BBVA USA reports second quarter results

- Revenue: Total revenue increased 3 percent from a year ago. Growth was balanced as net interest income increased 3 percent and noninterest income increased 5 percent
- Efficiency: Noninterest expense growth well contained at 3 percent and, coupled with revenue growth, resulted in positive operating leverage with operating income1 rising 4 percent and the efficiency ratio1 improving to 62.50 percent
- Credit quality: Nonperforming loan ratio at 1.26 percent and coverage ratio at 123 percent. Net charge-offs at 90 basis points in the quarter primarily as a result of three commercial credits and continued seasoning in select consumer portfolios. Provision expense exceeds net charge-offs and allowance to loans ratio remains stout at 1.54 percent
- Capital and liquidity: The CET1 ratio rose 60 basis points to 12.57 percent2 while the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) ended the quarter at 144 percent
BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc., a Sunbelt-based bank holding company (BBVA), reported today net income of $160 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to earnings of $184 million in the second quarter of 2018. Return on average assets and return on average tangible equity1 for the second quarter of 2019 were 0.69 percent and 7.34 percent, respectively.
Net income for the first six months of 2019 totaled $301 million compared to earnings of $393 million for the first six months of 2018. Return on average assets and return on average tangible equity1 for the first six months of 2019 were 0.65 percent and 7.00 percent, respectively.
"Our results for the second quarter reflect top-line revenue growth and well managed cost containment that enabled us to achieve another quarter of positive operating leverage," said Javier Rodríguez Soler, president and CEO of BBVA USA. "The flattening of the yield curve, market volatility and expectations that the Federal Reserve will take actions to lower interest rates this year continue to place pressure on net interest margin and we have taken steps to better position ourselves for this type of environment. While certainly challenging, we remain focused on executing our digital transformation strategy aimed at building our capabilities, expanding our product offerings, using technology to improve efficiency and delivering an amazing customer experience to our customers."
Total revenue for the quarter was $944 million, an increase of $31 million or 3 percent from second quarter 2018 levels and $12 million or 5 percent (annualized) from first quarter 2019 levels, excluding securities gains. Net interest income totaled $660 million, up $16 million or 3 percent from $643 million from the second quarter of 2018 while declining $23 million on a linked quarter basis. The percent net interest margin in the second quarter of 2019 was 3.24 percent, a decline of 6 basis points from the second quarter of 2018 and 17 basis points on a linked quarter basis.
Noninterest income for the quarter totaled $284 million, up $14 million or 5 percent from the second quarter of 2018 and up $27 million compared to the first quarter of 2019. The increase in fee income was broad based, driven by card and merchant processing fees (+14 percent), asset management fees (+8 percent), money transfer income (+6 percent), service charges on deposit accounts (+5 percent) and investment services sales fees (+5 percent). On a linked quarter basis, each of these fee-based businesses experienced positive growth, while increased activity during the quarter resulted in a rebound in investment banking and advisory fees and mortgage banking income.
A focus on maintaining strong expense controls continued in the quarter with noninterest expenses rising 3 percent year-over-year and 3 percent on a year-to-date basis. Positive operating leverage resulted in operating income1 of $346 million in the quarter, a 4 percent increase compared to the second quarter of 2018, while operating income1 on a year-to-date basis is up 8 percent. The efficiency ratio1 in the quarter improved to 62.50 percent and on a year-to-date basis has improved 75 basis points to 62.04 percent.
With respect to the balance sheet, total loans for the second quarter of 2019 were $63.4 billion compared to $63.3 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2018. During the first quarter of 2019, approximately $1.2 billion commercial loans were transferred to loans held for sale and the sale was completed during the second quarter. Adjusting for the sale of these loans, the year-over-year increase in total loans was 2 percent, reflecting tempered activity in both the commercial and consumer portfolios.
Total deposits at the end of the second quarter of 2019 were $72.6 billion, a 3 percent increase from the $70.1 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2018. Noninterest bearing demand deposits declined 4 percent, reflecting customers continuing to shift from demand deposits into interest bearing accounts. Conversely, interest bearing transaction accounts (savings, money market and interest bearing checking accounts) increased 8 percent compared to a year ago. At the end of the second quarter of 2019, the loan to deposit ratio stood at 87.34 percent while the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) was 144 percent, well above and fully compliant with the regulatory requirement.
Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans ended the quarter at 1.26 percent compared to 1.34 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2019 and 1.11 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2018. The decrease in nonperforming loans during the quarter was primarily due to the charge-off of three commercial credits. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans were 90 basis points in the quarter compared to 63 basis points in the first quarter of 2019 and 40 basis points in the second quarter of 2018. The increase in net charge-offs reflects the aforementioned commercial credits as well as continued charge-offs in certain consumer loan portfolios, as expected, where corrective action has been taken to mitigate future losses. Provision expense in the quarter was $155 million, exceeding net charge-offs by $12 million. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans ended the quarter at 1.54 percent, up from 1.52 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2019 and 1.36 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2018. The coverage ratio of nonperforming loans ended the quarter at 123 percent.
Total shareholder's equity at the end of the second quarter of 2019 totaled $13.9 billion, a 5 percent increase from the $13.2 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2018. The CET1 ratio stood at 12.57 percent2 at the end of the second quarter of 2019, up 23 basis points from the end of the first quarter of 2019 and 60 basis points from the end of the second quarter of 2018. All of BBVA's regulatory capital ratios2 continue to significantly exceed the requirements under "well capitalized" guidelines.
During the second quarter, BBVA Compass RealTime ARP™ was named the 2019 Innovator in Cash Management by Global Finance Magazine as part of the publication's annual The Innovators 2019 awards. The award comes less than a year from when the product was initially launched in July 2018. The launch also included the introduction of BBVA Compass RealTime Positive Pay™, another milestone in the bank's digital narrative.
BBVA was recognized once again by Javelin Strategy & Research with the independent research firm naming the bank's mobile banking app and online banking service as a leader in its 2019 Mobile and Online Banking Scorecards. In Mobile Banking, the app was named a leader in both the Customer Service and Ease of Use categories. For the online banking scorecard, BBVA earned an award as a 'Leader' in the Financial Fitness category. For the U.S. unit's mobile banking app, this year's result marks the sixth year in a row the app has been honored, while its online banking service was previously honored - again as a leader in Financial Fitness - in Javelin's 2017 scorecard.
1 Return on average tangible equity, operating income and efficiency ratio are Non-GAAP financial measures we believe aid in understanding certain areas of our performance. The calculation of these measures is included on the page titled Non-GAAP Reconciliation.
2 Regulatory capital ratios at June 30, 2019, are estimated.
|
BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
%
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
%
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
EARNINGS SUMMARY
|
Net interest income
|
$ 659,749
|
$ 643,499
|
3
|
$ 1,342,838
|
$ 1,266,104
|
6
|
Noninterest income [a]
|
284,281
|
270,019
|
5
|
533,083
|
527,844
|
1
|
Total revenue [a]
|
944,030
|
913,518
|
3
|
1,875,921
|
1,793,948
|
5
|
Investment securities gain, net
|
—
|
—
|
NM
|
8,958
|
—
|
NM
|
Provision for loan losses
|
155,018
|
91,280
|
70
|
337,310
|
148,309
|
127
|
Noninterest expense
|
598,314
|
579,545
|
3
|
1,180,287
|
1,142,458
|
3
|
Pretax income
|
190,698
|
242,693
|
(21)
|
367,282
|
503,181
|
(27)
|
Income tax expense
|
30,512
|
58,295
|
(48)
|
66,115
|
110,093
|
(40)
|
Net income
|
160,186
|
184,398
|
(13)
|
301,167
|
393,088
|
(23)
|
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
599
|
595
|
1
|
1,155
|
1,056
|
9
|
Net income attributable to BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc.
