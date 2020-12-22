BCGDX Celebrates Lipper Leader Ratings

ATLANTA, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Completing its 6th year in September 2020, the Blue Current Global Dividend Fund (NASDAQ: BCGDX) ("Fund") was designated a "Lipper Leader" by Lipper for its overall rating in the Global Equity Income Category for Total Return and Consistent Return. The Fund received Lipper's highest rating for Total Return and Consistent Return for the overall and 5-year time periods. BCGDX received the following ratings for its overall performance: Total Return: 5 (129 funds), Consistent Return 5 (129 funds), and Capital Preservation 4 (12,176 funds). For Tax Efficiency, BCGDX received a rating of 5 (128 funds) over the trailing three-year period and a rating of 4 for the overall (128 funds) and five-year periods (107 funds).

Lipper Leaders is a mutual fund rating system that analyzes funds against a set of clearly defined metrics. The top 20% of funds receive a rating of '5' and are named Lipper Leaders. Overall ratings are based on an equal-weighted average of percentile ranks for each measure over the relevant time period.

"We are excited that the fund's performance has been recognized by Lipper" said Dennis Sabo, co-portfolio manager of the Fund. "Dividends have not been in favor in recent years, but we hope with fixed income yields at historical lows and the global economy performing better in the year ahead, investors are enticed to move into an undervalued asset class."

Launched on September 18, 2014, the Fund, which is co-managed by Harry Jones and Dennis Sabo, has $45 million in assets and is available for purchase at most major custodians under the ticker symbol BCGDX.

The Fund utilizes its investment strategy in growing cash flow through what we believe is a niche universe of high quality, dividend-paying companies with sustainable business models and dividend policies. The primary objectives are to pay a stable and increasing dividend each quarter and deliver attractive long term capital appreciation to investors.

About Blue Current Global Dividend Fund

The Blue Current Global Dividend Fund utilizes Edge's investment strategy in selecting global companies that offer an attractive yield and are expected to reward investors through increasing cash flow over time. The primary objectives are to seek current income and deliver long-term capital appreciation to investors. For more information, please visit www.BlueCurrentFunds.com.

About Edge Capital Group

Edge Capital is a boutique financial advisory firm devoted exclusively to serving individuals, families and institutions with substantial wealth. We understand that significant wealth presents uniquely complex situations, ones that modeling and off-the-shelf solutions ignore. As an independent, employee-owned firm, we provide objective, holistic advice guided only by our clients' best interests. Whether the need is to strategically enhance cash flow or facilitate multigenerational wealth, Edge tailors each financial solution to each client's unique circumstances from the ground up. Edge Capital is the advisor to the Blue Current Global Dividend Fund. For more information, visit www.EdgeCapPartners.com.

Mutual fund investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. The Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other important information about the Fund and may be obtained by calling 1-800-514-3583 or visiting www.bluecurrentfunds.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing. The Fund may not be suitable for all investors. There is no guarantee that this, or any, investing strategy will be successful. Returns from dividend-paying stocks may underperform the returns from the overall stock market. Since the Fund invests primarily in dividend-paying stocks, the Fund's performance may at times be better or worse than the performance of mutual funds that focus on other types of strategies. Performance data quoted represents past performance; past performance does not guarantee future results.

The Blue Current Global Dividend Fund is distributed by Ultimus Fund Distributors, LLC.

Lipper Leader Disclosure: As of 09/30/2020, Lipper ratings for Total Return reflect funds' historical total return performance relative to peers; Lipper ratings for Consistent Return reflect funds' historical risk-adjusted returns, adjusted for volatility, relative to peers; Lipper ratings for Preservation reflect funds' historical loss avoidance relative to other funds within the same asset class. Preservation ratings are relative, rather than absolute, measures and funds named Lipper Leaders for Preservation may still experience losses periodically; those losses may be larger for equity and mixed equity funds than for fixed income funds. The Lipper ratings are subject to change every month and are based on an equal-weighted average of percentile ranks for the Total Return, Consistent Return, Capital Preservation and Tax Efficiency metrics over three-, five-, ten-year and overall periods (if applicable). The highest 20% of funds in each peer group are named Lipper Leader or a score of 5, the next 20% receive a score of 4, the middle 20% are scored 3, the next 20% are scored 2, and the lowest 20% are scored 1. Lipper ratings are not intended to predict future results, and Lipper does not guarantee the accuracy of this information. More information is available at www.lipperweb.com. Thomson Reuters ©2020. All Rights Reserved

ABOUT BLUE CURRENT ASSET MANAGEMENT

Edge, through our Blue Current division, is the investment adviser to the Blue Current Global Dividend Fund (the "Fund" or "BCGDX"), a diversified series of Ultimus Managers Trust, an open-end investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940. In managing the Fund, Edge follows defined investment policies and restrictions in helping the Fund reach its objective. These investment policies and restrictions can be found in the Fund's prospectus and the Statement of Additional Information available at www.bluecurrentfunds.com.

This material represents the views of Edge Capital Group, LLC. This information is provided to discuss general market activity, industry or sector trends, or other broad-based economic, market or political conditions. This information should not be construed as research or investment advice, and investors are urged to consult with their financial advisors before buying or selling any securities. This information may not be current and Edge Capital Group, LLC has no obligation to provide any updates or changes to such information. This material contains forward-looking projections and there is no assurance that these projections will prove correct. Past performance is no guarantee of future success and there is the possibility of lower returns or the possibility of loss.

