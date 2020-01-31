BBVA USA reports fourth quarter and full-year 2019 results
- Revenue: Total revenue decreases 6 percent in the quarter driven by decline in net interest income while full-year revenue posts 1 percent increase fueled by solid noninterest income growth
- Efficiency: Focus on expense management results in 2 percent increase in noninterest expenses both in the quarter and for the full year of 2019; combined with revenue growth results in record operating income(1) for the year at $1.3 billion, an increase of 3 percent
- Goodwill impairment: Annual impairment test results in $470 million non-cash write-down of goodwill primarily as a result of the negative evolution of interest rates, particularly in the second half of 2019
- Credit quality: Nonperforming loan ratio drops for third consecutive quarter to 1.06 percent while coverage ratio rises to 136 percent. Net charge-offs show improvement from the preceding two quarters and allowance to loans ratio remains stout at 1.44 percent
- Capital and liquidity: CET1 ratio(2) rises 49 basis points to 12.49 percent while the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) was 145 percent. Goodwill impairment has no impact on regulatory capital or liquidity
HOUSTON, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc., a Sunbelt-based bank holding company (BBVA USA), reported today a net loss of $331 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Included in fourth quarter 2019 results is goodwill impairment (non-cash charge) totaling $470 million. Excluding the impact of this non-cash charge, adjusted net income1 for the quarter was $139 million, a 29 percent decrease from the $196 million earned in the fourth quarter of 2018. Return on average assets and return on average tangible equity1 for the fourth quarter of 2019 were (1.37) percent and (14.46) percent, respectively. On an adjusted basis, return on average assets1 was 0.58 percent and return on average tangible equity1 was 6.09 percent.
Net income for the full-year of 2019 totaled $153 million. Excluding the impact of the non-cash charge, adjusted net income1 was $623 million, an 18 percent decrease from the $763 million earned for the full-year of 2018. Return on average assets and return on average tangible equity1 for the full-year of 2019 were 0.16 percent and 1.73 percent, respectively. On an adjusted basis, return on average assets1 was 0.66 percent and return on average tangible equity1 was 7.03 percent.
The following table summarizes the impact of the goodwill impairment charge on fourth quarter and full-year 2019 results.
|
Impact of Goodwill Impairment
|
Dollars in thousands (unaudited)
|
Full-Year
|
4Q19
|
4Q18
|
% Change
|
2019
|
2018
|
% Change
|
NET INCOME (LOSS):
|
As reported
|
$ (330,705)
|
$ 195,826
|
NM
|
%
|
$ 153,407
|
$ 763,429
|
(80)
|
%
|
Adjusted1
|
139,295
|
195,826
|
(29)
|
623,407
|
763,429
|
(18)
|
ROA:
|
As reported
|
(1.37)
|
%
|
0.85
|
%
|
0.16
|
%
|
0.85
|
%
|
Adjusted1
|
0.58
|
0.85
|
0.66
|
0.85
|
ROTE:1
|
As reported
|
(14.46)
|
%
|
9.27
|
%
|
1.73
|
%
|
9.28
|
%
|
Adjusted
|
6.09
|
9.27
|
7.03
|
9.28
"Despite the challenging interest rate environment, we were able to post positive revenue growth, control expenses and achieve record operating income1 of $1.3 billion in 2019," said Javier Rodríguez Soler, president and CEO of BBVA USA. "While fourth quarter results were impacted by goodwill impairment caused by the decline in interest rates, this non-cash charge had no impact on our liquidity position, regulatory capital ratios, and the operations of our company or our ability to meet our customers' needs."
"As we look ahead, we are encouraged by the positive momentum experienced in the fourth quarter in terms of loan and deposit growth. Our digital transformation efforts also met with continued success and our mobile banking capabilities received further accolades, including recognition as an industry leader. Continuing to enhance our product offerings to meet our customers' needs while striving to deliver an amazing customer experience are key components to our plans in the year ahead."
Total revenue for the quarter was $896 million, down 6 percent from fourth quarter 2018 levels primarily as a result of a 9 percent decrease in net interest income offset, in part, by a 1 percent increase in noninterest income. The percent net interest margin in the fourth quarter of 2019 was 2.96 percent compared to 3.37 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018. For the full-year of 2019 total revenue (excluding securities gains) totaled $3.7 billion, up 1 percent from the prior year, as net interest income increased less than 1 percent and noninterest income (excluding securities gains) increased 5 percent. The percent net interest margin for 2019 was 3.17 percent compared to 3.30 percent for the full-year of 2018.
Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $273 million, a 1 percent increase from the fourth quarter of 2018. For the full-year of 2019, noninterest income (excluding securities gains) totaled $1.1 billion, up 5 percent from the full-year of 2018. Most of our fee-based business experienced positive growth including, card and merchant processing fees (+13 percent), investment banking and advisory fees (+8 percent), money transfer income (+8 percent), service charges on deposit accounts (+6 percent), mortgage banking income (+5 percent), asset management fees (+4 percent) and investment services sales fees (+2 percent). Gains on the sales of investment securities in 2019 totaled $30 million.
Maintaining strong expense controls continued to be a key area of strength during the year. Total noninterest expense, excluding the non-cash charge, during the quarter increased a modest 2 percent compared to a year ago and for the full-year of 2019 total noninterest expense, excluding goodwill impairment, was also up a modest 2 percent. The increase in revenue and focus on expense management resulted in record operating income1 for the year of $1.3 billion, a 3 percent increase over that obtained in the full-year of 2018.
Total loans at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019 were $64.1 billion, down 2 percent from $65.3 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018. During the second quarter of 2019, approximately $1.1 billion of commercial loans held for sale were sold. Adjusting for the sale of these loans, the year-over-year decrease in total loans was less than 1 percent. While overall loan growth in the year was muted, during the fourth quarter total loans were up 4 percent (annualized) compared to third quarter 2019 levels.
Total deposits at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019 were $75.0 billion, a 4 percent increase from the $72.2 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018 and an increase of 8 percent (annualized) on a linked quarter basis. Growth in lower cost deposits outpaced overall deposit growth with interest bearing transaction accounts (savings, money market and interest bearing checking accounts) up 13 percent compared to a year ago. At the same time, noninterest bearing deposits grew 8 percent compared to a year ago, while growth on a linked quarter basis was even more robust at 16 percent (annualized).The loan to deposit ratio ended the quarter at 85.43 percent compared to 90.42 percent at the end of 2018, and the LCR was 145 percent compared to 143 percent a year ago.
Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans ended the quarter at 1.06 percent compared to 1.14 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2019 and 1.24 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans were 87 basis points in the quarter compared to 110 basis points in the third quarter of 2019 and 68 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2018. For the full-year of 2019, net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans was 88 basis points compared to 51 basis points for the full-year 2018.
Provision expense in the quarter was $120 million compared to $141 million in the third quarter of 2019 and $122 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans ended the quarter at 1.44 percent compared to 1.49 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2019 and 1.36 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018. The coverage ratio of nonperforming loans was 136 percent at the end of the quarter compared to 131 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2019 and 109 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018.
Total shareholder's equity at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $13.4 billion, a 1 percent decrease from $13.5 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018. The CET1 ratio2 stood at 12.49 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019, down 40 basis points from the end of the third quarter of 2019 and up 49 basis points from the end of the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease in shareholder's equity primarily reflects dividend payments to its sole shareholder offset, in part, by an increase in retained earnings and accumulated other comprehensive income. The decrease in the CET1 ratio2 on a linked quarter basis primarily reflects a dividend payment during the quarter as goodwill impairment had no impact on regulatory capital and regulatory capital ratios.
During the fourth quarter, Business Insider named BBVA USA as a leader in its Business Insider Intelligence 2019 Mobile Banking Competitive Edge study, the third year the financial and business news company has conducted the proprietary research and the second year BBVA USA has been evaluated. BBVA USA was one of just five banks named as an overall leader in the research, which evaluated the banking features of the top 20 US banks. BBVA USA's mobile offering garnered the designation of Leader in Offering Desirable Mobile Banking Features, a title reserved for the top five. The bank's mobile app also came in first in the sub-categories of Account Management and Transfers, with titles that include Most Desirable Mobile Banking Features for Account Management and Most Desirable Mobile Banking Features for Transfers, respectively.
BBVA USA also pledged to put nearly $15.5 billion in lending, investments and services toward supporting low- and moderate-income individuals and neighborhoods in the US over the next six years, renewing its 2014 5-year $11 billion commitment to boost economic development across all the communities in its footprint.
Over the next six years, the bank plans to originate $3 billion in mortgage loans to low- and moderate-income (LMI) homebuyers and in LMI neighborhoods, nearly $7.3 billion in small business lending, $4 billion in community development lending, and to make more than $1.1 billion in community development investments. The plan was developed with input from stakeholders on the bank's 20-member advisory board, established in 2014 to provide input, guidance and feedback on its community giving initiatives.
1 Operating income, adjusted net income, return on average tangible equity, adjusted return on average assets and adjusted return on average tangible equity are Non-GAAP financial measures we believe aid in understanding certain areas of our performance. The calculation of these measures is included on the page titled Non-GAAP Reconciliation.
2 Regulatory capital ratios at December 31, 2019, are estimated.
About BBVA
BBVA Group
BBVA (NYSE: BBVA) is a customer-centric global financial services group founded in 1857. The Group has a strong leadership position in the Spanish market and is the largest financial institution in Mexico. It has leading franchises in South America and the Sunbelt Region of the United States. It is also the leading shareholder in Turkey's BBVA Garanti. BBVA's purpose is to bring the age of opportunities to everyone, based on our customers' real needs: provide the best solutions, helping them make the best financial decisions, through an easy and convenient experience. The institution rests in solid values: Customer comes first, we think big and we are one team. BBVA's responsible banking model aspires to achieve a more inclusive and sustainable society.
On March 28, 2019, BBVA filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. A copy can be accessed on the BBVA website at https://shareholdersandinvestors.bbva.com/the-share/adrs-english/. Holders of BBVA's American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) may request a hard copy of the Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018, including complete audited financial statements, free of charge. To request a copy, contact Ed Bilek at ed.bilek@bbva.com.
BBVA USA
In the U.S., BBVA is a Sunbelt-based financial institution that operates 641 branches, including 330 in Texas, 89 in Alabama, 63 in Arizona, 61 in California, 44 in Florida, 37 in Colorado and 17 in New Mexico. The bank ranks among the top 25 largest U.S. commercial banks based on deposit market share and ranks among the largest banks in Alabama (2nd), Texas (4th) and Arizona (6th). In the U.S., BBVA has been recognized as one of the leading small business lenders by the Small Business Administration (SBA) and ranked 8th nationally in terms of dollar volume of SBA loans originated in fiscal year 2018.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may contain forward-looking statements about BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company") and its industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. The use of "we," "our" and similar terms refer to the Company. Statements other than statements of current or historical fact, including statements regarding our future financial condition, results of operations, business plans, liquidity, cash flows, projected costs, and the impact of any laws or regulations applicable to the Company, constitute forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's views regarding future events and financial performance. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which may be beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. If the Company's assumptions and estimates are incorrect, or if the Company becomes subject to significant limitations as the result of litigation or regulatory action, then the Company's actual results could vary materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are and will be based on the Company's then current views and assumptions regarding future events and speak only as of their dates made. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities law or regulation. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 28, 2019, as updated by our subsequent SEC filings.
