BC Company 'Steaks' a Claim in New Micro Beef Industry

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meatme.ca, a BC-based platform that enables conscious consumers to purchase pasture-raised meat directly from local farmers, has announced a global first: micro beef.

A micro version of the Dexter mini cow, a heritage breed originally from Ireland.

Produced from a breed of cow that was ignored for decades because of its diminutive stature, this new type of beef takes advantage of its size to fill a niche. "We've been looking at ways to further reduce the environmental impact of meat consumption and we're very excited with this premiere," said Meatme's co-founder, Victor Straatman. "We will be selling whole rib-eye steaks that have the size of a lemon."

This new breed is a micro version of the Dexter mini cow, a heritage breed originally from Ireland. This micro Dexter is approximately 10 times smaller than the size of a cow as we know them, allowing Meatme to produce micro steaks. "We're moving into a future where we'll be eating 8-gram steaks instead of the usual 8oz steaks," adds Straatman.



The smaller Eco-footprint also extends to the farm. "These micro cows have so many advantages," according to Meatme's partner farmer John Johnson from Salmon Arm, BC. "They are around 30 percent more feed efficient, so they can graze longer on the pasture. And they're just less work; we won't have to haul as much hay in the winter and they're just so much easier to handle. Which all results in a happier life for the animal with little to no stress."



Besides the benefits of the size, the meat from these micro cows gives an estimated 31 percent more protein. And with their 100 percent grass diet, this results in a very healthy meat, rich in protein and Omega 3s.



The size has logistical benefits too, according to Straatman. "This beef is so small that we can easily ship it to our customers in an insulated envelope. This means a significant reduction in delivery cost and packaging cost. This opens up a whole new market, servicing the conscious consumer who wants to limit their meat intake and reduce the environmental impact of the meat they do consume."



And it's not just hot air. In fact, it's less hot air. Straatman: "We've done some preliminary studies on the methane exposure of this type of cows. As we know, animals fart and those farts contain methane which are basically the greenhouse gases. These micro cows fart as much as a dog, which brings their greenhouse gas emission per kg of meat below that of chicken."

Meatme.ca will open up micro beef sales in the coming weeks (by the cut or via subscription). In the meantime, for those interested to have a taste of this new beef, a free 35 grams sample can be ordered at Meatme.ca as of today until Sunday midnight, March 31 (while stock lasts).

Related Images

Micro Beef

ghg-emission-micro-beef.jpg

GHG Emission Micro Beef

Meatme's preliminary studies indicate micro beef greenhouse gas emission per kg of meat are below that of chicken.

