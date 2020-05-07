BCE announces election of Directors

BCE Inc.

May 07, 2020, 13:47 ET

MONTRÉAL, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE) today announced that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth by BCE at the company's Annual General Shareholder Meeting today, including the election of the Directors by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Barry K. Allen

385,737,203

97.98%

7,950,945

2.02%

Mirko Bibic

392,345,982

99.66%

1,342,166

0.34%

Robert E. Brown

384,873,863

97.76%

8,814,285

2.24%

David F. Denison

391,881,370

99.54%

1,806,778

0.46%

Robert P. Dexter

380,128,923

96.56%

13,559,225

3.44%

Ian Greenberg

390,212,177

99.12%

3,475,971

0.88%

Katherine Lee

392,435,545

99.68%

1,252,603

0.32%

Monique F. Leroux

388,694,648

98.73%

4,993,396

1.27%

Gordon M. Nixon

(Chair of the Board)

391,962,419

99.56%

1,725,625

0.44%

Thomas E. Richards

392,257,040

99.64%

1,431,004

0.36%

Calin Rovinescu

391,000,812

99.32%

2,687,232

0.68%

Karen Sheriff

392,246,207

99.63%

1,441,837

0.37%

Robert C. Simmonds

388,427,189

98.66%

5,260,855

1.34%

Paul R. Weiss

375,452,418

95.37%

18,235,626

4.63%

BCE is pleased to welcome seasoned telecommunications and technology executive Thomas Richards to the Board. Mr. Richards most recently served as Executive Chairman of CDW until his retirement in December 2019, and was previously the technology company's Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Following the Annual General Meeting, BCE was also pleased to announce the appointment of Sheila Murray as Director. Ms. Murray succeeds Sophie Brochu, who announced on April 2, 2020 that she would not seek re-election to the Board following her appointment as CEO of Hydro-Québec. Ms. Murray is the former President of CI Financial Corp. and currently Chair of Teck Resources Limited.

Please visit BCE.ca for complete Director biographies. Information regarding all matters subject to a vote during BCE's Annual General Shareholder Meeting is available on SEDAR.com.

About BCE
BCE is Canada's largest communications company, providing advanced Bell broadband wireless, TV, Internet and business communications services alongside Canada's premier content creation and media assets from Bell Media. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

The Bell Let's Talk initiative promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

Media inquiries:

Marie-Eve Francoeur
514-391-5263
[email protected] 

Investor inquiries:

Thane Fotopoulos
514-870-4619
[email protected]