|
BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Three Months Ended
|
%
|
Years Ended December 31,
|
%
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
EARNINGS SUMMARY
|
Net interest income
|
$ 623,154
|
$ 682,188
|
(9)
|
$ 2,607,033
|
$ 2,606,578
|
—
|
Noninterest income [a]
|
272,584
|
270,606
|
1
|
1,105,983
|
1,056,909
|
5
|
Total revenue [a]
|
895,738
|
952,794
|
(6)
|
3,713,016
|
3,663,487
|
1
|
Investment securities gain, net
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
29,961
|
—
|
NM
|
Provision for loan losses
|
119,505
|
122,147
|
(2)
|
597,444
|
365,420
|
63
|
Goodwill impairment
|
470,000
|
—
|
NM
|
470,000
|
—
|
NM
|
Noninterest expense
|
616,906
|
601,992
|
2
|
2,396,080
|
2,349,960
|
2
|
Pretax (loss) income
|
(310,673)
|
228,655
|
NM
|
279,453
|
948,107
|
(71)
|
Income tax expense
|
20,032
|
32,829
|
(39)
|
126,046
|
184,678
|
(32)
|
Net (loss) income
|
$ (330,705)
|
$ 195,826
|
NM
|
$ 153,407
|
$ 763,429
|
(80)
|
Adjusted net income [b]
|
$ 139,295
|
$ 195,826
|
(29)
|
$ 623,407
|
$ 763,429
|
(18)
|
SELECTED RATIOS
|
Return on average assets
|
(1.37)%
|
0.85 %
|
0.16 %
|
0.85 %
|
Return on average assets- adjusted [b]
|
0.58
|
0.85
|
0.66
|
0.85
|
Return on average tangible equity [b]
|
(14.46)
|
9.27
|
1.73
|
9.28
|
Return on average tangible equity- adjusted [b]
|
6.09
|
9.27
|
7.03
|
9.28
|
Efficiency ratio [b]
|
67.92
|
62.31
|
63.64
|
63.24
|
Average common equity to average assets
|
14.44
|
14.41
|
14.46
|
14.52
|
Average loans to average total deposits
|
86.29
|
91.88
|
88.04
|
90.89
|
Common equity tier 1 capital (CET1) [c]
|
12.49
|
12.00
|
12.49
|
12.00
|
Tier I capital ratio [c]
|
12.83
|
12.33
|
12.83
|
12.33
|
Total capital ratio [c]
|
14.98
|
14.49
|
14.98
|
14.49
|
Leverage ratio [c]
|
9.70
|
10.03
|
9.70
|
10.03
|
Average for Three Months
|
Average for Year
|
Ending Balance
|
Ended December 31,
|
%
|
Ended December 31,
|
%
|
December 31,
|
%
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS
|
Total loans
|
$ 63,956,453
|
$ 65,287,838
|
(2)
|
$ 64,275,473
|
$ 63,761,869
|
1
|
$ 64,058,915
|
$ 65,255,320
|
(2)
|
Total debt securities
|
13,792,727
|
13,614,503
|
1
|
13,725,672
|
13,406,533
|
2
|
14,032,351
|
13,866,829
|
1
|
Earning assets
|
85,135,405
|
81,661,049
|
4
|
83,839,035
|
80,237,817
|
4
|
84,712,261
|
81,831,522
|
4
|
Total assets
|
95,754,954
|
91,337,365
|
5
|
94,293,422
|
89,576,037
|
5
|
93,603,347
|
90,947,174
|
3
|
Noninterest bearing demand deposits
|
21,288,781
|
20,825,633
|
2
|
20,631,434
|
21,167,441
|
(3)
|
21,850,216
|
20,183,876
|
8
|
Interest bearing transaction accounts
|
39,773,454
|
34,783,054
|
14
|
37,595,208
|
34,197,814
|
10
|
41,081,638
|
36,277,316
|
13
|
Total transaction accounts
|
61,062,235
|
55,608,687
|
10
|
58,226,642
|
55,365,255
|
5
|
62,931,854
|
56,461,192
|
11
|
Total deposits
|
74,122,266
|
71,057,556
|
4
|
73,007,106
|
70,149,887
|
4
|
74,985,283
|
72,167,987
|
4
|
Shareholder's equity
|
14,090,315
|
13,420,931
|
5
|
13,894,163
|
13,266,930
|
5
|
13,386,589
|
13,512,529
|
(1)
|
[a] Excludes net gain on sales of investment securities.
|
[b] Non-GAAP measure that we believe aids in understanding certain areas of our performance. The calculation of this measure is included on the page titled Non-GAAP Reconciliation.
|
[c] Current period regulatory capital ratios are estimated.
|
NM = Not meaningful
|
BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in Thousands)
|
2019
|
2018
|
December 31
|
September 30
|
June 30
|
March 31
|
December 31
|
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
|
Nonaccrual loans [a]
|
$ 606,843
|
$ 653,242
|
$732,696
|
$806,644
|
$ 751,486
|
Loans 90 days or more past due [b]
|
71,126
|
67,869
|
64,337
|
63,880
|
59,549
|
TDRs 90 days or more past due
|
414
|
588
|
304
|
370
|
411
|
Total nonperforming loans [a]
|
678,383
|
721,699
|
797,337
|
870,894
|
811,446
|
Foreclosed real estate
|
20,833
|
17,381
|
13,752
|
14,983
|
16,869
|
Other repossessed assets
|
10,930
|
17,584
|
13,040
|
11,225
|
12,031
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
$ 710,146
|
$ 756,664
|
$824,129
|
$897,102
|
$ 840,346
|
TDRs accruing and past due less than 90 days
|
$ 97,901
|
$ 97,218
|
$112,383
|
$111,671
|
$ 109,190
|
Total nonperforming loans as a % of loans
|
1.06 %
|
1.14 %
|
1.26 %
|
1.34 %
|
1.24 %
|
Total nonperforming assets as a % of total loans, foreclosed real estate, and other repossessed assets
|
1.11
|
1.19
|
1.30
|
1.38
|
1.29
|
Three Months Ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
December 31
|
September 30
|
June 30
|
March 31
|
December 31
|
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$ 942,191
|
$ 977,660
|
$966,022
|
$885,242
|
$ 875,393
|
Net charge-offs (NCO)
|
140,703
|
176,098
|
143,380
|
101,512
|
112,298
|
Provision for loan losses
|
119,505
|
140,629
|
155,018
|
182,292
|
122,147
|
Balance at end of period
|
$ 920,993
|
$ 942,191
|
$977,660
|
$966,022
|
$ 885,242
|
Allowance for loan losses as a % of total loans
|
1.44 %
|
1.49 %
|
1.54 %
|
1.52 %
|
1.36 %
|
Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonperforming loans [c]
|
135.76
|
130.55
|
122.62
|
110.92
|
109.09
|
Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonperforming assets [c]
|
129.69
|
124.52
|
118.63
|
107.68
|
105.34
|
Annualized as a % of average loans:
|
NCO - QTD
|
0.87
|
1.10
|
0.90
|
0.63
|
0.68
|
NCO - YTD
|
0.88
|
0.88
|
0.77
|
0.63
|
0.51
|
[a] Includes loans held for sale.
|
[b] Excludes loans classified as troubled debt restructurings (TDRs).
|
[c] Includes loans held for sale that are on nonaccrual status.