|
$ 159,587
|
$ 183,803
|
(13)
|
$ 300,012
|
$ 392,032
|
(23)
|
SELECTED RATIOS
|
Return on average assets
|
0.69 %
|
0.83 %
|
0.65 %
|
0.90 %
|
Return on average tangible equity [b]
|
7.34
|
9.05
|
7.00
|
9.77
|
Efficiency ratio [b]
|
62.50
|
62.56
|
62.04
|
62.79
|
Average common equity to average assets
|
14.47
|
14.56
|
14.43
|
14.59
|
Average loans to average total deposits
|
88.13
|
90.62
|
89.40
|
90.12
|
Common equity tier I capital (CET1) [c]
|
12.57
|
11.97
|
12.57
|
11.97
|
Tier I capital ratio [c]
|
12.91
|
12.31
|
12.91
|
12.31
|
Total capital ratio [c]
|
15.08
|
14.49
|
15.08
|
14.49
|
Leverage ratio [c]
|
9.99
|
10.05
|
9.99
|
10.05
|
Average for Three Months
|
Average for Six Months
|
Ending Balance
|
Ended June 30,
|
%
|
Ended June 30,
|
%
|
June 30,
|
%
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS
|
Total loans
|
$ 64,056,915
|
$ 63,202,826
|
1
|
$ 64,765,717
|
$ 62,704,406
|
3
|
$ 63,402,090
|
$ 63,343,018
|
—
|
Total debt securities
|
13,625,034
|
13,332,825
|
2
|
13,696,513
|
13,263,113
|
3
|
13,923,433
|
13,491,910
|
3
|
Earning assets
|
83,152,459
|
79,538,657
|
5
|
82,829,544
|
79,078,356
|
5
|
82,741,439
|
79,922,849
|
4
|
Total assets
|
93,452,839
|
89,032,051
|
5
|
93,220,648
|
88,404,964
|
5
|
92,184,045
|
88,754,662
|
4
|
Noninterest bearing demand deposits
|
20,286,244
|
21,281,715
|
(5)
|
20,234,941
|
21,430,981
|
(6)
|
20,646,209
|
21,433,218
|
(4)
|
Interest bearing transaction accounts
|
36,948,180
|
33,808,453
|
9
|
36,429,106
|
33,765,439
|
8
|
36,967,442
|
34,350,824
|
8
|
Total transaction accounts
|
57,234,424
|
55,090,168
|
4
|
56,664,047
|
55,196,420
|
3
|
57,613,651
|
55,784,042
|
3
|
Total deposits
|
72,687,054
|
69,744,181
|
4
|
72,446,783
|
69,579,904
|
4
|
72,588,810
|
70,147,708
|
3
|
Total shareholder's equity
|
13,782,011
|
13,217,831
|
4
|
13,711,724
|
13,154,476
|
4
|
13,870,723
|
13,190,644
|
5
|
[a] Excludes net gain on sales of investment securities.
|
[b] Non-GAAP financial measure that we believe aids in understanding certain areas of our performance. The calculation of this measure is included on the page titled Non-GAAP Reconciliation.
|
[c] Current period regulatory capital ratios are estimated.
|
NM = Not meaningful
|
BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in Thousands)
|
2019
|
2018
|
June 30
|
March 31
|
December 31
|
September 30
|
June 30
|
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
|
Nonaccrual loans [a]
|
$732,696
|
$806,644
|
$ 751,486
|
$ 628,159
|
$662,991
|
Loans 90 days or more past due [b]
|
64,337
|
63,880
|
59,549
|
44,765
|
39,143
|
TDRs 90 days or more past due
|
304
|
370
|
411
|
444
|
491
|
Total nonperforming loans [a]
|
797,337
|
870,894
|
811,446
|
673,368
|
702,625
|
Other real estate owned, net (OREO)
|
13,752
|
14,983
|
16,869
|
18,706
|
16,499
|
Other repossessed assets
|
13,040
|
11,225
|
12,031
|
9,875
|
13,117
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
$824,129
|
$897,102
|
$ 840,346
|
$ 701,949
|
$732,241
|
TDRs accruing and past due less than 90 days
|
$112,383
|
$111,671
|
$ 109,190
|
$ 92,606
|
$ 99,251
|
Total nonperforming loans as a % of loans
|
1.26 %
|
1.34 %
|
1.24 %
|
1.04 %
|
1.11 %
|
Total nonperforming assets as a % of total loans, other real estate, and other repossessed assets
|
1.30
|
1.38
|
1.29
|
1.09
|
1.16
|
Three Months Ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
June 30
|
March 31
|
December 31
|
September 30
|
June 30
|
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$966,022
|
$885,242
|
$ 875,393
|
$ 860,000
|
$832,071
|
Net charge-offs (NCO)
|
143,380
|
101,512
|
112,298
|
79,571
|
63,351
|
Provision for loan losses
|
155,018
|
182,292
|
122,147
|
94,964
|
91,280
|
Balance at end of period
|
$977,660
|
$966,022
|
$ 885,242
|
$ 875,393
|
$860,000
|
Allowance for loan losses as a % of total loans
|
1.54 %
|
1.52 %
|
1.36 %
|
1.36 %
|
1.36 %
|
Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonperforming loans [c]
|
122.62
|
110.92
|
109.09
|
130.00
|
122.40
|
Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonperforming assets [c]
|
118.63
|
107.68
|
105.34
|
124.71
|
117.45
|
Annualized as a % of average loans:
|
NCO - QTD
|
0.90
|
0.63
|
0.68
|
0.49
|
0.40
|
NCO - YTD
|
0.77
|
0.63
|
0.51
|
0.45
|
0.42
|
[a] Includes loans held for sale.
