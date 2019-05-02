BCE announces election of Directors

MONTRÉAL, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE) today announced that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth by BCE at the company's Annual General Shareholder Meeting today in Toronto, including the election of the Directors by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Barry K. Allen 381,536,188 98.38% 6,297,545 1.62% Sophie Brochu 384,033,692 99.02% 3,800,041 0.98% Robert E. Brown 367,404,956 94.73% 20,428,777 5.27% George A. Cope 386,080,746 99.55% 1,752,987 0.45% David F. Denison 385,780,987 99.47% 2,052,746 0.53% Robert P. Dexter 374,716,435 96.62% 13,117,298 3.38% Ian Greenberg 383,566,840 98.90% 4,266,893 1.10% Katherine Lee 386,072,522 99.55% 1,761,211 0.45% Monique F. Leroux 384,151,893 99.05% 3,681,840 0.95% Gordon M. Nixon (Chair of the Board) 385,851,165 99.49% 1,982,568 0.51% Calin Rovinescu 384,636,320 99.18% 3,197,413 0.82% Karen Sheriff 385,752,161 99.46% 2,081,572 0.54% Robert C. Simmonds 382,483,972 98.62% 5,349,761 1.38% Paul R. Weiss 374,438,571 96.55% 13,395,162 3.45%

For Director biographies, please visit the Board members & committees section under Governance on BCE.ca. Information regarding all matters subject to a vote during BCE's Annual General Shareholder Meeting is available on SEDAR.com.

About BCE

BCE is Canada's largest communications company, providing advanced Bell broadband wireless, TV, Internet and business communications services alongside Canada's premier content creation and media assets from Bell Media. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

The Bell Let's Talk initiative promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

Media inquiries:

Marie-Eve Francoeur

514-391-5263

marie-eve.francoeur@bell.ca

Investor inquiries:

Thane Fotopoulos

514-870-4619

thane.fotopoulos@bell.ca