|
BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in Thousands)
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
Average Balance
|
Income/
|
Yield/
|
Average Balance
|
Income/
|
Yield/
|
YIELD/RATE ANALYSIS
|
(Taxable Equivalent Basis)
|
Assets
|
Earning assets:
|
Loans
|
$63,956,453
|
$749,428
|
4.65 %
|
$65,287,838
|
$799,829
|
4.86 %
|
Debt securities available for sale [a]
|
7,223,333
|
33,333
|
1.83
|
11,186,986
|
59,029
|
2.09
|
Debt securities held to maturity
|
6,576,786
|
44,207
|
2.67
|
2,740,315
|
21,376
|
3.09
|
Other earning assets [b]
|
7,386,225
|
41,241
|
2.22
|
2,758,708
|
20,044
|
2.88
|
Total earning assets [a]
|
85,142,797
|
868,209
|
4.05
|
81,973,847
|
900,278
|
4.36
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
(944,773)
|
(886,426)
|
Unrealized loss on debt securities available for sale
|
(7,392)
|
(312,798)
|
Other assets
|
11,564,322
|
10,562,742
|
Total assets
|
$95,754,954
|
$91,337,365
|
Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity
|
Interest bearing liabilities:
|
Interest bearing demand deposits
|
$ 9,329,342
|
23,648
|
1.01
|
$ 7,963,379
|
15,349
|
0.76
|
Savings and money market accounts
|
30,444,112
|
93,114
|
1.21
|
26,819,675
|
72,530
|
1.07
|
Certificates and other time deposits
|
13,060,031
|
72,583
|
2.20
|
15,448,869
|
75,843
|
1.95
|
Total interest bearing deposits
|
52,833,485
|
189,345
|
1.42
|
50,231,923
|
163,722
|
1.29
|
FHLB and other borrowings
|
3,701,993
|
31,263
|
3.35
|
4,664,076
|
36,573
|
3.11
|
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreement to repurchase [b]
|
1,137,573
|
11,850
|
4.13
|
138,953
|
3,849
|
10.99
|
Other short-term borrowings
|
11,189
|
199
|
7.06
|
65,994
|
591
|
3.55
|
Total interest bearing liabilities
|
57,684,240
|
232,657
|
1.60
|
55,100,946
|
204,735
|
1.47
|
Noninterest bearing deposits
|
21,288,781
|
20,825,633
|
Other noninterest bearing liabilities
|
2,691,618
|
1,989,855
|
Total liabilities
|
81,664,639
|
77,916,434
|
Shareholder's equity
|
14,090,315
|
13,420,931
|
Total liabilities and shareholder's equity
|
$95,754,954
|
$91,337,365
|
Net interest income/ net interest spread
|
635,552
|
2.45 %
|
695,543
|
2.89 %
|
Net yield on earning assets
|
2.96 %
|
3.37 %
|
Total taxable equivalent adjustment
|
12,398
|
13,355
|
Net interest income
|
$623,154
|
$682,188
|
[a] Excludes adjustment for market valuation.
|
[b] Yield/rate reflects impact of balance sheet offsetting.
|
BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in Thousands)
|
Years Ended December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
Average
|
Income/
|
Yield/
|
Average
|
Income/
Expense
|
Yield/
|
YIELD/RATE ANALYSIS
|
(Taxable Equivalent Basis)
|
Assets
|
Earning assets:
|
Loans
|
$64,275,473
|
$3,144,471
|
4.89 %
|
$63,761,869
|
$2,960,170
|
4.64 %
|
Debt securities available for sale [a]
|
8,520,287
|
168,031
|
1.97
|
11,390,313
|
222,627
|
1.95
|
Debt securities held to maturity
|
5,281,585
|
149,505
|
2.83
|
2,298,737
|
67,347
|
2.93
|
Other earning assets [b]
|
5,837,890
|
148,187
|
2.54
|
3,069,415
|
66,792
|
2.18
|
Total earning assets [a]
|
83,915,235
|
3,610,194
|
4.30
|
80,520,334
|
3,316,936
|
4.12
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
(950,306)
|
(859,475)
|
Unrealized loss on debt securities available for sale
|
(76,200)
|
(282,517)
|
Other assets
|
11,404,693
|
10,197,695
|
Total assets
|
$94,293,422
|
$89,576,037
|
Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity
|
Interest bearing liabilities:
|
Interest bearing demand deposits
|
$ 9,048,948
|
95,709
|
1.06
|
$ 7,950,561
|
48,599
|
0.61
|
Savings and money market accounts
|
28,546,260
|
354,286
|
1.24
|
26,247,253
|
224,009
|
0.85
|
Certificates and other time deposits
|
14,780,464
|
328,161
|
2.22
|
14,784,632
|
244,682
|
1.65
|
Total interest bearing deposits
|
52,375,672
|
778,156
|
1.49
|
48,982,446
|
517,290
|
1.06
|
FHLB and other borrowings
|
3,968,094
|
136,164
|
3.43
|
4,095,054
|
130,372
|
3.18
|
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreement to repurchase [b]
|
857,922
|
36,736
|
4.28
|
109,852
|
8,953
|
8.15
|
Other short-term borrowings
|
14,963
|
567
|
3.79
|
68,423
|
2,081
|
3.04
|
Total interest bearing liabilities
|
57,216,651
|
951,623
|
1.66
|
53,255,775
|
658,696
|
1.24
|
Noninterest bearing deposits
|
20,631,434
|
21,167,441
|
Other noninterest bearing liabilities
|
2,551,174
|
1,885,891
|
Total liabilities
|
80,399,259
|
76,309,107
|
Shareholder's equity
|
13,894,163
|
13,266,930
|
Total liabilities and shareholder's equity
|
$94,293,422
|
$89,576,037
|
Net interest income/ net interest spread
|
2,658,571
|
2.64 %
|
2,658,240
|
2.88 %
|
Net yield on earning assets
|
3.17 %
|
3.30 %
|
Total taxable equivalent adjustment
|
51,538
|
51,662
|
Net interest income
|
$2,607,033
|
$2,606,578
|
[a] Excludes adjustment for market valuation.
|
[b] Yield/rate reflects impact of balance sheet offsetting.
