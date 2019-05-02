BCE announces election of Directors

Bell Canada

May 02, 2019, 12:53 ET

MONTRÉAL, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE) today announced that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth by BCE at the company's Annual General Shareholder Meeting today in Toronto, including the election of the Directors by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Barry K. Allen

381,536,188

98.38%

6,297,545

1.62%

Sophie Brochu

384,033,692

99.02%

3,800,041

0.98%

Robert E. Brown

367,404,956

94.73%

20,428,777

5.27%

George A. Cope

386,080,746

99.55%

1,752,987

0.45%

David F. Denison

385,780,987

99.47%

2,052,746

0.53%

Robert P. Dexter

374,716,435

96.62%

13,117,298

3.38%

Ian Greenberg

383,566,840

98.90%

4,266,893

1.10%

Katherine Lee

386,072,522

99.55%

1,761,211

0.45%

Monique F. Leroux

384,151,893

99.05%

3,681,840

0.95%

Gordon M. Nixon

(Chair of the Board)

385,851,165

99.49%

1,982,568

0.51%

Calin Rovinescu

384,636,320

99.18%

3,197,413

0.82%

Karen Sheriff

385,752,161

99.46%

2,081,572

0.54%

Robert C. Simmonds

382,483,972

98.62%

5,349,761

1.38%

Paul R. Weiss

374,438,571

96.55%

13,395,162

3.45%

For Director biographies, please visit the Board members & committees section under Governance on BCE.ca. Information regarding all matters subject to a vote during BCE's Annual General Shareholder Meeting is available on SEDAR.com.

About BCE
BCE is Canada's largest communications company, providing advanced Bell broadband wireless, TV, Internet and business communications services alongside Canada's premier content creation and media assets from Bell Media. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

The Bell Let's Talk initiative promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

Media inquiries:

Marie-Eve Francoeur
514-391-5263
marie-eve.francoeur@bell.ca

Investor inquiries:

Thane Fotopoulos
514-870-4619
thane.fotopoulos@bell.ca

SOURCE Bell Canada

