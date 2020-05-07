BCE announces election of Directors

MONTRÉAL, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE) today announced that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth by BCE at the company's Annual General Shareholder Meeting today, including the election of the Directors by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Barry K. Allen 385,737,203 97.98% 7,950,945 2.02% Mirko Bibic 392,345,982 99.66% 1,342,166 0.34% Robert E. Brown 384,873,863 97.76% 8,814,285 2.24% David F. Denison 391,881,370 99.54% 1,806,778 0.46% Robert P. Dexter 380,128,923 96.56% 13,559,225 3.44% Ian Greenberg 390,212,177 99.12% 3,475,971 0.88% Katherine Lee 392,435,545 99.68% 1,252,603 0.32% Monique F. Leroux 388,694,648 98.73% 4,993,396 1.27% Gordon M. Nixon (Chair of the Board) 391,962,419 99.56% 1,725,625 0.44% Thomas E. Richards 392,257,040 99.64% 1,431,004 0.36% Calin Rovinescu 391,000,812 99.32% 2,687,232 0.68% Karen Sheriff 392,246,207 99.63% 1,441,837 0.37% Robert C. Simmonds 388,427,189 98.66% 5,260,855 1.34% Paul R. Weiss 375,452,418 95.37% 18,235,626 4.63%

BCE is pleased to welcome seasoned telecommunications and technology executive Thomas Richards to the Board. Mr. Richards most recently served as Executive Chairman of CDW until his retirement in December 2019, and was previously the technology company's Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Following the Annual General Meeting, BCE was also pleased to announce the appointment of Sheila Murray as Director. Ms. Murray succeeds Sophie Brochu, who announced on April 2, 2020 that she would not seek re-election to the Board following her appointment as CEO of Hydro-Québec. Ms. Murray is the former President of CI Financial Corp. and currently Chair of Teck Resources Limited.

About BCE

BCE is Canada's largest communications company, providing advanced Bell broadband wireless, TV, Internet and business communications services alongside Canada's premier content creation and media assets from Bell Media. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

The Bell Let's Talk initiative promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