|
BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in Thousands)
|
Year Ended
|
Three Months Ended
|
December 31,
|
%
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
December 31
|
September 30
|
June 30
|
March 31
|
December 31
|
NONINTEREST INCOME
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
$ 250,367
|
$ 236,673
|
6
|
$ 64,585
|
$ 65,143
|
$ 61,731
|
$ 58,908
|
$ 61,606
|
Card and merchant processing fees
|
197,547
|
174,927
|
13
|
50,805
|
50,385
|
50,355
|
46,002
|
46,982
|
Investment services sales fees
|
115,446
|
112,652
|
2
|
28,130
|
29,287
|
31,333
|
26,696
|
24,476
|
Investment banking and advisory fees
|
83,659
|
77,684
|
8
|
15,720
|
28,324
|
20,758
|
18,857
|
15,286
|
Money transfer income
|
99,144
|
91,681
|
8
|
25,871
|
26,020
|
25,272
|
21,981
|
23,632
|
Asset management fees
|
45,571
|
43,811
|
4
|
11,532
|
11,405
|
11,867
|
10,767
|
10,909
|
Corporate and correspondent investment sales
|
38,561
|
51,675
|
(25)
|
14,263
|
11,799
|
5,607
|
6,892
|
10,774
|
Mortgage banking income
|
28,059
|
26,833
|
5
|
9,048
|
8,204
|
5,870
|
4,937
|
3,755
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
17,479
|
17,822
|
(2)
|
4,584
|
3,508
|
4,803
|
4,584
|
4,635
|
Other
|
230,150
|
223,151
|
3
|
48,046
|
66,241
|
66,685
|
49,178
|
68,551
|
1,105,983
|
1,056,909
|
5
|
272,584
|
300,316
|
284,281
|
248,802
|
270,606
|
Investment securities gains, net
|
29,961
|
—
|
NM
|
—
|
21,003
|
—
|
8,958
|
—
|
Total noninterest income
|
$1,135,944
|
$1,056,909
|
7
|
$ 272,584
|
$ 321,319
|
$284,281
|
$257,760
|
$ 270,606
|
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
|
Salaries, benefits and commissions
|
$1,181,934
|
$1,154,791
|
2
|
$ 297,823
|
$ 295,092
|
$296,303
|
$292,716
|
$ 285,820
|
Professional services
|
292,926
|
277,154
|
6
|
82,343
|
72,903
|
73,784
|
63,896
|
79,529
|
Equipment
|
256,766
|
257,565
|
—
|
64,826
|
63,908
|
62,638
|
65,394
|
66,806
|
Net occupancy
|
166,600
|
166,768
|
—
|
43,302
|
42,241
|
40,116
|
40,941
|
41,161
|
Money transfer expense
|
68,224
|
62,138
|
10
|
17,951
|
18,005
|
17,290
|
14,978
|
15,995
|
Marketing
|
55,164
|
48,866
|
13
|
12,888
|
15,471
|
16,412
|
10,393
|
15,884
|
Communications
|
21,782
|
30,582
|
(29)
|
5,179
|
5,469
|
5,733
|
5,401
|
9,241
|
Other
|
352,684
|
352,096
|
—
|
92,594
|
85,798
|
86,038
|
88,254
|
87,556
|
2,396,080
|
2,349,960
|
2
|
616,906
|
598,887
|
598,314
|
581,973
|
601,992
|
Goodwill impairment
|
470,000
|
—
|
NM
|
470,000
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Total noninterest expense
|
$2,866,080
|
$2,349,960
|
22
|
$ 1,086,906
|
$ 598,887
|
$598,314
|
$581,973
|
$ 601,992
|
NM = Not meaningful
|
BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in Thousands)
|
Year Ended
|
Three Months Ended
|
December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
December 31
|
September 30
|
June 30
|
March 31
|
December 31
|
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
|
Computation of Operating Income:
|
Net interest income (GAAP)
|
$ 2,607,033
|
$ 2,606,578
|
$ 623,154
|
$ 641,041
|
$ 659,749
|
$ 683,089
|
$ 682,188
|
Plus: noninterest income (GAAP)
|
1,135,944
|
1,056,909
|
272,584
|
321,319
|
284,281
|
257,760
|
270,606
|
Less: noninterest expense (GAAP)
|
2,866,080
|
2,349,960
|
1,086,906
|
598,887
|
598,314
|
581,973
|
601,992
|
Plus: goodwill impairment (GAAP)
|
470,000
|
—
|
470,000
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Operating income (non-GAAP)
|
$ 1,346,897
|
$ 1,313,527
|
$ 278,832
|
$ 363,473
|
$ 345,716
|
$ 358,876
|
$ 350,802
|
Computation of Average Tangible Equity:
|
Total stockholder's equity (average) (GAAP)
|
$ 13,894,163
|
$ 13,266,930
|
$ 14,090,315
|
$ 14,056,939
|
$ 13,782,011
|
$ 13,640,655
|
$ 13,420,931
|
Less: goodwill and other intangibles (average) (GAAP)
|
5,026,723
|
5,039,974
|
5,016,935
|
5,023,480
|
5,031,129
|
5,035,591
|
5,039,847
|
Average tangible equity (non-GAAP) [B]
|
$ 8,867,440
|
$ 8,226,956
|
$ 9,073,380
|
$ 9,033,459
|
$ 8,750,882
|
$ 8,605,064
|
$ 8,381,084
|
Net income (loss) (GAAP) [A]
|
$ 153,407
|
$ 763,429
|
$ (330,705)
|
$ 182,945
|
$ 160,186
|
$ 140,981
|
$ 195,826
|
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) ([A]/[B], annualized)
|
1.73 %
|
9.28 %
|
(14.46)%
|
8.03 %
|
7.34 %
|
6.64 %
|
9.27 %
|
Computation of Adjusted Net Income, Return on Average Assets and Return on Average Tangible Equity:
|
Net income (loss) (GAAP)
|
$ 153,407
|
$ 763,429
|
$ (330,705)
|
$ 182,945
|
$ 160,186
|
$ 140,981
|
$ 195,826
|
Plus: goodwill impairment (GAAP)
|
470,000
|
—
|
470,000
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) [C]
|
$ 623,407
|
$ 763,429
|
$ 139,295
|
$ 182,945
|
$ 160,186
|
$ 140,981
|
$ 195,826
|
Average assets (GAAP) [D]
|
$ 94,293,422
|
$ 89,576,037
|
$ 95,754,954
|
$ 94,942,456
|
$ 93,452,839
|
$ 92,985,876
|
$ 91,337,365
|
Return on average assets - adjusted (non-GAAP) ([C]/[D], annualized)
|
0.66 %
|
0.85 %
|
0.58 %
|
0.76 %
|
0.69 %
|
0.61 %
|
0.85 %
|
Return on average tangible equity - adjusted (non-GAAP) ([C]/[B], annualized)
|
7.03
|
9.28
|
6.09
|
8.03
|
7.34
|
6.64
|
9.27
|
Computation of Efficiency Ratio:
|
Noninterest expense (GAAP)
|
$ 2,866,080
|
$ 2,349,960
|
$ 1,086,906
|
$ 598,887
|
$ 598,314
|
$ 581,973
|
$ 601,992
|
Less: securities and goodwill impairment (GAAP)
|
470,215
|
592
|
470,102
|
—
|
113
|
—
|
—
|
Total expense (GAAP) [E]
|
$ 2,395,865
|
$ 2,349,368
|
$ 616,804
|
$ 598,887
|
$ 598,201
|
$ 581,973
|
$ 601,992
|
Net interest income, taxable equivalent basis
|
$ 2,658,571
|
$ 2,658,240
|
$ 635,552
|
$ 653,926
|
$ 672,807
|
$ 696,286
|
$ 695,543
|
Plus: noninterest income (GAAP)
|
1,135,944
|
1,056,909
|
272,584
|
321,319
|
284,281
|
257,760
|
270,606
|
Less: investment securities gains, net (GAAP)
|
29,961
|
—
|
—
|
21,003
|
—
|
8,958
|
—
|
Total revenue [F]
|
$ 3,764,554
|
$ 3,715,149
|
$ 908,136
|
$ 954,242
|
$ 957,088
|
$ 945,088
|
$ 966,149
|
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) ([E/[F])
|
63.64 %
|
63.24 %
|
67.92 %
|
62.76 %
|
62.50 %
|
61.58 %
|
62.31 %
|
BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.
