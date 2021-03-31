BBVA USA to donate $25,000 through its foundation, supports United Way of East Central Alabama tornado relief fund

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Central Alabama deals with the aftermath of 11 confirmed tornados on March 25, BBVA USA has announced it will donate $25,000 toward community relief efforts through the BBVA Foundation . The tornado recovery grant will support the United Way of Central Alabama.

"This has been a challenging time for so many people across central Alabama, especially those in Ohatchee and other communities in Calhoun and Randolph Counties," said BBVA USA President and CEO Javier Rodriguez Soler. "We wanted to move fast to support our customers and communities through the United Way to help them quickly recover from the devastating storm damage."

In addition to community support, BBVA has also activated a Disaster Relief Fund for the bank's full and part-time team members. Employees who are significantly impacted may also be considered for a grant from the BBVA Compassion Fund, an employee grant fund first started to support employees in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey and expanded in 2020 in response to COVID-19. Employees are encouraged to donate to the fund which supports team member needs, and BBVA USA will match their contributions dollar-for-dollar, up to an additional $100,000.

About BBVA

BBVA is a customer-centric global financial services group founded in 1857. The Group has a strong leadership position in the Spanish market, is the largest financial institution in Mexico, it has leading franchises in South America and the Sunbelt Region of the United States. It is also the leading shareholder in Turkey's Garanti BBVA. Its purpose is to bring the age of opportunities to everyone, based on our customers' real needs: provide the best solutions, helping them make the best financial decisions, through an easy and convenient experience. The institution rests in solid values: Customer comes first, we think big and we are one team. Its responsible banking model aspires to achieve a more inclusive and sustainable society.

BBVA USA

In the U.S., BBVA is a Sunbelt-based financial institution that operates 637 branches, including 328 in Texas, 88 in Alabama, 63 in Arizona, 61 in California, 43 in Florida, 37 in Colorado and 17 in New Mexico. The bank ranks among the top 25 largest U.S. commercial banks based on deposit market share and ranks among the largest banks in Alabama (2nd), Texas (4th) and Arizona (6th). In the U.S., BBVA has been recognized as one of the leading small business lenders by the Small Business Administration (SBA) and ranked 14th nationally in terms of dollar volume of SBA loans originated in fiscal year 2019.

