B&C Storage Acquires Self Storage Facility In Liverpool, New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B&C Storage, a locally owned storage company headquartered in Syracuse, New York, announced today the acquisition of a self-storage facility located in Liverpool, New York. This marks B&C Storage's 17th storage facility located in the Central New York area.

The property, formerly known as Stor-Haus, is located at 1124 Vine St., Liverpool, NY 13088 just north of NY State Thruway 90, the area's primary major highway. The business will now operate as B&C Storage – Liverpool Village. More details can be found at: https://www.bcselfstorage.com/liverpool-village-storage/

"The B&C Storage – Liverpool Village property expands our already existing storage presence in the Liverpool area, where we will continue to provide the top-level customer experience we are known for," said Bruce Pollock, Managing Partner of B&C Storage.

"We're working closely with the current tenants to help them transition to our standard amenities including our online account management," Pollock added. "We're excited to be expanding in the Liverpool village neighborhood." New customers will enjoy secure and convenient storage options, and contact-free rentals along with online reservations at https://www.bcselfstorage.com

The property currently comprises of two regular self-storage buildings and several commercial buildings. Property upgrades and renovations will soon begin with additional buildings featuring interior climate-controlled, drive-up climate control, and additional regular storage units.

About B&C Storage

Since 1995, B&C Storage has set forth to provide a wide range of convenient and secure storage solutions that serve both personal and business customers. With 18 storage facilities throughout Central New York, B&C Storage is proud to offer an exceptional storage experience and stress-free options for storing belongings. Additional information regarding B&C Storage is available at www.bcselfstorage.com.