|
SUPPLEMENTAL LOAN PORTFOLIO INFORMATION (Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in Thousands)
|
At or Quarter Ended December 31, 2019
|
30-59 Days Past Due
|
60-89 Days Past Due
|
90 Days or More
|
Nonaccrual
|
Accruing TDRs
|
Not Past Due or
|
Total
|
Net Charge Offs
|
Commercial, financial and agricultural
|
$ 29,273
|
$ 16,462
|
$ 6,692
|
$ 268,288
|
$ 1,456
|
$ 24,110,067
|
$ 24,432,238
|
$ 37,788
|
Real estate – construction
|
7,603
|
2
|
571
|
8,041
|
72
|
2,012,393
|
2,028,682
|
(126)
|
Commercial real estate – mortgage
|
5,325
|
5,458
|
6,576
|
98,077
|
3,414
|
13,742,628
|
13,861,478
|
(285)
|
Residential real estate – mortgage
|
72,571
|
21,909
|
4,641
|
147,337
|
57,165
|
13,230,331
|
13,533,954
|
107
|
Equity lines of credit
|
15,766
|
6,581
|
1,567
|
38,113
|
—
|
2,530,653
|
2,592,680
|
857
|
Equity loans
|
2,856
|
1,028
|
195
|
8,651
|
23,770
|
208,468
|
244,968
|
137
|
Credit card
|
11,275
|
9,214
|
22,796
|
—
|
—
|
959,080
|
1,002,365
|
16,760
|
Consumer – direct
|
33,658
|
20,703
|
18,358
|
6,555
|
12,438
|
2,246,430
|
2,338,142
|
58,190
|
Consumer – indirect
|
83,966
|
28,430
|
9,730
|
31,781
|
—
|
3,758,443
|
3,912,350
|
27,275
|
Total loans
|
$ 262,293
|
$ 109,787
|
$ 71,126
|
$ 606,843
|
$ 98,315
|
$ 62,798,493
|
$ 63,946,857
|
$ 140,703
|
Loans held for sale
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 112,058
|
$ 112,058
|
$ —
|
At or Quarter Ended September 30, 2019
|
30-59 Days Past Due
|
60-89 Days Past Due
|
90 Days or More
|
Nonaccrual
|
Accruing TDRs
|
Not Past Due or
|
Total
|
Net Charge Offs
|
Commercial, financial and agricultural
|
$ 30,779
|
$ 24,036
|
$ 11,179
|
$ 301,021
|
$ 1,552
|
$ 24,314,563
|
$ 24,683,130
|
$ 69,942
|
Real estate – construction
|
3,831
|
185
|
532
|
1,616
|
76
|
1,999,107
|
2,005,347
|
(59)
|
Commercial real estate – mortgage
|
13,939
|
41
|
2,375
|
110,632
|
3,492
|
12,943,694
|
13,074,173
|
2,250
|
Residential real estate – mortgage
|
74,796
|
22,329
|
4,778
|
153,078
|
60,537
|
13,187,809
|
13,503,327
|
1,280
|
Equity lines of credit
|
11,088
|
4,616
|
2,072
|
36,879
|
—
|
2,563,457
|
2,618,112
|
431
|
Equity loans
|
2,452
|
978
|
524
|
8,728
|
24,789
|
225,973
|
263,444
|
(59)
|
Credit card
|
10,372
|
8,092
|
20,037
|
—
|
—
|
897,646
|
936,147
|
16,398
|
Consumer – direct
|
35,762
|
23,075
|
17,773
|
7,348
|
7,360
|
2,297,040
|
2,388,358
|
63,992
|
Consumer – indirect
|
81,075
|
26,294
|
8,599
|
33,940
|
—
|
3,698,625
|
3,848,533
|
21,923
|
Total loans
|
$ 264,094
|
$ 109,646
|
$ 67,869
|
$ 653,242
|
$ 97,806
|
$ 62,127,914
|
$ 63,320,571
|
$ 176,098
|
Loans held for sale
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 134,314
|
$ 134,314
|
$ —
|
At or Quarter Ended June 30, 2019
|
30-59 Days Past Due
|
60-89 Days Past Due
|
90 Days or More
|
Nonaccrual
|
Accruing TDRs
|
Not Past Due or
|
Total
|
Net Charge Offs
|
Commercial, financial and agricultural
|
$ 49,037
|
$ 8,246
|
$ 12,785
|
$ 389,779
|
$ 19,150
|
$ 24,373,659
|
$ 24,852,656
|
$ 45,916
|
Real estate – construction
|
3,159
|
114
|
532
|
2,097
|
107
|
1,976,637
|
1,982,646
|
(477)
|
Commercial real estate – mortgage
|
4,716
|
3,283
|
360
|
107,137
|
3,687
|
12,850,522
|
12,969,705
|
61
|
Residential real estate – mortgage
|
74,767
|
25,226
|
6,681
|
154,247
|
59,130
|
13,084,079
|
13,404,130
