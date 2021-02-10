B&C Storage Acquires Self Storage Facility In Tully, New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B&C Storage, a locally owned storage company headquartered in Syracuse, New York, announced today the acquisition of a self-storage facility located in Tully, New York. This marks B&C Storage's 18th storage facility located in the Central New York area.

The property, formerly known as Tully Mini Storage, is located at 5720 Meetinghouse Road Tully, New York, 13159 just off Route 81, the area's primary major highway. The business will now operate as B&C Storage - Tully. More details can be found at: https://www.bcselfstorage.com/tully-self-storage/.

"The B&C Storage - Tully property extends our storage solutions further south in Central New York, where we will continue to provide the top-level customer experience we are known for," said Bruce Pollock, Managing Partner of B&C Storage.

"We're working closely with the current tenants to help them transition to our standard amenities including our online account management" Pollock added. "We're excited to be a part of the Tully neighborhood." New customers will enjoy secure and convenient storage options, and contact-free rentals along with online reservations at https://www.bcselfstorage.com.

The property currently comprises of five regular self-storage buildings. Property upgrades and renovations will soon begin with additional buildings featuring interior climate-controlled, drive-up climate control, and additional regular storage units. As with all B&C Storage acquisitions, the property will be brought into better alignment with the company's brand promises to offer customers an exceptional self-storage experience.

About B&C Storage

Since 1995, B&C Storage has set forth to provide a wide range of convenient and secure storage solutions that serve both personal and business customers. With 18 storage facilities throughout Central New York, B&C Storage is proud to offer an exceptional storage experience and stress-free options for storing belongings. Additional information regarding B&C Storage is available at https://www.bcselfstorage.com/about-us/.

SOURCE B&C Storage