|
[b] Excludes loans classified as troubled debt restructuring (TDRs).
|
[c] Includes loans held for sale that are on nonaccrual status.
|
BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in Thousands)
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
Average
|
Income/
|
Yield/
|
Average
|
Income/
|
Yield/
|
YIELD/RATE ANALYSIS
|
(Taxable Equivalent Basis)
|
Assets
|
Earning assets:
|
Loans
|
$64,056,915
|
$799,680
|
5.01 %
|
$63,202,826
|
$722,346
|
4.58 %
|
Debt securities available for sale [a]
|
8,983,280
|
45,125
|
2.01
|
11,535,569
|
53,792
|
1.87
|
Debt securities held to maturity
|
4,744,584
|
34,458
|
2.91
|
2,088,717
|
14,521
|
2.79
|
Other earning assets [b]
|
5,470,510
|
36,424
|
2.67
|
3,003,006
|
15,840
|
2.12
|
Total earning assets [a]
|
83,255,289
|
915,687
|
4.41
|
79,830,118
|
806,499
|
4.05
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
(974,772)
|
(840,557)
|
Unrealized loss on debt securities available for sale
|
(102,830)
|
(291,461)
|
Other assets
|
11,275,152
|
10,333,951
|
Total assets
|
$93,452,839
|
$89,032,051
|
Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity
|
Interest bearing liabilities:
|
Interest bearing demand deposits
|
$ 9,304,889
|
$ 26,536
|
1.14
|
$ 7,944,965
|
$ 11,025
|
0.56
|
Savings and money market accounts
|
27,643,291
|
88,203
|
1.28
|
25,863,488
|
48,793
|
0.76
|
Certificates and other time deposits
|
15,452,630
|
87,739
|
2.28
|
14,654,013
|
56,505
|
1.55
|
Total interest bearing deposits
|
52,400,810
|
202,478
|
1.55
|
48,462,466
|
116,323
|
0.96
|
FHLB and other borrowings
|
4,026,581
|
34,300
|
3.42
|
3,974,769
|
31,912
|
3.22
|
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreement to repurchase [b]
|
466,926
|
6,002
|
5.16
|
103,974
|
1,399
|
5.40
|
Other short-term borrowings
|
7,402
|
100
|
5.42
|
78,402
|
567
|
2.90
|
Total interest bearing liabilities
|
56,901,719
|
242,880
|
1.71
|
52,619,611
|
150,201
|
1.14
|
Noninterest bearing deposits
|
20,286,244
|
21,281,715
|
Other noninterest bearing liabilities
|
2,482,865
|
1,912,894
|
Total liabilities
|
79,670,828
|
75,814,220
|
Shareholder's equity
|
13,782,011
|
13,217,831
|
Total liabilities and shareholder's equity
|
$93,452,839
|
$89,032,051
|
Net interest income/ net interest spread
|
672,807
|
2.70 %
|
656,298
|
2.91 %
|
Net yield on earning assets
|
3.24 %
|
3.30 %
|
Total taxable equivalent adjustment
|
13,058
|
12,799
|
Net interest income
|
$659,749
|
$643,499
|
[a] Excludes adjustment for market valuation.
|
[b] Yield/rate reflects impact of balance sheet offsetting.