|
1,523
|
Equity lines of credit
|
12,604
|
7,972
|
3,394
|
35,356
|
—
|
2,613,504
|
2,672,830
|
371
|
Equity loans
|
2,549
|
788
|
224
|
9,361
|
25,361
|
237,495
|
275,778
|
194
|
Credit card
|
11,119
|
7,007
|
18,762
|
—
|
—
|
841,213
|
878,101
|
16,436
|
Consumer – direct
|
36,657
|
22,986
|
14,786
|
6,926
|
5,252
|
2,390,021
|
2,476,628
|
57,142
|
Consumer – indirect
|
77,523
|
21,908
|
6,813
|
27,793
|
—
|
3,665,042
|
3,799,079
|
22,214
|
Total loans
|
$ 272,131
|
$ 97,530
|
$ 64,337
|
$ 732,696
|
$ 112,687
|
$ 62,032,172
|
$ 63,311,553
|
$ 143,380
|
Loans held for sale
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 90,537
|
$ 90,537
|
$ —
|
At or Quarter Ended March 31, 2019
|
30-59 Days Past Due
|
60-89 Days Past Due
|
90 Days or More
|
Nonaccrual
|
Accruing TDRs
|
Not Past Due or
|
Total
|
Net Charge Offs
|
Commercial, financial and agricultural
|
$ 54,216
|
$ 17,813
|
$ 8,144
|
$ 461,029
|
$ 18,910
|
$ 24,721,818
|
$ 25,281,930
|
$ 4,743
|
Real estate – construction
|
13,582
|
1,707
|
533
|
1,298
|
111
|
1,928,116
|
1,945,347
|
(1,410)
|
Commercial real estate – mortgage
|
4,679
|
322
|
1,160
|
109,447
|
3,811
|
12,835,777
|
12,955,196
|
(27)
|
Residential real estate – mortgage
|
78,538
|
22,384
|
9,007
|
163,463
|
59,167
|
13,063,837
|
13,396,396
|
929
|
Equity lines of credit
|
15,355
|
4,035
|
1,471
|
34,999
|
—
|
2,660,447
|
2,716,307
|
575
|
Equity loans
|
2,920
|
1,050
|
34
|
9,840
|
26,188
|
248,137
|
288,169
|
(81)
|
Credit card
|
9,394
|
7,465
|
18,499
|
—
|
—
|
797,474
|
832,832
|
15,243
|
Consumer – direct
|
35,620
|
20,432
|
17,251
|
4,725
|
3,854
|
2,452,034
|
2,533,916
|
53,874
|
Consumer – indirect
|
78,610
|
24,600
|
7,781
|
21,843
|
—
|
3,674,618
|
3,807,452
|
27,666
|
Total loans
|
$ 292,914
|
$ 99,808
|
$ 63,880
|
$ 806,644
|
$ 112,041
|
$ 62,382,258
|
$ 63,757,545
|
$ 101,512
|
Loans held for sale
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 1,273,821
|
$ 1,273,821
|
$ —
|
At or Quarter Ended December 31, 2018
|
30-59 Days Past Due
|
60-89 Days Past Due
|
90 Days or More
|
Nonaccrual
|
Accruing TDRs
|
Not Past Due or
|
Total
|
Net Charge Offs
|
Commercial, financial and agricultural
|
$ 17,257
|
$ 11,784
|
$ 8,114
|
$ 400,389
|
$ 18,926
|
$ 26,105,849
|
$ 26,562,319
|
$ 38,786
|
Real estate – construction
|
218
|
8,849
|
544
|
2,851
|
116
|
1,984,959
|
1,997,537
|
(24)
|
Commercial real estate – mortgage
|
11,678
|
3,375
|
2,420
|
110,144
|
3,661
|
12,885,518
|
13,016,796
|
470
|
Residential real estate – mortgage
|
80,366
|
29,852
|
5,927
|
167,099
|
57,446
|
13,081,466
|
13,422,156
|
247
|
Equity lines of credit
|
14,007
|
5,109
|
2,226
|
37,702
|
—
|
2,688,173
|
2,747,217
|
(656)
|
Equity loans
|
3,471
|
843
|
180
|
10,939
|
26,768
|
256,413
|
298,614
|
(35)
|
Credit card
|
9,516
|
7,323
|
17,011
|
—
|
—
|
784,458
|
818,308
|
11,231
|
Consumer – direct
|
37,336
|
19,543
|
13,336
|
4,528
|
2,684
|
2,476,161
|
2,553,588
|
38,508
|
Consumer – indirect
|
100,434
|
32,172
|
9,791
|
17,834
|
—
|
3,609,788
|
3,770,019
|
23,771
|
Total loans
|
$ 274,283
|
$ 118,850
|
$ 59,549
|
$ 751,486
|
$ 109,601
|
$ 63,872,785
|
$ 65,186,554
|
$ 112,298
|
Loans held for sale
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ 68,766
|
$ 68,766
|
$ —
|
BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.
