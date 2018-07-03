BC Platforms Partners with Proteus Genomics to Realize Precision Medicine by Combining Genomic Analysis and Data Handling Technology

BASEL, Switzerland and BOSTON, August 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

BC Platforms, a world leader in genomic data management and analytics, today announced that it has partnered with Proteus Genomics, a clinical reference lab specializing in pharmacogenomics, to streamline genomic and healthcare data integration. This new approach will optimize Proteus Genomics' handling of genomic data, taking one step further towards the implementation of precision medicine.

With over 20 years of experience in managing genomic data, BC Platforms has developed a unique technology capable of downstream, end to end analysis of thousands of genomes per day, using either genotype arrays or next generation sequencing. Applying this to Proteus's efficient system to harvest more genetic data and streamline reporting and handling from Illumina devices will reduce downstream costs. It will help sort data and indicate genetically corresponding patient treatments, in order to minimize adverse drug events and unnecessary expensive procedures. This further extends BC Platform's world class precision medicine solution, both in cloud and on-premise.

In the US, adverse drug events are the fourth leading cause of death, costing the healthcare industry more than $3.5 billion annually. This cost is significantly reduced with genotyping and next generation sequencing technology, which provides genomic context thereby helping to avoid adverse effects. Additionally, as healthcare in the clinic shifts from a one-for-all approach into personalized care plans, physicians are seeking to develop more targeted therapies for their patients. By combining pharmacology and genomics information through pharmacogenetics, it is possible to provide contextual information that enables clinicians to develop effective, safe medications and doses that are tailored to a patient's genetic makeup.

Tero Silvola, CEO of BC Platforms commented, "Together, BC Platforms and Proteus Genomics will help advance precision medicine through our streamlined approach to manage data from sequencing machines all the way through to clinical applications. We expect these organized genomics analyses will help create clear, actionable insights to improve patient care and reduce treatment costs."

Ben Williams, CEO of Proteus Genomics, commented, "We are delighted to be collaborating with BC platforms, a leader in the space of genomic data management and analysis. We believe this partnership will play a critical role in continuing to expand the delivery of clinically actionable precision medicine."

About BC Platforms

BC Platforms is a world leader in providing powerful genomic data management and analysis solutions. Our high performing genomic data management platform enables flexible data integration, secure analysis and interpretation of molecular and clinical information. The company has launched and opened a global network of biobanks, known as BCRQUEST.COM, to provide genomic and clinical cohort data for pharmaceutical and medical research and development. BC Platforms' vision is to build the world's leading analytics platform for healthcare and industry by 2020, providing access to diverse genomic and clinical data and samples from more than 5 million subjects consolidated from a global network of biobanks.

Founded in 1997 from an MIT Whitehead project spinoff, the Company has a strong scientific heritage underpinned by 20 years of working in close collaboration with a network of leading researchers, developers, manufacturers and vendors. BC Platforms has global operations with its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland, research and development in Helsinki, Finland, and sales and marketing in London, Boston, and Vancouver. For more information, please visit www.bcplatforms.com or follow us on Twitter @BCPlatforms.

About Proteus Genomics

Proteus Genomics is a molecular genetics lab specializing in the delivery of precision medicine in a broad spectrum of applications. Proteus works with clinicians, hospitals, health systems and payors to deliver personalized medicine to a wide range of specialties. In addition to clinical delivery of precision medicine, Proteus is also actively involved in various research projects with pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions and insurance companies. These projects range from collecting genetic and clinical data in order to give more precise guidance to physicians to identifying biomarkers in drug research projects. For more information, please visit www.plabs.com.

