,358,697

2,357,944

2,357,132

4,526,744

5,016,935 Average tangible equity (non-GAAP) [B]

$ 9,105,998

$ 8,867,440



$ 9,236,590

$ 9,036,984

$ 9,175,875

$ 8,973,871

$ 9,073,380 Net income (loss) (GAAP) [A]

$ (1,861,664)

$ 153,407



$ 333,817

$ 166,241

$ (124,437)

$ (2,237,285)

$ (330,705) Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) ([A]/[B], annualized)

(20.44)%

1.73 %



14.38 %

7.32 %

(5.45)%

(100.27)%

(14.46)%































Computation of Adjusted Net Income, Return on Average Assets and Return on Average Tangible Equity:











Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$ (1,861,664)

$ 153,407



$ 333,817

$ 166,241

$ (124,437)

$ (2,237,285)

$ (330,705) Plus: goodwill impairment (GAAP)

2,185,000

470,000



—

—

—

2,185,000

470,000 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) [C]

$ 323,336

$ 623,407



$ 333,817

$ 166,241

$ (124,437)

$ (52,285)

$ 139,295 Average assets (GAAP) [D]

$ 102,008,134

$ 94,293,422



$ 104,835,589

$ 104,282,898

$ 104,204,062

$ 96,356,113

$ 95,754,954 Return on average assets - adjusted (non-GAAP) ([C]/[D], annualized)

0.32 %

0.66 %



1.27 %

0.63 %

(0.48)%

(0.22)%

0.58 % Return on average tangible equity - adjusted (non-GAAP) ([C]/[B], annualized)

3.55

7.03



14.38

7.32

(5.45)

(2.34)

6.09































Computation of Efficiency Ratio:





























Noninterest expense (GAAP)

$ 4,561,718

$ 2,866,080



$ 577,580

$ 595,628

$ 579,450

$ 2,809,060

$ 1,086,906 Less: securities and goodwill impairment (GAAP)

2,185,000

470,215



—

—

—

2,185,000

470,102 Total expense (GAAP) [E]

$ 2,376,718

$ 2,395,865



$ 577,580

$ 595,628

$ 579,450

$ 624,060

$ 616,804 Net interest income, taxable equivalent basis

2,555,189

2,658,571



$ 677,798

$ 652,660

$ 623,242

601,489

635,552 Plus: noninterest income (GAAP)

1,192,672

1,135,944



301,416

284,660

272,354

334,242

272,584 Less: investment securities gains, net (GAAP)

22,616

29,961



—

—

3,477

19,139

— Total revenue [F]

$ 3,725,245

$ 3,764,554



$ 979,214

$ 937,320

$ 892,119

$ 916,592

$ 908,136 Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) ([E]/[F])

63.80 %

63.64 %



58.98 %

63.55 %

64.95 %

68.08 %

67.92 %

BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL LOAN PORTFOLIO INFORMATION (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands)

































At or Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

30-59 Days Past

Due

60-89 Days Past

Due

90 Days or More Past

Due

Nonaccrual

Accruing

TDRs

Not Past Due or

Impaired

Total

Net Charge Offs

(Recoveries)







Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 15,862

$ 22,569

$ 35,472

$ 540,741

$ 17,686

$ 25,972,812

$ 26,605,142

$ 5,019 Real estate – construction 3,595

174

532

25,316

145

2,468,569

2,498,331

(2) Commercial real estate – mortgage 2,113

2,004

1,104

442,137

910

13,117,046

13,565,314

203 Residential real estate – mortgage 49,445

20,694

45,761

235,463

53,380

12,923,031

13,327,774

1,029 Equity lines of credit 11,108

4,305

2,624

42,606

-

2,334,251

2,394,894

(795) Equity loans 1,417

243

317

10,167

19,606

148,012

179,762

135 Credit card 12,147

10,191

21,953

-

-

837,411

881,702

14,714 Consumer – direct 24,076

17,550

8,741

10,087

23,163

1,846,106

1,929,723

28,206 Consumer – indirect 47,174

14,951

5,066

24,713

-

4,085,221

4,177,125

8,069 Total loans $ 166,937

$ 92,681

$ 121,570

$ 1,331,230

$ 114,890

$ 63,732,459

$ 65,559,767

$ 56,578 Loans held for sale $ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 236,586