|
BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in Thousands)
|
2019
|
2018
|
December 31
|
September 30
|
June 30
|
March 31
|
December 31
|
Assets:
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$ 1,149,734
|
$ 1,117,458
|
$ 1,027,400
|
$ 1,143,541
|
$ 1,217,319
|
Federal funds sold, securities purchased under agreements to resell and interest bearing deposits
|
5,788,964
|
5,356,141
|
4,773,761
|
4,864,920
|
2,115,307
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
6,938,698
|
6,473,599
|
5,801,161
|
6,008,461
|
3,332,626
|
Trading account assets
|
473,976
|
564,000
|
440,098
|
306,123
|
237,656
|
Debt securities available for sale
|
7,235,305
|
7,612,590
|
9,010,950
|
9,297,018
|
10,981,216
|
Debt securities held to maturity
|
6,797,046
|
6,334,634
|
4,912,483
|
4,575,041
|
2,885,613
|
Loans held for sale
|
112,058
|
134,314
|
90,537
|
1,273,821
|
68,766
|
Loans
|
63,946,857
|
63,320,571
|
63,311,553
|
63,757,545
|
65,186,554
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
(920,993)
|
(942,191)
|
(977,660)
|
(966,022)
|
(885,242)
|
Net loans
|
63,025,864
|
62,378,380
|
62,333,893
|
62,791,523
|
64,301,312
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
1,087,698
|
1,085,635
|
1,105,819
|
1,125,676
|
1,152,958
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
750,224
|
746,819
|
745,130
|
740,764
|
736,171
|
Goodwill
|
4,513,296
|
4,983,296
|
4,983,296
|
4,983,296
|
4,983,296
|
Other assets
|
2,669,182
|
2,600,820
|
2,760,678
|
2,740,863
|
2,267,560
|
Total assets
|
$ 93,603,347
|
$ 92,914,087
|
$ 92,184,045
|
$ 93,842,586
|
$ 90,947,174
|
Liabilities:
|
Deposits:
|
Noninterest bearing
|
$ 21,850,216
|
$ 21,019,303
|
$ 20,646,209
|
$ 20,403,716
|
$ 20,183,876
|
Interest bearing
|
53,135,067
|
52,550,139
|
51,942,601
|
53,976,592
|
51,984,111
|
Total deposits
|
74,985,283
|
73,569,442
|
72,588,810
|
74,380,308
|
72,167,987
|
FHLB and other borrowings
|
3,690,044
|
3,709,949
|
4,052,969
|
4,011,160
|
3,987,590
|
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|
173,028
|
117,421
|
191,739
|
188,024
|
102,275
|
Other short-term borrowings
|
—
|
45
|
2,067
|
30,975
|
—
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
1,368,403
|
1,415,612
|
1,477,737
|
1,504,582
|
1,176,793
|
Total liabilities
|
80,216,758
|
78,812,469
|
78,313,322
|
80,115,049
|
77,434,645
|
Shareholder's Equity:
|
Preferred Stock
|
229,475
|
229,475
|
229,475
|
229,475
|
229,475
|
Common stock — $0.01 par value
|
2,230
|
2,230
|
2,230
|
2,230
|
2,230
|
Surplus
|
14,043,727
|
14,359,966
|
14,364,527
|
14,542,166
|
14,545,849
|
Retained deficit
|
(917,227)
|
(585,859)
|
(768,290)
|
(927,877)
|
(1,107,198)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
(1,072)
|
66,009
|
13,508
|
(148,135)
|
(186,848)
|
Total BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc. shareholder's equity
|
13,357,133
|
14,071,821
|
13,841,450
|
13,697,859
|
13,483,508
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
29,456
|
29,797
|
29,273
|
29,678
|
29,021
|
Total shareholder's equity
|
13,386,589
|
14,101,618
|
13,870,723
|
13,727,537
|
13,512,529
|
Total liabilities and shareholder's equity
|
$ 93,603,347
|
$ 92,914,087
|
$ 92,184,045
|
$ 93,842,586
|
$ 90,947,174
|
BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.
|
INCOME STATEMENT (Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in Thousands)
|
Three Months Ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
December 31
|
September 30
|
June 30
|
March 31
|
December 31
|
Interest income:
|
Interest and fees on loans
|
$ 738,140
|
$ 771,245
|
$ 787,767
|
$ 800,488
|
$ 787,858
|
Interest on debt securities available for sale
|
33,333
|
36,051
|
45,125
|
53,522
|
59,028
|
Interest on debt securities held to maturity
|
43,097
|
38,893
|
33,313
|
29,495
|
19,993
|
Interest on trading account assets
|
1,326
|
487
|
601
|
539
|
704
|
Interest and dividends on other earning assets
|
39,915
|
46,528
|
35,823
|
22,968
|
19,340
|
Total interest income
|
855,811
|
893,204
|
902,629
|
907,012
|
886,923
|
Interest expense:
|
Interest on deposits
|
189,345
|
203,979
|
202,478
|
182,354
|
163,722
|
Interest on FHLB and other borrowings
|
31,263
|
32,975
|
34,300
|
37,626
|
36,573
|
Interest on federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|
11,850
|
15,137
|
6,002
|
3,747
|
3,849
|
Interest on other short-term borrowings
|
199
|
72
|
100
|
196
|
591
|
Total interest expense
|
232,657
|
252,163
|
242,880
|
223,923
|
204,735
|
Net interest income
|
623,154
|
641,041
|
659,749
|
683,089
|
682,188
|
Provision for loan losses
|
119,505
|
140,629
|
155,018
|
182,292
|
122,147
|
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|
503,649
|
500,412
|
504,731
|
500,797
|
560,041
|
Noninterest income:
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
64,585
|
65,143
|
61,731
|
58,908
|
61,606
|
Card and merchant processing fees
|
50,805
|
50,385
|
50,355
|
46,002
|
46,982
|
Investment services sales fees
|
28,130
|
29,287
|
31,333
|
26,696
|
24,476
|
Investment banking and advisory fees
|
15,720
|
28,324
|
20,758
|
18,857
|
15,286
|
Money transfer income
|
25,871
|
26,020
|
25,272
|
21,981
|
23,632
|
Asset management fees
|
11,532
|
11,405
|
11,867
|
10,767
|
10,909
|
Corporate and correspondent investment sales
|
14,263
|
11,799
|
5,607
|
6,892
|
10,774
|
Mortgage banking income
|
9,048
|
8,204
|
5,870
|
4,937
|
3,755
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
4,584
|
3,508
|
4,803
|
4,584
|
4,635
|
Investment securities gains, net
|
—
|
21,003
|
—
|
8,958
|
—
|
Other
|
48,046
|
66,241
|
66,685
|
49,178
|
68,551
|
Total noninterest income
|
272,584
|
321,319
|
284,281
|
257,760
|
270,606
|
Noninterest expense:
|
Salaries, benefits and commissions
|
297,823
|
295,092
|
296,303
|
292,716
|
285,820
|
Professional services
|
82,343
|
72,903
|
73,784
|
63,896
|
79,529
|
Equipment
|
64,826
|
63,908
|
62,638
|
65,394
|
66,806
|
Net occupancy
|
43,302
|
42,241
|
40,116
|
40,941
|
41,161
|
Money transfer expense
|
17,951
|
18,005
|
17,290
|
14,978
|
15,995
|
Marketing
|
12,888
|
15,471
|
16,412
|
10,393
|
15,884
|
Communications
|
5,179
|
5,469
|
5,733
|
5,401
|
9,241
|
Goodwill impairment
|
470,000
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Other
|
92,594
|
85,798
|
86,038
|
88,254
|
87,556
|
Total noninterest expense
|
1,086,906
|
598,887
|
598,314
|
581,973
|
601,992
|
Net (loss) income before income tax expense
|
(310,673)
|
222,844
|
190,698
|
176,584
|
228,655
|
Income tax expense
|
20,032
|
39,899
|
30,512
|
35,603
|
32,829
|
Net (loss) income
|
(330,705)
|
182,945
|
160,186
|
140,981
|
195,826
|
Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
663
|
514
|
599
|
556
|
499
|
Net (loss) income attributable to BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc.
|
$ (331,368)
|
$ 182,431
|
$ 159,587
|
$ 140,425
|
$ 195,327
