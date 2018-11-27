BC Platforms and Medaffcon Join Forces to Streamline Collaboration Between Biobanks and Researchers

ZURICH and BOSTON, December 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

BC Platforms AG, a world leader in genomic data management and analytics, today announces that it has partnered with Medaffcon Oy, a company specialized in generating Real World Evidence for health-related decision-making. Medaffcon provides medical, scientific and market access services to international pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries as well as health care operators. The partnership focuses on harmonizing complex genomic and clinical data from multiple sources applying joint specialist knowledge and technological capabilities.

With over 20 years' experience in working with genomics and information technology, BC platforms has built a global network of biobanks providing a safe and secure environment for biobanks and researchers to determine data availability and advance research.

Since its establishment in 2009, Medaffcon has been working as an expert organization with a core competence in scientific and health economic expertise. Medaffcon has also been pioneering industry-driven biobank research efforts, since the establishment of the first biobanks in Finland. Medaffcon is owned by the PHOENIX group, a large integrated European Healthcare provider ensuring that patients and the public have access to high-quality healthcare across the Europe.

Jaana Ahlamaa, Medical and Market Access Director at Medaffcon, commented on the partnership, "We are very excited to be partnering with BC Platforms and their world leading network of biobanks through their BCRQUEST service. The collaboration will expand our capabilities of accessing and combining different Finnish and international data sources to advance research."

Tero Silvola, CEO of BC Platforms, said "We are delighted to partner with Medaffcon, part of the PHOENIX group. Our goal is to combine our global platform to leverage Medaffcon´s extensive expertise in key markets in order to utilize Real World Evidence faster and more effectively."

About BC Platforms

BC Platforms is a world leader in providing powerful genomic data management and analysis solutions. Our high performing genomic data management platform enables flexible data integration, secure analysis and interpretation of molecular and clinical information. The company has launched and opened a global network of biobanks, known as BCRQUEST.COM, to provide genomic and clinical cohort data for pharmaceutical and medical research and development. BC Platforms' vision is to build the world's leading analytics platform for healthcare and industry by 2020, providing access to diverse genomic and clinical data and samples from more than 5 million subjects consolidated from a global network of biobanks.

Founded in 1997 from an MIT Whitehead project spinoff, the Company has a strong scientific heritage underpinned by over 20 years of working in close collaboration with a network of leading researchers, developers, manufacturers and vendors. BC Platforms has global operations with its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, research and development in Espoo, Finland, and sales and marketing in London, Boston, and Vancouver.

About Medaffcon

Medaffcon is known for its strong expertise in impact assessment, and we are actively developing research based on health data and measures that can be utilized in such research. Our aim for constant improvement is also reflected in the construction of our wide-ranging cooperation network with different actors in the healthcare sector, in particular with regard to health data. Biobanks, registers and hospitals' data pools enable entirely new kinds of studies and transform the field of impact assessment.

Medaffcon has been operating since 2009, providing research and expert services for the needs of the pharmaceutical industry and healthcare actors. Our activities are characterised by wide-ranging expertise, solid cooperation networks and development of innovative solutions. Our experts have experience in various positions in the pharmaceutical industry, healthcare system, research and academic institutions and they represent a broad range of scientific disciplines, creating the unique expertise supply of Medaffcon. Further information can be found on https://www.medaffcon.fi/en

Contact information:

