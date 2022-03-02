BC Platforms Opens Singapore R&D Center and Signs New Data Partnership to Drive Precision Medicine in Asia Pacific Region

ZURICH, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BC Platforms (BCP), a global leader in healthcare data management and analytics, today announced expansion of its R&D operations in Singapore, which spearheads precision medicine activities in the Asia Pacific region, including China and Japan.

The company also announced a research partnership with Singapore Health Services ('SingHealth'), Singapore's largest cluster of healthcare institutions. SingHealth has joined BCP's BCRQUEST global data network, in a research partnership to accelerate the genetic understanding and clinical research of diseases prevalent in Asian cohorts, including cancer and cardiovascular diseases.

The core strategy of BCP is to develop privacy and security driven technology for trusted research infrastructure. This will then enable a safe build up cohort studies representing Asia's rich multi-ethnicity, which is of value for life science research as well as clinical decision making.

The Company's award-winning Trusted Research Environment (TRE) platform will support life sciences researchers, enabling secure and truly federated access to data custodians' data.

Nino da Silva, Deputy Managing Director, BCP, said, "At BCP, our mission is to accelerate the translation of research into global clinical practice through the faster generation of translatable, actionable, research insights. Singapore is a top-quality hub as a life sciences leader in Asia, and we have been active here since 2019. We are consistent in executing according to our strategic commitments and are now ramping up our activities in this key market. We are building a gateway to Asia with a focus on developing next generation Trusted Research Environments for healthcare data. We encourage health systems to invest in consenting and data infrastructure as it provides strong foundations underpinning personalized medicine and ultimately improves outcomes for patients."

Niko Hurskainen, Chief Technology Officer, BCP, who will lead the R&D Center in Singapore, commented, "Asian real-world data is under-represented in global life science research. Through our collaborations in the region with national healthcare systems we will enable researchers to have secure access to good quality, carefully curated, data from Asia, to help build novel medical diagnostics and treatments. While TRE R&D leadership stays at the heart of the TRE concept in the UK, our Singapore R&D Centre, which is fully integrated with local healthcare and research institutions, will be core to our continued effort to deliver leading locally relevant user experiences on top of leading data management, scalability and privacy capabilities. Additionally, we see the region as a great location for building and scaling our global R&D organisation to support a global customer base."

Professor Yeo Khung Keong, Deputy Group Chief Medical Informatics Officer (Research), SingHealth, commented "At SingHealth, our motto is 'defining tomorrow's medicine', and we consider BC Platforms as an ideal partner to help us do precisely that. To expand the reach of our cardiac research collaboration globally, we have embarked on a data partnership with BC Platforms. We look forward to continued cooperation with the Academic Medicine Innovation Institute. BC Platforms' R&D investment into Singapore will strengthen translational research capabilities for the region."

The company has been steadily building up its presence in Asia, as part of its mission to deliver industry-leading interpretation services on genomics related insights, including pharmacogenomics in clinical practice in Asia and around the world. Singapore is the fastest growing market in Asia, with strong governmental commitment to facilitate genomics related research and innovation using genomic and clinical data. The company's Singapore R&D Centre will support recent Asia-based collaborations including with Japan's Mitsubishi Space Software, announced Feb 2022, and Thailand's Bumrungrad International Hospital (BIH) , announced October 2021.

About BC Platforms

BC Platforms is a global leader in providing a powerful data and technology platform for personalized medicine, accelerating the translation of insights into clinical practice. Our technology drives the infinite loop between personalized care and research discoveries, leveraging latest science, deep technical expertise, strategic partnerships, and harmonized, diverse data collections. Our high performing genomic data discovery and analytics platform enables flexible data integration, secure analysis, and interpretation of molecular and clinical information. Additionally, BC Platforms has developed a Global Data Partner Network BCRQUEST.com, which allows us to access real-world data equivalent to approximately 22 million patient lives, including longitudinal clinical data in addition to 500k patients' genetic data, across 14 countries in Europe, North and South America, Asia and Africa, providing rich data for pharmaceutical and medical research and development.

Founded in 1997 from an MIT Whitehead project spinoff, the Company has a strong scientific heritage underpinned by over 20 years of working in close collaboration with a network of leading researchers, developers, and industry partners. BC Platforms has global operations with its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, research and development in Espoo, Finland, and presence in London, Boston and in Singapore. For more information, please visit www.bcplatforms.com or follow us on LinkedIn @BC Platforms .