$ 236,586

$ -

































At or Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

30-59 Days Past

Due

60-89 Days Past

Due

90 Days or More Past

Due

Nonaccrual

Accruing

TDRs

Not Past Due or

Impaired

Total

Net Charge Offs

(Recoveries)







Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 22,632

$ 12,890

$ 21,261

$ 660,254

$ 19,713

$ 26,203,423

$ 26,940,173

$ 50,789 Real estate – construction 2,861

303

532

12,614

61

2,387,303

2,403,674

153 Commercial real estate – mortgage 19,280

3,968

1,816

275,668

1,831

13,393,237

13,695,800

98 Residential real estate – mortgage 88,035

49,344

39,728

204,442

55,132

13,027,076

13,463,757

(117) Equity lines of credit 13,418

6,300

3,445

37,216

-

2,381,344

2,441,723

233 Equity loans 1,847

1,158

271

8,758

20,750

161,583

194,367

(195) Credit card 9,776

7,526

16,542

-

-

873,949

907,793

18,527 Consumer – direct 25,762

11,730

6,643

9,134

17,926

1,952,501

2,023,696

24,559 Consumer – indirect 34,116

9,744

3,834

24,954

-

4,036,981

4,109,629

6,771 Total loans $ 217,727

$ 102,963

$ 94,072

$ 1,233,040

$ 115,413

$ 64,417,397

$ 66,180,612

$ 100,818 Loans held for sale $ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 253,454

$ 253,454

$ -

































At or Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

30-59 Days Past

Due

60-89 Days Past

Due

90 Days or More Past

Due

Nonaccrual

Accruing

TDRs

Not Past Due or

Impaired

Total

Net Charge Offs

(Recoveries)







Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 51,207

$ 5,130

$ 8,450

$ 389,615

$ 1,866

$ 28,325,856

$ 28,782,124

$ 29,038 Real estate – construction 12,907

-

532

13,317

64

2,271,650

2,298,470

(36) Commercial real estate – mortgage 8,592

2,190

415

117,213

1,876

13,670,383

13,800,669

8,670 Residential real estate – mortgage 70,252

22,495

13,140

169,387

54,289

13,099,576

13,429,139

182 Equity lines of credit 8,461

8,162

3,555

34,915

-

2,461,741

2,516,834

(476) Equity loans 1,311

692

148

8,457

21,280

178,092

209,980

(120) Credit card 6,668

7,286

22,134

-

-

929,484

965,572

20,107 Consumer – direct 19,927

10,923

11,623

7,624

16,836

2,067,175

2,134,108

42,271 Consumer – indirect 32,519

11,162

6,166

24,216

-

4,030,541

4,104,604

23,418 Total loans $ 211,844

$ 68,040

$ 66,163

$ 764,744

$ 96,211

$ 67,034,498

$ 68,241,500

$ 123,054 Loans held for sale $ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 245,851

$ 245,851

$ -

































At or Quarter Ended March 31, 2020

30-59 Days Past

Due

60-89 Days Past

Due

90 Days or More Past

Due

Nonaccrual

Accruing

TDRs

Not Past Due or

Impaired

Total

Net Charge Offs

(Recoveries)







Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 31,493

$ 7,588

$ 3,013

$ 323,881

$ 1,931

$ 27,464,207

$ 27,832,113

$ 19,014 Real estate – construction 9,356

66

574

13,676

69

2,147,973

2,171,714

(13) Commercial real estate – mortgage 13,439

5,241

912

114,839

3,333

13,715,641

13,853,405

(73) Residential real estate – mortgage 67,938

25,187

5,744

147,058

55,116

13,144,975

13,446,018

(172) Equity lines of credit 16,382

6,244

3,295

33,354

-

2,552,075

2,611,350

536 Equity loans 2,636

1,147

293

8,027

22,392

194,874

229,369

212 Credit card 13,230

8,932

23,707

-

-

977,503

1,023,372

19,517 Consumer – direct 34,553

19,738

15,196

7,160

14,898

2,184,500

2,276,045

51,726 Consumer – indirect 76,547

24,249

9,040

28,721

-

3,957,471

4,096,028

21,051 Total loans $ 265,574

$ 98,392

$ 61,774

$ 676,716

$ 97,739

$ 66,339,219

$ 67,539,414

$ 111,798 Loans held for sale $ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 117,752

$ 117,752

$ -

































At or Quarter Ended December 31, 2019

30-59 Days Past

Due

60-89 Days Past

Due

90 Days or More Past

Due

Nonaccrual

Accruing

TDRs

Not Past Due or

Impaired

Total

Net Charge Offs

(Recoveries)







Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 29,273

$ 16,462

$ 6,692

$ 268,288

$ 1,456

$ 24,110,067

$ 24,432,238

$ 37,788 Real estate – construction 7,603

2

571

8,041

72

2,012,393

2,028,682

(126) Commercial real estate – mortgage 5,325

5,458

6,576

98,077

3,414

13,742,628

13,861,478

(285) Residential real estate – mortgage 72,571

21,909

4,641

147,337

57,165

13,230,331

13,533,954

107 Equity lines of credit 15,766

6,581

1,567

38,113

-

2,530,653

2,592,680

857 Equity loans 2,856

1,028

195

8,651

23,770

208,468

244,968

137 Credit card 11,275

9,214

22,796

-

-

959,080

1,002,365

16,760 Consumer – direct 33,658

20,703

18,358

6,555

12,438

2,246,430

2,338,142

58,190 Consumer – indirect 83,966

28,430

9,730

31,781

-

3,758,443

3,912,350

27,275 Total loans $ 262,293

$ 109,787

$ 71,126

$ 606,843

$ 98,315

$ 62,798,493

$ 63,946,857

$ 140,703 Loans held for sale $ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 112,058

$ 112,058

$ -

BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC. BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands)





















2020

2019

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31 Assets:

















Cash and due from banks $ 1,249,954

$ 1,035,307

$ 1,019,127

$ 1,033,733

$ 1,149,734 Federal funds sold, securities purchased under agreements to resell and interest bearing deposits 13,357,954

14,041,538

11,738,063

4,479,535

5,788,964 Cash and cash equivalents 14,607,908

15,076,845

12,757,190

5,513,268

6,938,698 Trading account assets 762,449

926,497

1,016,966

1,009,130

473,976 Debt securities available for sale 5,744,919

6,028,072

5,765,192

6,344,816

7,235,305 Debt securities held to maturity, net 10,549,945

9,428,931

8,693,437

7,876,266

6,797,046 Loans held for sale 236,586

253,454

245,851

117,752

112,058 Loans 65,559,767

66,180,612

68,241,500

67,539,414

63,946,857 Allowance for loan losses (1,679,474)

(1,804,423)

(1,754,352)

(1,351,072)

(920,993) Net loans 63,880,293

64,376,189

66,487,148

66,188,342

63,025,864 Premises and equipment, net 1,055,525

1,063,923

1,070,358

1,068,741

1,087,698 Bank owned life insurance 757,943

758,391

754,908

754,409

750,224 Goodwill 2,328,296

2,328,296

2,328,296

2,328,296

4,513,296 Other assets 2,832,339

3,412,324

3,148,270

3,124,539

2,669,182 Total assets $ 102,756,203

$ 103,652,922

$ 102,267,616

$ 94,325,559

$ 93,603,347 Liabilities:

















Deposits:

















Noninterest bearing $ 27,791,421

$ 26,803,670

$ 25,978,354

$ 20,418,504

$ 21,850,216 Interest bearing 58,066,960

59,567,362

59,448,060

56,816,003

53,135,067 Total deposits 85,858,381

86,371,032

85,426,414

77,234,507

74,985,283 FHLB and other borrowings 3,548,492

3,560,973

3,571,933

3,790,137

3,690,044 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 184,478

189,474

249,481

409,784

173,028 Other short-term borrowings —

—

1,619

—

— Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,473,490

2,136,479

1,747,380

1,532,777

1,368,403 Total liabilities 91,064,841

92,257,958

90,996,827

82,967,205

80,216,758 Shareholder's Equity:

















Preferred stock 229,475

229,475

229,475

229,475

229,475 Common stock — $0.01 par value 2,230

2,230

2,230

2,230

2,230 Surplus 14,032,205

14,032,321

14,035,607

14,039,572

14,043,727 Retained deficit (2,931,151)

(3,264,295)

(3,430,135)

(3,305,226)

(917,227) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 329,105

365,374

404,165

362,339

(1,072) Total BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc. shareholder's equity 11,661,864

11,365,105

11,241,342

11,328,390

13,357,133 Noncontrolling interests 29,498

29,859

29,447

29,964

29,456 Total shareholder's equity 11,691,362

11,394,964

11,270,789

11,358,354

13,386,589 Total liabilities and shareholder's equity $ 102,756,203

$ 103,652,922

$ 102,267,616

$ 94,325,559

$ 93,603,347

BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC. INCOME STATEMENT (Unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands)





















Three Months Ended

2020

2019

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31 Interest income:

















Interest and fees on loans $ 626,900

$ 644,643

$ 669,767

$ 715,476

$ 738,140 Interest on debt securities available for sale 22,089

19,474

18,805

(1,492)

33,333 Interest on debt securities held to maturity 60,812

49,981

39,800

41,102

43,097 Interest on trading account assets 793

892

1,157

1,122

1,326 Interest and dividends on other earning assets 7,080

6,436

14,016

42,175

39,915 Total interest income 717,674

721,426

743,545

798,383

855,811 Interest expense:

















Interest on deposits 33,945

61,147

97,279

164,742

189,345 Interest on FHLB and other borrowings 14,092

14,644

21,936

21,176

31,263 Interest on federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 2,350

3,736

12,274

22,658

11,850 Interest on other short-term borrowings 85

49

39

352

199 Total interest expense 50,472

79,576

131,528

208,928

232,657 Net interest income 667,202

641,850

612,017

589,455

623,154 Provision for credit losses (81,298)

150,977

539,459

356,991

119,505 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 748,500

490,873

72,558

232,464

503,649 Noninterest income:

















Service charges on deposit accounts 59,309

54,710

44,233

61,531

64,585 Card and merchant processing fees 49,961

48,628

43,416

50,091

50,805 Investment services sales fees 26,647

26,218

24,971

34,407

28,130 Investment banking and advisory fees 26,291

40,013

45,061

26,731

15,720 Money transfer income 29,446

27,109

25,461

24,548

25,871 Asset management fees 12,613

12,024

11,560

11,904

11,532 Corporate and correspondent investment sales 16,268

3,478

18,855

10,717

14,263 Mortgage banking 19,753

13,741

23,868

17,451

9,048 Bank owned life insurance 5,458

4,972

5,094

4,625

4,584 Investment securities gains, net —

—

3,477

19,139

— Other 55,670

53,767

26,358

73,098

48,046 Total noninterest income 301,416

284,660

272,354

334,242

272,584 Noninterest expense:

















Salaries, benefits and commissions 301,020

296,708

251,697

310,136

297,823 Professional services 80,535

78,018

78,100

70,220

82,343 Equipment 69,321

68,793

64,752

64,681

64,826 Net occupancy 40,552

41,145

41,585

39,843

43,302 Money transfer expense 20,764

18,897

17,958

17,136

17,951 Marketing 10,170

9,283

8,778

11,899

12,888 Communications 5,038

5,542

5,808

5,371

5,179 Goodwill impairment —

—

—

2,185,000

470,000 Other 50,180

77,242

110,772

104,774

92,594 Total noninterest expense 577,580

595,628

579,450

2,809,060

1,086,906 Net (loss) income before income tax expense 472,336

179,905

(234,538)

(2,242,354)

(310,673) Income tax (benefit) expense 138,519

13,664

(110,101)

(5,069)

20,032 Net (loss) income 333,817

166,241

(124,437)

(2,237,285)

(330,705) Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 673

401

472

501

663 Net (loss) income attributable to BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc. $ 333,144

$ 165,840

$(124,909)

$(2,237,786)

$ (331,368)