|
BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in Thousands)
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
Average
|
Income/
|
Yield/
|
Average
|
Income/
|
Yield/
|
YIELD/RATE ANALYSIS
|
(Taxable Equivalent Basis)
|
Assets
|
Earning assets:
|
Loans
|
$64,765,717
|
$1,612,095
|
5.02 %
|
$62,704,406
|
$1,397,176
|
4.49 %
|
Debt securities available for sale [a]
|
9,450,246
|
98,647
|
2.11
|
11,480,294
|
110,397
|
1.94
|
Debt securities held to maturity
|
4,391,400
|
65,223
|
3.00
|
2,042,818
|
28,423
|
2.81
|
Other earning assets [b]
|
4,367,314
|
59,931
|
2.77
|
3,110,837
|
28,466
|
1.85
|
Total earning assets [a]
|
82,974,677
|
1,835,896
|
4.46
|
79,338,355
|
1,564,462
|
3.98
|
Allowance for loan losses
|
(942,398)
|
(842,392)
|
Unrealized loss on debt securities available for sale
|
(145,133)
|
(259,999)
|
Other assets
|
11,333,502
|
10,169,000
|
Total assets
|
$93,220,648
|
$88,404,964
|
Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity
|
Interest bearing liabilities:
|
Interest bearing demand deposits
|
$ 8,997,002
|
46,882
|
1.05
|
$ 8,069,593
|
20,606
|
0.51
|
Savings and money market accounts
|
27,432,104
|
165,112
|
1.21
|
25,695,846
|
87,683
|
0.69
|
Certificates and other time deposits
|
15,782,736
|
172,838
|
2.21
|
14,383,484
|
105,381
|
1.48
|
Total interest bearing deposits
|
52,211,842
|
384,832
|
1.49
|
48,148,923
|
213,670
|
0.89
|
FHLB and other borrowings
|
4,157,923
|
71,926
|
3.49
|
3,644,363
|
56,668
|
3.14
|
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreement to repurchase [b]
|
439,577
|
9,749
|
4.47
|
63,330
|
1,935
|
6.16
|
Other short-term borrowings
|
17,702
|
296
|
3.37
|
65,088
|
911
|
2.82
|
Total interest bearing liabilities
|
56,827,044
|
466,803
|
1.66
|
51,921,704
|
273,184
|
1.06
|
Noninterest bearing deposits
|
20,234,941
|
21,430,981
|
Other noninterest bearing liabilities
|
2,446,939
|
1,897,803
|
Total liabilities
|
79,508,924
|
75,250,488
|
Shareholder's equity
|
13,711,724
|
13,154,476
|
Total liabilities and shareholder's equity
|
$93,220,648
|
$88,404,964
|
Net interest income/ net interest spread
|
1,369,093
|
2.80 %
|
1,291,278
|
2.92 %
|
Net yield on earning assets
|
3.33 %
|
3.28 %
|
Total taxable equivalent adjustment
|
26,255
|
25,174
|
Net interest income
|
$1,342,838
|
$1,266,104
|
[a] Excludes adjustment for market valuation.
|
[b] Yield/rate reflects impact of balance sheet offsetting.
|
BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Dollars in Thousands)
|
Six Months
|
Three Months Ended
|
Ended June 30,
|
%
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
June 30
|
March 31
|
December 31
|
September 30
|
June 30
|
NONINTEREST INCOME
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
$ 120,639
|
$ 114,742
|
5
|
$ 61,731
|
$ 58,908
|
$ 61,606
|
$ 60,325
|
$ 58,581
|
Card and merchant processing fees
|
96,357
|
83,726
|
15
|
50,355
|
46,002
|
46,982
|
44,219
|
44,048
|
Investment services sales fees
|
58,029
|
59,890
|
(3)
|
31,333
|
26,696
|
24,476
|
28,286
|
29,782
|
Investment banking and advisory fees
|
39,615
|
48,442
|
(18)
|
20,758
|
18,857
|
15,286
|
13,956
|
24,546
|
Money transfer income
|
47,253
|
44,608
|
6
|
25,272
|
21,981
|
23,632
|
23,441
|
23,920
|
Corporate and correspondent investment sales
|
12,499
|
28,411
|
(56)
|
5,607
|
6,892
|
10,774
|
12,490
|
16,355
|
Asset management fees
|
22,634
|
21,759
|
4
|
11,867
|
10,767
|
10,909
|
11,143
|
10,989
|
Mortgage banking
|
10,807
|
16,361
|
(34)
|
5,870
|
4,937
|
3,755
|
6,717
|
7,964
|
Bank owned life insurance
|
9,387
|
8,590
|
9
|
4,803
|
4,584
|
4,635
|
4,597
|
4,375
|
Other
|
115,863
|
101,315
|
14
|
66,685
|
49,178
|
68,551
|
53,285
|
49,459
|
533,083
|
527,844
|
1
|
284,281
|
248,802
|
270,606
|
258,459
|
270,019
|
Investment securities gains, net
|
8,958
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
8,958
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Total noninterest income
|
$ 542,041
|
$ 527,844
|
3
|
$284,281
|
$257,760
|
$ 270,606
|
$ 258,459
|
$270,019
|
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
|
Salaries, benefits and commissions
|
$ 589,019
$ 576,292